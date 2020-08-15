Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ubicación • Por debajo del endocardio, revistiendo las dos caras del tabique interventricular. Características • Contienen...
 Kierszenbaum A, Tres L. Histología y Biología Celular. 4° ed. Barcelona: Elsevier; 2016.  Sistema de Conducción Cardiac...
Fibras de purkinje
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fibras de purkinje

64 views

Published on

histologia del corazon

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fibras de purkinje

  1. 1. Ubicación • Por debajo del endocardio, revistiendo las dos caras del tabique interventricular. Características • Contienen un numero reducido de miofibrillas localizadas en la periferia de la fibra. • Se tiñen con acetilcolinesterasa. • Contienen abundante glucógeno. • Se unen entre ellas mediante discos intercalados atípicos. Funciones • Encargadas de provocar la despolarización de los ventrículos, trasmitiendo la activación eléctrica que se origino en el nodo sinusal.
  2. 2.  Kierszenbaum A, Tres L. Histología y Biología Celular. 4° ed. Barcelona: Elsevier; 2016.  Sistema de Conducción Cardiaco [Internet]. [citado 14 de agosto de 2020]. Disponible en: https://www.my-ekg.com/bases/sistema-conduccion.html

×