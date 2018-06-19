2018 west coast_using_tech_social_media

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Using Technology to Market Your Product June 2018
david@dakinane.com
Making it go viral?
Text Images Video Audio Define Social Media
Inform Collaborate Discuss Participate Community Define Social Media
Is your audience? Do you want to say? Are your goals? Will you share?
Demographic? Tone? Platform? Participation?
What events? What schedule? What tone? What percentage?
Drive traffic to website? Generate leads? Build awareness/ perception? Educate? Celebrate?
david@dakinane.com
http://bit.ly/2018_USFB
http://bit.ly/2018_NZFB
http://bit.ly/2018_NZSM http://bit.ly/wearesocialoceania
http://bit.ly/2016YTstats
david@dakinane.com http://bit.ly/2tfXF91 • The most viewed brand videos are on average 31–60 seconds long (32% of all view...
http://bit.ly/YTagegroups
http://bit.ly/westcoast2018
david@dakinane.com 5 point social media plan Managing a Social Media campaign Have clear goals Why would anyone share? Tel...
http://bit.ly/westcoast2018-1
david@dakinane.com What should you say and when? 1. Fix a regular time to post content 2. Plan your content well in advanc...
The 80/20 content rule 80% of your content should: • Inform • Educate • Entertain 20% of your content should: • Directly promote your product or service
david@dakinane.com What should you say? http://hokitika.org/see-and-do/annual-events.aspx https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Li...
What should you say?
What should you say, who should you say it to? May 1 2018 Heaphy Track opens mountain bikers Duck shooting season opens Queen's Birthday weekend coming
Hashtags
david@dakinane.com Use hashtags strategically Product/service related Community related Demographic specific 1. Mix up you...
Email campaigns Mix promotion with information Link to content Use images Target your demographics Collect the right information Manage your database Plan regular content
Email sign up and welcome Autocrat add on
Generate email campaigns http://campaignmonitor.com
Generate email campaigns http://campaignmonitor.com
Generate email campaigns http://campaignmonitor.com
Generate email campaigns http://campaignmonitor.com
What annoys your potential clients.. http://bit.ly/2MpZ1Xf
david@dakinane.com Facebook engagement tips 1.Show your personality 2.Ask questions 3.Use images 4.Provide an inside look ...
Turn the tricks Don't just focus on your core demographic, you have a reach, use all of it.
david@dakinane.com It’s a war out there Facebook gives higher priority to live video streams – use this to promote an expe...
Facebook rewards original video content http://bit.ly/2LS6hKr
Turn likes into leads https://mklnd.com/2Mte3vE 10 000 6.5% reach 650 5% 33 50% 16 5% <1 fans See the post Click through existing Call to action 10 000 0.01%
david@dakinane.com Turn likes into leads https://www.wishpond.com Create follower only competitions • Harvest email addres...
Case study 1 – Air New Zealand #AirNZFindMe #AirNZShareMe
Case study 1 – Air New Zealand #AirNZFindMe #AirNZShareMe
Case study 1 – Air New Zealand #AirNZFindMe #AirNZShareMe #AirNZExperience
Case study 1 – Air New Zealand
Case study 1 – Air New Zealand
Case study 1 – Air New Zealand
david@dakinane.com Air New Zealand - Strategy Build a community and are active with that community - #AirNZFindMe #AirNZSh...
Case study 2 – ASB #PlusByASB
Case study 2 – ASB #PlusByASB
Case study 2 – ASB #PlusByASB
Case study 2 – ASB #PlusByASB
Case study 2 – ASB
Case study 2 – ASB
david@dakinane.com ASB - Strategy Actively tailor content to specific community demographics Educate customers with case s...
Case study 3 – Kaikoura Albatross Encounter #albatrossencounter #NZmustdo #birdingtours #destinationkaikoura #pelagic
Case study 3 – Kaikoura Albatross Encounter #albatrossencounter #NZmustdo #birdingtours #destinationkaikoura #pelagic
Case study 3 – Kaikoura Albatross Encounter #albatrossencounter #NZmustdo #birdingtours #destinationkaikoura #pelagic
Case study 3 – Kaikoura Albatross Encounter #albatrossencounter #NZmustdo #birdingtours #destinationkaikoura #pelagic
Case study 3 – Kaikoura Albatross Encounter #albatrossencounter #NZmustdo #birdingtours #destinationkaikoura #pelagic
david@dakinane.com Albatross Encounter - Strategy Promote the work of others – builds expectation of experience Use one to...
Case study 4 – Syrp #timelapse #timelapsevideo #syrp
Case study 4 – Syrp #timelapse #timelapsevideo #syrp
Case study 4 – Syrp #timelapse #timelapsevideo #syrp
Case study 4 – Syrp #timelapse #timelapsevideo #syrp
Case study 4 – Syrp
david@dakinane.com Syrp - Strategy Promote the work of others, using their equipment Push traffic to their site for educat...
Case study 4 – NZ Wine Pro
Case study 4 – NZ Wine Pro
Case study 4 – NZ Wine Pro
Case study 4 – NZ Wine Pro
david@dakinane.com Syrp - Strategy Promotes exclusivity/luxury of experience Push traffic to their main SM site Uses as Me...
Presentation from two days of workshops held in Greymouth Hokitika

  1. 1. Using Technology to Market Your Product June 2018
  2. 2. david@dakinane.com
  3. 3. david@dakinane.com Making it go viral?
  4. 4. david@dakinane.com Text Images Video Audio Define Social Media
  5. 5. david@dakinane.com Inform Collaborate Discuss Participate Community Define Social Media
  6. 6. david@dakinane.com Is your audience? Do you want to say? Are your goals? Will you share?
  7. 7. david@dakinane.com Demographic? Tone? Platform? Participation?
  8. 8. david@dakinane.com What events? What schedule? What tone? What percentage?
  9. 9. david@dakinane.com Drive traffic to website? Generate leads? Build awareness/ perception? Educate? Celebrate?
  10. 10. david@dakinane.com
  11. 11. david@dakinane.com http://bit.ly/2018_USFB
  12. 12. david@dakinane.com http://bit.ly/2018_NZFB
  13. 13. david@dakinane.com http://bit.ly/2018_NZSM http://bit.ly/wearesocialoceania
  14. 14. david@dakinane.com http://bit.ly/2016YTstats
  15. 15. david@dakinane.com http://bit.ly/2tfXF91 • The most viewed brand videos are on average 31–60 seconds long (32% of all views) • Searches of “how to” videos on YouTube are growing 70% year on year • Mitre10 fastest growing channel on You Tube in NZ • 9% of U.S small businesses use Youtube • The time people spend watching YouTube on their TV has more than doubled in the last year • More than half of YouTube views come from mobile devices
  16. 16. david@dakinane.com http://bit.ly/YTagegroups
  17. 17. david@dakinane.com http://bit.ly/westcoast2018
  18. 18. david@dakinane.com 5 point social media plan Managing a Social Media campaign Have clear goals Why would anyone share? Tell a story quickly Create visual impact Have a plan – stick to it Emotional response Information at the right time Promoting others Know what to say Post regularly - predictably Plan content in advance Tailor content Drive website traffic Create a bigger presence Set limits Use relevant images Use video 1 = 1000!
  19. 19. david@dakinane.com http://bit.ly/westcoast2018-1
  20. 20. david@dakinane.com What should you say and when? 1. Fix a regular time to post content 2. Plan your content well in advance, batch create 3. Plan a regular time to monitor responses 4. Plan a regular time to engage with your community 5. Use hashtags strategically – encourage the use of your own Manage your campaign with a media calendar
  21. 21. david@dakinane.com The 80/20 content rule 80% of your content should: • Inform • Educate • Entertain 20% of your content should: • Directly promote your product or service
  22. 22. david@dakinane.com What should you say? http://hokitika.org/see-and-do/annual-events.aspx https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_commemorative_days https://www.officeholidays.com/countries/australia/index.php https://www.govt.nz/browse/work/public-holidays-and-work/public-holidays-and-anniversary-dates/
  23. 23. david@dakinane.com What should you say?
  24. 24. david@dakinane.com What should you say, who should you say it to? May 1 2018 Heaphy Track opens mountain bikers Duck shooting season opens Queen’s Birthday weekend coming
  25. 25. david@dakinane.com Hashtags
  26. 26. david@dakinane.com Use hashtags strategically Product/service related Community related Demographic specific 1. Mix up your hashtags between posts 2. Follow hashtags on Instagram – Instagram then suggests popular tags most related to your product/community/demographic – follow/use those 3. Create your own community around hashtags you create Create your own
  27. 27. david@dakinane.com Email campaigns Mix promotion with information Link to content Use images Target your demographics Collect the right information Manage your database Plan regular content
  28. 28. david@dakinane.com Email sign up and welcome Autocrat add on
  29. 29. david@dakinane.com Generate email campaigns http://campaignmonitor.com
  30. 30. david@dakinane.com Generate email campaigns http://campaignmonitor.com
  31. 31. david@dakinane.com Generate email campaigns http://campaignmonitor.com
  32. 32. david@dakinane.com Generate email campaigns http://campaignmonitor.com
  33. 33. david@dakinane.com What annoys your potential clients.. http://bit.ly/2MpZ1Xf
  34. 34. david@dakinane.com Facebook engagement tips 1.Show your personality 2.Ask questions 3.Use images 4.Provide an inside look 5.Measure and reproduce what works 6.Share your Fan's content 7.Keep your posts simple 8.Use a consistent voice and post useful content 9.Love and appreciate your followers 10.Have fun and be funny 1.Have a voice – engage with your audience 2.Create polls related to media calendar 3. We are visual creatures 1=1000 4.Let them know how you operate what does it take? 5.Analyse the responses and engagement, do more 6.Promote good content from others/clients 7.Short, sweet, accessible, frequent - engage 8.Use 80:20 rule – build wider picture 9.Engage – engage – engage! It’s a community 10.Choose wisely… don’t be hip with the kids
  35. 35. david@dakinane.com Turn the tricks Don’t just focus on your core demographic, you have a reach, use all of it.
  36. 36. david@dakinane.com It’s a war out there Facebook gives higher priority to live video streams – use this to promote an experience 1. Welcome new viewers and re-introduce the focus of the stream for first few minutes 2. Movement is valued over static – you are not on Twitch! 3. Ask them to share and like in stream 4. Have a plan, introduce content gradually, make stream last for at least 10 minutes
  37. 37. david@dakinane.com Facebook rewards original video content http://bit.ly/2LS6hKr
  38. 38. david@dakinane.com Turn likes into leads https://mklnd.com/2Mte3vE 10 000 6.5% reach 650 5% 33 50% 16 5% <1 fans See the post Click through existing Call to action 10 000 0.01%
  39. 39. david@dakinane.com Turn likes into leads https://www.wishpond.com Create follower only competitions • Harvest email addresses – future direct mail campaigns • Multiple competitions allow you to focus future incentives based on engagement • Bonus prize for all entrants (referral URL) to incentivise sharing with their networks • Announce grand prize winner – great promotional content • Announce coupon offer for all those who entered competition • Use database of emails to inform all previous entrants of next promotion
  40. 40. david@dakinane.com Case study 1 – Air New Zealand #AirNZFindMe #AirNZShareMe
  41. 41. david@dakinane.com Case study 1 – Air New Zealand #AirNZFindMe #AirNZShareMe
  42. 42. david@dakinane.com Case study 1 – Air New Zealand #AirNZFindMe #AirNZShareMe #AirNZExperience
  43. 43. david@dakinane.com Case study 1 – Air New Zealand
  44. 44. david@dakinane.com Case study 1 – Air New Zealand
  45. 45. david@dakinane.com Case study 1 – Air New Zealand
  46. 46. david@dakinane.com Air New Zealand - Strategy Build a community and are active with that community - #AirNZFindMe #AirNZShareMe Keep existing customers informed of changes to service – send traffic to webiste Use a Media Calendar to plan and prepare their content Promote destinations and drive traffic to website Build company presence using images/videos that have instant impact/emotional response Update the front page of their website regularly! Promote their actions in the community
  47. 47. david@dakinane.com Case study 2 – ASB #PlusByASB
  48. 48. david@dakinane.com Case study 2 – ASB #PlusByASB
  49. 49. david@dakinane.com Case study 2 – ASB #PlusByASB
  50. 50. david@dakinane.com Case study 2 – ASB #PlusByASB
  51. 51. david@dakinane.com Case study 2 – ASB
  52. 52. david@dakinane.com Case study 2 – ASB
  53. 53. david@dakinane.com ASB - Strategy Actively tailor content to specific community demographics Educate customers with case studies and tools – send traffic to webiste Use a Media Calendar to plan and prepare their content Build a community presence through third party affiliations Build company presence using images/videos that promote their corporate identity - inclusiveness Promote their actions in the community
  54. 54. david@dakinane.com Case study 3 – Kaikoura Albatross Encounter #albatrossencounter #NZmustdo #birdingtours #destinationkaikoura #pelagic
  55. 55. david@dakinane.com Case study 3 – Kaikoura Albatross Encounter #albatrossencounter #NZmustdo #birdingtours #destinationkaikoura #pelagic
  56. 56. david@dakinane.com Case study 3 – Kaikoura Albatross Encounter #albatrossencounter #NZmustdo #birdingtours #destinationkaikoura #pelagic
  57. 57. david@dakinane.com Case study 3 – Kaikoura Albatross Encounter #albatrossencounter #NZmustdo #birdingtours #destinationkaikoura #pelagic
  58. 58. david@dakinane.com Case study 3 – Kaikoura Albatross Encounter #albatrossencounter #NZmustdo #birdingtours #destinationkaikoura #pelagic
  59. 59. david@dakinane.com Albatross Encounter - Strategy Promote the work of others – builds expectation of experience Use one tool to push traffic to their main SM tool Focus of content to build perception of customer experience Build company presence using images/videos that promote the experience Use own, targeted and geographical hashtags
  60. 60. david@dakinane.com Case study 4 – Syrp #timelapse #timelapsevideo #syrp
  61. 61. david@dakinane.com Case study 4 – Syrp #timelapse #timelapsevideo #syrp
  62. 62. david@dakinane.com Case study 4 – Syrp #timelapse #timelapsevideo #syrp
  63. 63. david@dakinane.com Case study 4 – Syrp #timelapse #timelapsevideo #syrp
  64. 64. david@dakinane.com Case study 4 – Syrp
  65. 65. david@dakinane.com Syrp - Strategy Promote the work of others, using their equipment Push traffic to their site for education/sales Focus of content to build perception product performance Build company presence using images/videos that educate (tutorials) promote tools Use own and special interest tags, lots
  66. 66. david@dakinane.com Case study 4 – NZ Wine Pro
  67. 67. david@dakinane.com Case study 4 – NZ Wine Pro
  68. 68. david@dakinane.com Case study 4 – NZ Wine Pro
  69. 69. david@dakinane.com Case study 4 – NZ Wine Pro
  70. 70. david@dakinane.com Syrp - Strategy Promotes exclusivity/luxury of experience Push traffic to their main SM site Uses as Media calendar – retweeting content of others Build company presence using images from his tours – taken on cellphone Use own and special interest tags

×