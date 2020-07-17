Successfully reported this slideshow.
NOMBRE: DAIRO PAUL CHUQUIMARCA ROLDÁN CARRERA: ELECTRÓNICAY AUTOMATIZACIÓN MATERIA: FÍSICA FUNDAMENTAL NRC: 7839 TEMA: PRE...
PRESIÓN • Se describe como presión a la magnitud física que permite expresar el poder o fuerza que se ejerce sobre un elem...
PRESIÓN HIDROSTÁTICA • La hidrostática, por su parte, es la rama de la mecánica que se especializa en el equilibrio de los...
• La presión hidrostática es la parte de la presión debida al peso de un fluido en reposo. En un fluido en reposo la única...
𝑃 = 𝐹 𝐴 ; 𝐹 = 𝑚 ∗ 𝑔 ; 𝛿 = 𝑚 𝑣 ; 𝑉 = 𝐴 ∗ ℎ 𝑃 = 𝑚 ∗ 𝑔 𝐴 𝑃 = 𝛿 ∗ 𝑣 ∗ 𝑔 𝐴 𝑃 = 𝛿 ∗ 𝐴 ∗ ℎ ∗ 𝑔 𝐴 𝑃 = 𝛿 ∗ ℎ ∗ 𝑔
Si se considera la presión atmosférica, demos sumarla a la expresión dicha anteriormente: • 𝑃= Presión Hidrostática • 𝛿= D...
• El peso ejercido por el líquido sube a medida que se incrementa la profundidad. La presión hidrostática es directamente ...
DENSIDAD DE ALGUNOS LÍQUIDOS
CONCLUSIONES • La presión hidrostática va a varias según la altura, siendo esta mayor a una mayor profundidad. • Además, q...
Presion hidrostastica
  1. 1. NOMBRE: DAIRO PAUL CHUQUIMARCA ROLDÁN CARRERA: ELECTRÓNICAY AUTOMATIZACIÓN MATERIA: FÍSICA FUNDAMENTAL NRC: 7839 TEMA: PRESÍÓN HIDROSTÁTICA
  2. 2. PRESIÓN • Se describe como presión a la magnitud física que permite expresar el poder o fuerza que se ejerce sobre un elemento o cuerpo en una cierta unidad de superficie. 𝑃 = 𝐹 𝐴 𝑃= Presión 𝐹= Fuerza 𝐴= Área
  3. 3. PRESIÓN HIDROSTÁTICA • La hidrostática, por su parte, es la rama de la mecánica que se especializa en el equilibrio de los fluidos. El término también se utiliza como adjetivo para referirse a lo que pertenece o está vinculado a dicha área de la mecánica.
  4. 4. • La presión hidrostática es la parte de la presión debida al peso de un fluido en reposo. En un fluido en reposo la única presión existente es la presión hidrostática, en un fluido en movimiento además puede aparecer una presión hidrodinámica adicional relacionada con la velocidad del fluido. • El fluido genera presión sobre el fondo, los laterales del recipiente y sobre la superficie del objeto introducido en él. Dicha presión hidrostática, con el fluido en estado de reposo, provoca una fuerza perpendicular a las paredes del envase o a la superficie del objeto. • 𝑃= Presión Hidrostática • 𝛿= Densidad • 𝑔= Gravedad • ℎ= Profundidad 𝑃 = 𝛿 ∗ ℎ ∗ 𝑔
  5. 5. 𝑃 = 𝐹 𝐴 ; 𝐹 = 𝑚 ∗ 𝑔 ; 𝛿 = 𝑚 𝑣 ; 𝑉 = 𝐴 ∗ ℎ 𝑃 = 𝑚 ∗ 𝑔 𝐴 𝑃 = 𝛿 ∗ 𝑣 ∗ 𝑔 𝐴 𝑃 = 𝛿 ∗ 𝐴 ∗ ℎ ∗ 𝑔 𝐴 𝑃 = 𝛿 ∗ ℎ ∗ 𝑔
  6. 6. Si se considera la presión atmosférica, demos sumarla a la expresión dicha anteriormente: • 𝑃= Presión Hidrostática • 𝛿= Densidad • 𝑔= Gravedad • ℎ= Profundidad • 𝑃𝑜 = Presión Atmosferica 𝑃 = 𝛿 ∗ ℎ ∗ 𝑔 + 𝑃𝑜
  7. 7. • El peso ejercido por el líquido sube a medida que se incrementa la profundidad. La presión hidrostática es directamente proporcional al valor de la gravedad, la densidad del líquido y la profundidad a la que se encuentra. • La presión hidrostática se mide en unidades de presión. En el sistema internacional se mide en pascal. 𝑃 = 𝑁 𝑚2
  8. 8. DENSIDAD DE ALGUNOS LÍQUIDOS
  9. 9. CONCLUSIONES • La presión hidrostática va a varias según la altura, siendo esta mayor a una mayor profundidad. • Además, que para un mismo líquido y a una misma altura, la presión hidrostática es igual, sin importar la forma del recipiente, ni la cantidad de líquido que contenga.

