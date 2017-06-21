There is continued high demand for cybersecurity professionals and an ongoing shortage of talent. Organizations are pursuing numerous ways to close the talent gap in both the short and long term – including new university programs, technical and vocational programs, apprenticeships, certifications, early education and government programs. IBM believes many cybersecurity jobs can be filled through a “new collar” approach that involves tapping professionals who may not have a traditional college degree but do have the needed technical skills and aptitudes.