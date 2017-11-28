top 10 juegos de la saga de cod

Calll of duty Este juego es basado en la segunda guerra mundial, con unos grqaficos que para esa entonces eran unos grafic...
Call of duty black ops Basado en las tensiones pol�ticas entre estados unidos y la uni�n sovi�tica fue la principal idea p...
CALLOF DUTY 2 Como el primer call of duty este tambi�n esta basado en los conflictos de la segunda guerra mundial con una ...
CALLOF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 3 O tambi�n llamado call of duty 8, signific� el fin del conflicto moderno iniciado por el pri...
CALLOF DUTY: BLACKOPS II Basado y ambientado el la guerra fr�a este videojuego fue lanzado el a�o 2000 con varias opciones...
CALLOF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE Como su nombre lo indica la gerra del futuro este es un videojuego con unos buenos graficos ...
CALLOF DUTY: BLACKOPS 3 Uno de los mejores cod este videojuego cuenta con unas ambientaciones en modo futuro con unas arma...
CALLOF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 2 El juego es infamemente conocido por el nivel "Nada de Ruso", en el que podemos perpetrar un...
CALLOF DUTY 4: MODERN WARFARE uchos se mostraban esc�pticos ante el salto de la saga de las batallas cl�sicas de la Segund...
Call of Duty: WWII Como su nombre lo indica este juego nos ilustra la segunda guerra mundial cuenta con una calidad de gra...
