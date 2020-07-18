67629306 ventajas-y-desventajas-del-uso-de-las-redes-sociales (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DEL USO DE LAS REDES SOCIALES La rápida evolución de Internet ha cambiado los hábitos de la sociedad y las Redes Sociales son una nueva fórmula para interactuar con otras personas, siendo capaces de generar canales de expresión, espacios de debate y sistemas para el intercambio de información, música, videos, etc., en donde cualquiera puede convertirse en emisor y producir sus propios contenidos. Ventajas  Reencuentro con conocidos.  Oportunidad de integrarse a reuniones breves vía online con fines lúdicos y de entretenimiento con el propósito de movilizar a miles de personas.  Excelentes para propiciar contactos afectivos nuevos como: búsqueda de pareja, amistad o compartir intereses sin fines de lucro.  Compartir momentos especiales con las personas cercanas a nuestras vidas.  Diluyen fronteras geográficas y sirven para conectar gente sin importar la distancia.  Perfectas para establecer conexiones con el mundo profesional.  Tener información actualizada acerca de temas de interés, además permiten acudir a eventos, participar en actos y conferencias.  La comunicación puede ser en tiempo real.  Pueden generar movimientos masivos de solidaridad ante una situación de crisis.  Bastantes dinámicas para producir contenido en Internet. Desventajas  Son peligrosas si no se configura la privacidad correctamente, pues exponen nuestra vida privada.  Pueden darse casos de suplantación de personalidad.  Falta en el control de datos.  Pueden ser adictivas y devorar gran cantidad de nuestro tiempo, pues son ideales para el ocio.  Pueden apoderarse de todos los contenidos que publicamos.  Pueden ser utilizadas por criminales para conocer datos de sus víctimas en delitos: como el acoso y abuso sexual, secuestro, tráfico de personas, etc.
  2. 2. IMPACTO DE LAS REDES SOCIALES EN LOS ADOLESCENTES El mundo está cambiando. Internet está modificando los hábitos de vida de la sociedad moderna. De la misma forma que algunos crecimos en su momento, por ejemplo, influenciados por el auge y el crecimiento de la informática o los videojuegos, los jóvenes de hoy en día, los dueños del futuro, están haciendo lo propio con Internet: han nacido con la Red, están creciendo con la Red y están viviendo con la Red. Los adolescentes de hoy utilizan los sistemas de mensajería instantánea para hablar con sus amigos, suben las fotos que han hecho con sus móviles a algún blog, cuelgan sus vídeos en Youtube, utilizan Google para buscar información sobre cualquier cosa y viven las Redes Sociales. Las Redes Sociales, se han convertido en una parte natural de las vidas de la juventud de hoy en día. Porque son perfectas para conocer gente, para realizar actividades sencillas, para compartir, y porque son un lugar idóneo para obtener información. Según se desprende de un estudio científico llevado a cabo en la UNAM, el 55% de los jóvenes mexicanos (entre 12 y 17 años) que utilizan Internet utilizan Redes Sociales y tienen su perfil propio. Por si fuera poco, el 48% de ellos asegura visitar estas páginas todos los días. Son cifras abrumadoras.
  3. 3. CONCLUSION Las redes sociales son un gran avance para la tecnología y que gracias a ellas podemos hacer innumerables cosas, estas nos ofrecen muchas ventajas pero lo más importante es saber manejarlas adecuadamente para así evitar exponernos a los riesgos que se encuentran dentro de ellas. COMO SE VINCULA LA MATERIA DE FILOSOFIA CON LAS REDES SOCIALES Consideramos que desde el punto de vista filosófico, Las redes sociales han impactado fuertemente en el mundo de los adolescentes, pero la pregunta es ¿este impacto es un beneficio o un daño hacia ellos? Es por eso que decidimos hacer una lista de ventajas y desventajas acerca del uso de las redes sociales, los resultados obtenidos fueron que los beneficios rebasan a los daños, pero no descartamos que los daños estén presentes, es por eso que creemos que es de suma importancia saber manejar adecuadamente las redes sociales para así poder evitar los riesgos a los que nos exponemos cuando hacemos uso de ellas EQUIPO 9

