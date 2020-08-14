BHH - DEA - XRCare

Successfully reported this slideshow.
XRCare Patient Education ecosystem of applications using the u...
Problem Statement CO...
Augmented Reality te...
Solution Snapshot NL...
Why Augmented Realit...
High Level Technical...
XRCare Ecosystem Fea...
o The current Unity ...
View the Video Here!
Meet The Team! Raih...
Git Repository Acce...
HCL DEA team's submission for the Better Health Hackathon

  XRCare Patient Education ecosystem of applications using the utopian might of Augmented Reality Diagnosis, Treatment & Therapeutic Management A foray into possibilities by DigitalExperienceApps
  Problem Statement COVID19 has accelerated the demand of medical equipment among consumers for home assessments & triage. Imparting proper education on uses, operation and functionality of these medical devices remains a challenge and further increases pressure on healthcare professionals for Consultation and Patient Education. It is imperative people stay indoors to Prevent & Contain further spread with access to accurate and credible information. Diagnosis, Treatment & Therapeutic Management
  Augmented Reality telehealth ecosystem of applications for: o Imparting Effective & Credible knowledge on using medical devices like an Oximeter at 'do-it-at-your-own-pace' sessions. o Establish remote shared presence in Augmented & Mixed Reality realms for contextualizing information shared between doctors & patients. o Capture health vitals using a smartphone for remote triaging. Solution Proposition Solution Tenets o With rise in telehealth, it often gets difficult for a doctor to elucidate medical nuances and human anatomy to patients without access to 3D printed models. XRCare bridges the gap by providing interactable to-scale 3D models in a collaborative environment in the safety & comfort of the patient's home. o Developed on Unity with Azure's backend services, the ecosystem of applications is multi-tenanted running on iOS, Android & Hololens. o Patients receive unhindered access to credible information from a bot. Benefits Yielded
  Solution Snapshot NLP & Chatbot Users may converse with a chatbot to seek answers to queries. Answers to which may be supported by animated user flows on the 3D model. Patient Education A shared Augmented Reality Session assists doctors to contextualize conversation for effective information delivery E-Consultation Based on the diagnosis, the doctor augments a 3D model on a Hololens and proceeds to explain the anatomy using annotations on a shared augmented reality session and suggests a line of treatment. 1 Self Learning An Augmented Reality Android Application lets users augment realistic and to-scale models to effectively describe its components, functionality & uses. 2 3 Patient Education E-Consultation 1 2 Triaging Vitals Vitals like heart rate can be measured by smart phones and shared with health care professionals
  Why Augmented Reality? Source: pwc-understanding-the-effectiveness-of-soft-skills-training-in-the-enterprise-a-study.pdf 4X more focused than learning through video based content 3.75X more emotionally Connected to content 275% more confident to apply learning 4X faster training of content
  High Level Technical Architecture Azure Blob Storage Storage of 3D models Azure Cosmos Storage of 3D models Metadata Azure Cognitive Services Speech Recognition and Synthesizer Azure Bot Services Trained through qna Maker Azure Systems Rapid Data Sharing Native iOS Application Measuring Heart Rate Unity Hololens Application Visualizing Human Anatomy Unity Android Application Patient and Doctor Shared AR experience Animations Cross Platform Low-Poly 3D Models ARKit Technology Enablers
  XRCare Ecosystem Feature List Device Agnostic Augmented Reality applications built with Unity for Android & Hololens Remote shared Augmented Reality experiences using Photon Match Making Service Model cloud hosting & dynamic ingestion with Azure Blob Storage Hosting of Model metadata on Azure Cosmos DB for scalability NLP with Azure Cognitive Speech Services for Speech recognition and synthesis Standalone iOS application for monitoring patient's heart rate through smartphones Chat bot integration with Azure Cognitive Bot Services for responding to patient queries Chatbot triggered animations with remote configuration on Bot metadata
  o The current Unity Doctor & Patient mobile applications run on Android. We are in the process of extending support to iOS o E-Consultation is driven on Hololens for the doctor. A shared Augmented Reality experience between the Doctor using Hololens & a patient using an Android/iOS application o E-consultations and shared Augmented Reality experiences should be accompanied with an Audio + Video call and chat for real-life application o User vitals tracking application on iOS is a standalone application. Vitals should be stored on the cloud for ingestion on the doctor's application Futuristic Possibilities We fell short on a few features…
  View the Video Here!
  Meet The Team! Raihanaparveen Adhimohamed Native iOS Ninja Rajeev Katyal Creative Guru Santhosh Kumar Viswanathan Creative Genie & Unity Prophet Nandhakumar Ramakrishnan Native iOS Wiz Vinayahamoorthy Viswanathan C# and Azure Wiz Daksh Srivastava C#, Unity & Azure Wiz
  Git Repository Access Git Repository URL https://repo.hclets.com/Health_Hackathon/Hackathon Credentials Username : Health-Hackathon Password : HclDEA@123As+ck5 Please reach out for assistance: deapmg@hcl.com, daksh_s@hcl.com, SanthoshKumarV@hcl.com Steps o Visit the link above o Select Standard Login o Enter the credentials above
