Open 棟梁 さまざまな開発標準とのフィッティング(案)
1 1. 概要 2. フィッティングのパターン Contents 3. フィッティングの案
2 1-1. STP (セグメント/ターゲット/ポジション <Open 棟梁 v1> • 仕組み ：スクラッチ開発基盤 (IDE + テンプレート + フレームワーク ＆ ライブラリ) • ドメイン ：SOR (エンタープライズ分野) • 規模...
3 1-2. STP (セグメント/ターゲット/ポジション SORSOE 小規模 大規模 堅牢性柔軟性 得意分野 スクラッチ開発支援から、 コンポーネント化による機能提供へ。 • 開発言語を問わない。 • 保守・改修、パッケージや サービスなど...
4 1-3. v1 基本構造: 標準化+開発支援機能 提供 • 論理３層アーキテクチャ (横の３層) • Presentation 層 : UI処理の実装 • Business Logic 層 : 業務処理の実装 • Data Access 層...
5 Access TraceLog Business Logic層 ベースクラス１ サブクラス ベースクラス２ Presentation層 ベースクラス１ サブクラス ベースクラス２ Data Access層 ベースクラス１ UI サ ブ シ ...
6 1-5. 共通化 + 自動化による効果 • 共通化＋自動化による効果 • 生産性 / 品質 / 信頼性 / 保守性の向上, 脆弱性の排除 • ベースクラス２の修正で、以下のような問題に迅速に対処可能 • 障害対応の迅速化 • 既定 • 例外...
7 2. フィッティングのパターン Contents 3. フィッティングの案 1. 概要
8 Business Logic層 ベースクラス１ サブクラス ベースクラス２ Presentation層 ベースクラス１ サブクラス ベースクラス２ Data Access層 ベースクラス１ ベースクラス２ サブクラス 2-1. 部分的に適用...
9 2-2. 適用する レイヤ の検討 • Presentation層 : UIフレームワーク選択とフレームワーク適用の検討 • 厚いフレームワーク : ASP.NET Web Forms, Windows Forms, • 薄いフレームワーク...
10 2-3. 適用する 名前空間 の検討 • Public名前空間 • 各種 共通部品群 • 動的パラメタライズド・クエリ • Framework名前空間 • 認証機能, 通信制御機能 • 共有情報取得機能, メッセージ取得機能, etc. ...
11 Contents 3. フィッティングの案 1. 概要 2. フィッティングのパターン案
12 Business Logic層 ベースクラス１ サブクラス ベースクラス２ Presentation層 ベースクラス１ サブクラス ベースクラス２ Data Access層 ベースクラス１ ベースクラス２ サブクラス 3-1. フィッティ...
13 汎用モバイル・バックエンド（予） 3-2. フィッティングの案 (2) ASP.NET WebService, WCF, WebAPI 通信制御機能 .NET サービスインターフェイス バイナリ・オブジェクト転送 汎用サービスインターフェ...
14 END 評価方法 - Open 棟梁 Wiki https://opentouryo.osscons.jp/index.php?%E8%A 9%95%E4%BE%A1%E6%96%B9%E6%B3%95 Get Started !!
Open棟梁と、さまざまな開発標準とのフィッティング案

Open棟梁と、さまざまな開発標準とのフィッティング案
https://www.osscons.jp/jomanyt0z-537/#_537

Open棟梁と、さまざまな開発標準とのフィッティング案

  1. 1. Open 棟梁 さまざまな開発標準とのフィッティング(案)
  2. 2. 1 1. 概要 2. フィッティングのパターン Contents 3. フィッティングの案
  3. 3. 2 1-1. STP (セグメント/ターゲット/ポジション <Open 棟梁 v1> • 仕組み ：スクラッチ開発基盤 (IDE + テンプレート + フレームワーク ＆ ライブラリ) • ドメイン ：SOR (エンタープライズ分野) • 規模 ：大規模 (2.0M / Step) ~ 小規模 (20K / Step) • 業種業務 ：問わず。.NETなので、産業系での利用が多い。 SORSOE 小規模 大規模 堅牢性柔軟性 得意分野 テンプレート＆チュートリアルにより、 小規模プロジェクトでも立ち上げ可能
  4. 4. 3 1-2. STP (セグメント/ターゲット/ポジション SORSOE 小規模 大規模 堅牢性柔軟性 得意分野 スクラッチ開発支援から、 コンポーネント化による機能提供へ。 • 開発言語を問わない。 • 保守・改修、パッケージや サービスなどの案件もターゲット化。 <Open 棟梁 v2> • 仕組み ：サービス開発基盤 認証基盤、モバイルバックエンドなどコンポーネント提供 • ドメイン ：SOE (エンタープライズ分野) • 規模 ：中規模 (200K / Step) ~ 小規模 (20K / Step) • 業種業務 ：問わず。
  5. 5. 4 1-3. v1 基本構造: 標準化+開発支援機能 提供 • 論理３層アーキテクチャ (横の３層) • Presentation 層 : UI処理の実装 • Business Logic 層 : 業務処理の実装 • Data Access 層 : データ アクセス処理の実装 • ベース - サブクラスの３層構成 (縦の３層) • ベース クラス１ : 基盤機能を提供 • ベース クラス２ : 案件個別の共通処理を実装 • サブ クラス : 個別の業務処理を実装 Business Logic層 ベースクラス１ サブクラス ベースクラス２ Presentation層 ベースクラス１ サブクラス ベースクラス２ Data Access層 ベースクラス１ ベースクラス２ サブクラス Public 名前空間 Framework 名前空間 Business 名前空間 共通部品群, 開発支援ツール 動的SQL
  6. 6. 5 Access TraceLog Business Logic層 ベースクラス１ サブクラス ベースクラス２ Presentation層 ベースクラス１ サブクラス ベースクラス２ Data Access層 ベースクラス１ UI サ ブ シ ス テ ム ベースクラス２ サブクラス 1-4. ベース-サブクラス構成の利点=共通化+自動化 Operation TraceLog SQL TraceLog • 既定 • コネクション制御 • トランザクション制御 • 例外処理 • 要拡張 • 閉塞処理 要拡張：アクセス制御Database • 既定 • SQLインジェクション防止 • 楽観排他の自動化 LDAP 認証 • 既定 • 例外処理 • 要拡張 • アクセス制御 • 表示・非表示 • 活性・不活性 既定：各種ログ出力処理
  7. 7. 6 1-5. 共通化 + 自動化による効果 • 共通化＋自動化による効果 • 生産性 / 品質 / 信頼性 / 保守性の向上, 脆弱性の排除 • ベースクラス２の修正で、以下のような問題に迅速に対処可能 • 障害対応の迅速化 • 既定 • 例外情報やSQLトレース・ログ情報から問題をデバッグ • アクセス・トレース・ログから、障害時のユーザ操作を分析 • 性能問題発生時、トレースログの性能情報をキーに問題分析 • 要拡張 例外ハンドラに問題切り分けの詳細ログ出力を実装し分析 • 運用時に発見された問題への対応 • 要拡張 • 電文欠損例外が起きた場合、POSTを分析するロギング処理を追加 • コマンド・タイムアウト発生リトライ可能であるため、正常系エラーに振替
  8. 8. 7 2. フィッティングのパターン Contents 3. フィッティングの案 1. 概要
  9. 9. 8 Business Logic層 ベースクラス１ サブクラス ベースクラス２ Presentation層 ベースクラス１ サブクラス ベースクラス２ Data Access層 ベースクラス１ ベースクラス２ サブクラス 2-1. 部分的に適用する レイヤ / 名前空間 の検討 B / D層の適用 Public 名前空間 Framework 名前空間 Business 名前空間 D層の適用 （コンパチ可） P層の適用 （コンパチ可） 共通部品群, 開発支援ツール 動的SQL
  10. 10. 9 2-2. 適用する レイヤ の検討 • Presentation層 : UIフレームワーク選択とフレームワーク適用の検討 • 厚いフレームワーク : ASP.NET Web Forms, Windows Forms, • 薄いフレームワーク : ASP.NET MVC, Web API • 通信制御機能のサポート • バイナリ転送可能 : Windows Forms / WPF • SOAP / JSON : UWP, SPA, スマホネイティブ • フレームワークのサポートなし • ライブラリ利用は可能 : WPF / UWP • ライブラリ利用も不可 : SPA, スマホネイティブ (.NETではないもの) • Business Logic層 : フレームワーク適用の検討 閉塞処理, コネクション制御, トランザクション制御, 例外処理 • Data Access層 :データアクセス・ライブラリ選択とフレームワーク適用の検討 • 動的パラメタライズド・クエリ • Dapper（コネクション制御, トランザクション制御のみ利用） • Entity Framework（コネクション制御, トランザクション制御のみ利用） UIフレームワークやデータアクセス・ライブラリを選択した後、 各レイヤのフレームワークの適用を検討する。
  11. 11. 10 2-3. 適用する 名前空間 の検討 • Public名前空間 • 各種 共通部品群 • 動的パラメタライズド・クエリ • Framework名前空間 • 認証機能, 通信制御機能 • 共有情報取得機能, メッセージ取得機能, etc. • ベース クラス１（制御の反転によるフロー制御） • Business名前空間 • ワークフロー機能, • JIS X 0208-1983文字コード範囲チェック, etc. • ベース クラス２（カスタマイズ可能な共通処理） • その他の機能 • 各種 開発支援ツール • リッチクライアント対応フレームワーク 使用する機能によって、使用する名前空間を検討する。
  12. 12. 11 Contents 3. フィッティングの案 1. 概要 2. フィッティングのパターン案
  13. 13. 12 Business Logic層 ベースクラス１ サブクラス ベースクラス２ Presentation層 ベースクラス１ サブクラス ベースクラス２ Data Access層 ベースクラス１ ベースクラス２ サブクラス 3-1. フィッティングの案 (1) 動的パラメタライズド・クエリ Dapper Entity Framework SQLインジェクション防止 • 既定 • 動的SQL • バッチSQL • SQLログ出力 • 自動生成時 • 自動生成Dao/Dto • 楽観排他の自動化 ターゲット機能の セグメント毎に 利用ライブラリを 選択可能。 ASP.NET MVC 開発 + 大規模開発のノウハウの融合 • 既定 • コネクション制御 • トランザクション制御 • 例外処理 • 要拡張 • 閉塞処理 • 既定 • 例外処理 • 要拡張 • アクセス制御 • 表示・非表示 • 活性・不活性 ASP.NET MVC, Web API < ユーザ様 開発標準 の 適用 > MVC : Model, View (_Layout.cshtml, HTML Helper, JavaScript), Controller, Logic, Session, Logging, Exception, Error, etc.
  14. 14. 13 汎用モバイル・バックエンド（予） 3-2. フィッティングの案 (2) ASP.NET WebService, WCF, WebAPI 通信制御機能 .NET サービスインターフェイス バイナリ・オブジェクト転送 汎用サービスインターフェイス SOAP, REST (JSON, XML) Presentation層：ASP.NET Web Form or MVC Business Logic層 ・・・ ・・・ ・・・ Data Access層 ・・・ ・・・ ・・・ 認証・認可 （JWTアサーションの検証） .NET リッチクライアント WWWブラウザ HTML WebAPI （バイナリ転送） WebAPI （REST） 様々なスマート・デバイス （スマホネイティブ, SPA） 汎用認証 サイトOAuth 2.0 拡張 or OpenID Connectに対応 User Store フロントエンド開発 + サービス開発 + 大規模開発のノウハウの融合 FCM/APNs ← access_token, id_token (JWT)
  15. 15. 14 END 評価方法 - Open 棟梁 Wiki https://opentouryo.osscons.jp/index.php?%E8%A 9%95%E4%BE%A1%E6%96%B9%E6%B3%95 Get Started !!

