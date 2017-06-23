Mercadotecnia1

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGIA INST...
ÍNDICE INTRODUCCIÓN..............................................................................1 Mercadotecnia.............
INTRODUCCIÓN Hoy en día en el mundo hay una gran competencia entre las grandes, medianas y pequeñas empresas por ello se h...
características mencionadas los productos o servicios de la empresa, poseerán ciertas características particulares, distin...
Mercadotecnia Las mercadotecnia es un sistema total de actividades que incluye un conjunto de procesos cuyo objetivo es id...
McDonald’s. Por tanto, la demanda se corresponderá con el deseo de algo específico que satisface la necesidad, unido a la ...
¿cómo eligen los consumidores entre las distintas alternativas de productos y servicios? Los consumidores toman sus decisi...
 Cada parte debe considerar adecuado o deseable negociar con la otra. El intercambio, por tanto, debe ser visto como un p...
Mezcla de Mercadeo La mezcla de mercadotecnia es un conjunto de variables controlables que se combinan para lograr un dete...
Características: Esta planificación está basada en la certeza del diagnóstico.  Es un proceso riguroso y muy específico e...
 Planificación Táctica Operacional Este tipo de planificación es generalmente utilizada por las empresas cuando cuentan c...
 Planificación Prospectiva Este tipo de planificación es la que se realiza para ser puesta en materia en un tiempo muy ce...
2. Atrae a clientes de la competencia 3. Persuade a los clientes no decididos a transformarse en prospectos.  Estrategia ...
Estrategias de Crecimiento Diversificado: Son adecuadas cuando hay pocas oportunidades de crecimiento en el mercado meta d...
 Estrategia competitiva: Consiste en lograr una participación adicional en el mercado invirtiendo fuertemente (por ejempl...
Principios de la Planificación Estratégica Para que la planificación sea efectiva, de acuerdo a lo mencionado anteriorment...
Principios de la Mercadotecnia 1. Reconocer que el poder, ahora lo tiene el consumidor La información es ubicua (está en t...
 El mensaje que debemos comunicar y vender, es acerca del valor que entregamos, no acerca de las características de nuest...
televisión, programas de entretenimiento y festivales, y, sobre todo, la promoción directa en las calles. 7. Desarrollar m...
La empresa orientada a la lealtad de los clientes invierte en activos de marketing, da poder a sus empleados utilizando te...
del marketing. Conocida como la "integración horizontal", lo que significa que el servicio los equipos cliente, soporte té...
tiene como objetivo aumentar las ventas o clientes, el sitio web y el blog deben seguir su ejemplo.
CONCLUSIÓN Para finalizar se dice que el objetivo de la mercadotecnia es buscar la mejor forma de poder satisfacer las nec...
REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS https://es.slideshare.net/nukary/fundamentos-de-mercadotecnia https://www.promonegocios.net/mer...
Mercadotecnia1

  REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO "SANTIAGO MARIÑO" ESCUELA DE INGENIERÍA INDUSTRIAL EXTENSIÓN MATURÍN MERCADOTECNIA Asesor: Dra. Xiomara Gutierrez Autora: Mays Dairilis C.I:26762781 Maturín, Junio 2016.
  2. 2. ÍNDICE INTRODUCCIÓN..............................................................................1 Mercadotecnia....................................................................................5 Fundamentos básicos de la mercadotecnia...........................................5 Mezcla de mercado.............................................................................9 Tipos de planificación.........................................................................9 Tipos de estrategias del mercadeo.....................................................12 Principios de la Planificación Estratégica.............................................16 Principios de la Mercadotecnia...........................................................17 Principios de la Mercadotecnia Integral..............................................20 CONCLUSIÓN.............................................................................23 REFERENCIAS............................................................................24
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN Hoy en día en el mundo hay una gran competencia entre las grandes, medianas y pequeñas empresas por ello se ha puesto gran interés a las actividades que realizan para tener éxito en las mismas. Debido a los diversos cambios de la sociedad se vio la necesidad de tomar medidas y desarrollar diversos productos y servicios que puedan satisfacer las necesidades de los clientes. Desarrollar grandes estrategias de ventas ayuda a las empresas a posicionarse en un lugar muy rentable en el mercado, dándose a conocer, mejorar la oferta, aumentar las ventas y utilidades, optimizar recursos y sobre todo hacer que los clientes sean leales al producto o servicio, es una actividad fundamental en las empresas. Su estudio se centra en el intercambio, por lo que su área de interés engloba el análisis de las relaciones de una empresa con los diferentes agentes del entorno que interactúan con ella. Especial atención merece el mercado, constituido por los consumidores, los intermediarios y los competidores. De hecho, todos estamos expuestos a las manifestaciones más relevantes de las actividades de marketing de las empresas, como la investigación de mercados, la publicidad, la venta personal, las relaciones públicas, las promociones de ventas, la distribución comercial o la segmentación de mercados. Hoy en día, las empresas, independientemente de su origen y sector de actividad, se encuentran compitiendo en un entorno global, turbulento e inestable, donde las actividades de investigación de mercados y de comercialización de los productos son fundamentales para sobrevivir. La Mercadotecnia se encarga del proceso de planear las actividades de la empresa en relación con el precio, la promoción, distribución y venta de bienes y servicios que ofrece, así como la definición del producto o servicio con base en las preferencias del consumidor, de forma tal que permitan crear un intercambio (entre empresa y consumidor) que satisfaga los objetivos de los clientes y de la propia organización. Si se cumple todas las
  4. 4. características mencionadas los productos o servicios de la empresa, poseerán ciertas características particulares, distintivas que diferencian a los demás similares en el mercado, haciendo referencia al proceso mediante el cual una colectividad satisface sus necesidades a través del intercambio de bienes y servicios. Pero el flujo de la mercadotecnia no sólo se dirige en una dirección única, el consumidor, sino que se basa en la retroalimentación. Es decir, la información relativa a los deseos y necesidades de un grupo social se intercambia con la organización empresarial para que ésta, además de satisfacer estas aspiraciones, a su vez, sirva de guía para identificar estas necesidades de la propia sociedad.
  5. 5. Mercadotecnia Las mercadotecnia es un sistema total de actividades que incluye un conjunto de procesos cuyo objetivo es identificar las necesidades y deseos que imperan en el mercado de forma que puedan ser satisfechos de la forma más eficaz posible promoviendo el intercambio de productos y servicios de valor con los clientes, a cambio de un beneficio o utilidad. De esta manera, el fin de la mercadotecnia gira en torno a ser capaces de poner al alcance de los clientes el producto deseado en el momento justo, por un precio correcto y en la cantidad demandada. Valiéndose para ello de todas las herramientas y medios necesarios para comunicar de forma oportuna la existencia del producto. Fundamentos de la mercadotecnia Los fundamentos básicos de la mercadotecnia son: necesidades, deseos y demandas; producto; valor, satisfacción y emoción; intercambio, transacción y relación; mercado; gestión de mercadotecnia. a) Necesidades, deseos y demandas El punto de partida de la mercadotecnia reside en las necesidades de las personas. Por necesidad entendemos una carencia genérica, ya sea esta física (como la alimentación, el vestido o la seguridad), social (como la aceptación o la pertenencia a un grupo) o individual (como la autorrealización personal). Con tal de hacer desaparecer esta carencia o necesidad, el consumidor desarrolla deseos, entendidos como la carencia de algo específico que satisface la necesidad. El problema es que los deseos no siempre se pueden cumplir. Así, para satisfacer una necesidad de alimentación podemos desear un filete en un restaurante. Sin embargo, nuestra incapacidad para asumir tal gasto nos puede llevar a demandar otras alternativas accesibles como podría ser ir al
  6. 6. McDonald’s. Por tanto, la demanda se corresponderá con el deseo de algo específico que satisface la necesidad, unido a la capacidad de adquirirlo. Desde el área de mercadotecnia, las empresas dedican importantes esfuerzos por entender las necesidades, deseos y demandas de los consumidores. Para ello recurren a la investigación de mercados, el análisis de las quejas y sugerencias e incluso animan a su fuerza de ventas a contribuir en este aspecto gracias a su contacto directo con el cliente. b) Producto Por norma general, en las sociedades desarrolladas los deseos y necesidades se satisfacen a través de productos. Normalmente el término producto nos sugiere un bien físico, tal como un automóvil, un televisor o una cámara de fotos. Sin embargo, hoy en día son pocos los productos que no vienen acompañados de ciertos elementos adicionales como servicios adicionales, información, experiencias, etc. Así, por ejemplo, cuando compramos un coche, no solo adquirimos el bien físico que este supone, sino también aspectos asociados a él como la garantía, unas condiciones de financiación determinadas, un servicio de taller y reparación, etc. En este sentido, debemos concebir el producto como una propuesta de valor, es decir, un conjunto de ventajas que contribuyen a satisfacer las necesidades. Esta propuesta de valor se materializa en una oferta que supone una combinación de productos físicos, servicios, información, experiencias, etc. c) Valor, satisfacción y emoción Teniendo en cuenta la amplia variedad de oferta con la que se encuentra el consumidor en el mercado a la hora de plantearse la compra de un producto, la pregunta que se nos plantea de forma inmediata es:
  7. 7. ¿cómo eligen los consumidores entre las distintas alternativas de productos y servicios? Los consumidores toman sus decisiones en base a las expectativas netas de valor que les plantean las distintas ofertas. Estas se definen como la diferencia entre los valores positivos (beneficios) y negativos (sacrificios) que se espera recibir. Así, por ejemplo, a la hora de satisfacer una necesidad de transporte, el consumidor puede optar entre dos alternativas como son la compra de una bicicleta o de un automóvil. Las expectativas de valor de cada opción, pueden ser totalmente diferentes. Ahora bien, una vez adquirido y utilizado el producto, el consumidor ya no tiene una expectativa sobre el mismo, sino una percepción subjetiva del valor que ha recibido. En este sentido, la comparación entre la percepción del valor recibido (pv) una vez comprado el producto respecto a las expectativas de valor (ev) que el consumidor tenía de este antes de adquirirlo resultarán fundamentales en el nivel de satisfacción del cliente, afectando así a su comportamiento futuro de compra. d) Intercambio, transacción y relación La mercadotecnia tiene lugar siempre que una unidad social (ya sea individuo o empresa) trata de intercambiar algo de valor con otra unidad social. Por tanto, la esencia del marketing es el intercambio. En concreto, por intercambio entendemos todo proceso consistente en conseguir de otro el producto que uno desea, ofreciendo algo a cambio. Para que se desarrolle tal proceso deben darse cinco condiciones: • Debe haber, al menos, dos partes.  Cada parte debe tener algo que la otra valore.  Cada parte debe ser capaz de comunicarse y proporcionar valor.  Cada parte debe ser libre de aceptar o rechazar la oferta de intercambio.
  8. 8.  Cada parte debe considerar adecuado o deseable negociar con la otra. El intercambio, por tanto, debe ser visto como un proceso, y no como un suceso, lo cual nos permitirá diferenciarlo del término transacción. Es decir, dos partes pueden encontrarse en un proceso de intercambio que, en su desenlace, en caso de llegar a buen puerto, concluirá con un suceso al que llamamos transacción. e) Mercado Originalmente el término mercado se utilizó para designar el lugar donde compradores y vendedores se reunían para intercambiar sus bienes. Los economistas adoptaron directamente esta conceptualización, considerando el mercado como el conjunto de compradores y vendedores que intercambian un determinado producto. Por contra, desde el área de marketing se separa a compradores y vendedores, diferenciando los conceptos de mercado e industria. Así, por mercado entendemos el conjunto de compradores, ya no solo reales, sino también potenciales, de un determinado producto. Y por industria, el conjunto de vendedores. f) Gestión de mercadotecnia La revisión de los elementos anteriores nos ayuda a tener una visión general de los principales factores que intervienen en el proceso de intercambio concebido desde la perspectiva de marketing, esto es, de los componentes principales del concepto de marketing. En este sentido, la gestión de marketing es el proceso de planificar y ejecutar la concepción del producto, precio, comunicación y distribución (4 Pes) de ideas, bienes y servicios, para crear intercambios que satisfagan tanto objetivos individuales como de organizaciones, como de la sociedad en general.
  9. 9. Mezcla de Mercadeo La mezcla de mercadotecnia es un conjunto de variables controlables que se combinan para lograr un determinado resultado en el mercado meta, como influir positivamente en la demanda, generar ventas y utilidades. La estrategia de mercadotecnia está conformada por el concepto de las 4 P’s que consisten en Producto, Precio, Plaza (distribución) y Promoción. Por lo tanto los factores que constituyen este concepto son los siguientes:  Producto: Define las características del producto que le va a ofrecer a los consumidores. El Producto es el paquete total de beneficios que el consumidor recibe cuando compra.  Precios: Determina el costo financiero total que el producto representa para el cliente incluida su distribución, descuentos, garantías, rebajas, etc. El precio es una expresión del valor del producto para los consumidores potenciales.  Distribución (Plaza): Escoge los intermediarios a través de los cuales el producto llegará a los consumidores como mayoristas, minoristas, distribuidores, agentes.  Comunicaciones (Promoción): Selecciona los medios para hablar con los intermediarios en la distribución de sus productos, así como también con sus consumidores actuales y potenciales. Tipos de Planificación  Planificación Normativa. La Planificación normativa es una serie de reglamentos que se deben cumplir para la planeación de un objetivo, es decir, está basada en una serie de lineamientos acordados por los miembros y terceros involucrados en el objetivo a realizar.
  10. 10. Características: Esta planificación está basada en la certeza del diagnóstico.  Es un proceso riguroso y muy específico en el cual los ejecutores tienen un plan rígido donde no pueden salirse de los lineamientos.  Está basado en el “deber ser”.  Está constituida por tres etapas principales: La misión, la visión y; estrategias globales.  Debe apegarse a una serie de reglamentos que deben cumplirse para la planeación del objetivo.  Utiliza datos cuantitativos exactos e información específica donde las ideas ya ha sido previamente estudiadas y rigurosamente aplicadas.  Planificación Estratégica Tal y como la define Steiner. “La planificación estratégica es un proceso sistémico y continuo que hace relación del futuro con las decisiones actuales en el contexto de cambios situacionales y que es expresado a través de la formulación de un conjunto de planes interrelacionados”. Es decir, este tipo de planificación planea lo que se quiere obtener en el futuro siendo previamente establecidos mediante a planes que se basaran en una constancia y disciplina, y dichos planes deben de estar concatenados entre sí, sin perder el contexto ni la intención principal del plan.  Planificación Situacional Este tipo de planificación se basa más bien en el análisis, la discusión, el consenso, el cálculo y otros elementos, por un grupo de personas para llegar a alcanzar logros planteados por estos. Por lo general este tipo de planificación es muy utilizada en sociedades en donde hay varios intereses por parte de sus socios.
  11. 11.  Planificación Táctica Operacional Este tipo de planificación es generalmente utilizada por las empresas cuando cuentan con un número de empleados para designar previamente las asignaciones correspondientes de cada quien. Esta es designada por los ejecutivos de dichas organizaciones y se basan en actividades programables para cada empleado. A demás son manejables datos internos como externos y ayuda a las empresas a tener mayor productividad y eficacia en cuanto a las labores realizadas.  Planificación Social El tipo de planificación social, es utilizado para la organización de distintas ideas determinadas, con el fin de solucionar problemáticas de tipo social. Este tipo de plan será empleado para llevar a cabo de forma materializada para la solución de dicho problema que afecta a una sociedad o a la sociedad en general.  Planificación Anual Es el conjunto de planes que se realiza de una manera sistemática y que equivaldrá a las actividades realizadas por todo un año. Esta planificación es previamente analizada y fijadas las actividades, y una vez fijadas y plasmadas son realizadas por todo un año. El plan debe ser coherente, firme y tener una secuencia y disciplina para lograr lo allí planteado.  Planificación de Mediano Plazo Tal y como su nombre lo indica, este tipo de planificación es de poca duración, contando con seis meses o menos.
  12. 12.  Planificación Prospectiva Este tipo de planificación es la que se realiza para ser puesta en materia en un tiempo muy cercano, es decir, el plan se base en el corto plazo.  Planificación Holística La planificación holística está basada en un criterio constante, y en ella están integrados todos los aspectos correspondientes a la meta a lograrla. Es considerada como global y permanente, requiere de mayor disciplina que otros tipos de planificación, en donde se toma en cuentas los aspectos futuros pero sin dejar de retomar los aspectos del pasado para traerlos a utilidad. Tipos de Estrategias de Mercadeo Richard L. Sandhusen, en su libro "Mercadotecnia", proporciona la siguiente clasificación de estrategias para el crecimiento del mercado o estrategias de crecimiento para los productos ya existentes y para las nuevas adiciones al portafolio de productos: Estrategias de Crecimiento Intensivo: Consisten en "cultivar" de manera intensiva los mercados actuales de la compañía. Son adecuadas en situaciones donde las oportunidades de "producto-mercado" existentes aún no han sido explotadas en su totalidad, e incluyen las siguientes estrategias:  Estrategia de penetración: Se enfoca en la mercadotecnia más agresiva de los productos ya existentes (por ejemplo, mediante una oferta de precio más conveniente que el de la competencia y actividades de publicidad, venta personal y promoción de ventas bastante agresiva). Este tipo de estrategia, por lo general, produce ingresos y utilidades porque: 1. Persuade a los clientes actuales a usar más del producto
  13. 13. 2. Atrae a clientes de la competencia 3. Persuade a los clientes no decididos a transformarse en prospectos.  Estrategia de desarrollo de mercado: Se enfoca en atraer miembros a los nuevos mercados, por ejemplo, de aquellos segmentos a los que no se ha llegado aún (como nuevas zonas geográficas).  Estrategia de desarrollo del producto: Incluye desarrollar nuevos productos para atraer a miembros de los mercados ya existentes, por ejemplo, desarrollando una nueva presentación del producto que brinde beneficios adicionales a los clientes. Estrategias de Crecimiento Integrativo: Consiste en aprovechar la fortaleza que tiene una determinada compañía en su industria para ejercer control sobre los proveedores, distribuidores y/o competidores. En ese sentido, una compañía puede desplazarse hacia atrás, hacia adelante u horizontalmente.  Integración hacia atrás: Ocurre cuando la compañía incrementa su control sobre sus recursos de suministro; es decir, que controla a sus proveedores o por lo menos a su principal proveedor.  Integración hacia adelante: Ocurre cuando la compañía aumenta su control sobre su sistema de distribución. Por ejemplo, cuando una compañía de gran tamaño es propietaria de una red de estaciones o tiendas de servicio y la controla.  Integración horizontal: Ocurre cuando la compañía aumenta su control con respecto a sus competidores. Por ejemplo, cuando los hospitales o centros médicos negocian arreglos de consorcio con médicos especialistas para que cada médico brinde servicios en una especialidad determinada (cirugía plástica, ginecología, pediatría, etc.), pero dentro del hospital o centro médico.
  14. 14. Estrategias de Crecimiento Diversificado: Son adecuadas cuando hay pocas oportunidades de crecimiento en el mercado meta de la compañía. Generalmente, abarcan diversificación horizontal, diversificación en conglomerado y diversificación concéntrica.  Estrategias de diversificación horizontal: Consisten en agregar nuevos productos a la línea de productos de la compañía, los cuales no están relacionados con los productos ya existentes, sino que son diseñados para atraer a miembros de los mercados meta de la compañía. Por ejemplo, cuando McDonalds agrega juguetes a su combo de hamburguesa para niños, lo que está haciendo en realidad, es añadir productos no relacionados con sus principales líneas de productos, pero que le sirve para atraer de una manera más efectiva a un grupo de clientes de su mercado meta (en este caso, los niños).  Estrategias de diversificación en conglomerado: Consisten en vender nuevos productos no relacionados con la línea de productos ya existente, para de esa manera, atraer a nuevas categorías de clientes.  Estrategias de diversificación concéntrica: Introducen nuevos productos que tienen semejanzas tecnológicas o de mercadotecnia con los productos ya existentes y están diseñados para atraer nuevos segmentos de mercado. Estrategias de Liderazgo de Mercado: Son utilizadas por compañías que dominan en su mercado con productos superiores, eficacia competitiva, o ambas cosas. Una vez que la compañía logra el liderazgo en su mercado, tiene dos opciones estratégicas para seguir creciendo.  Estrategia cooperativa: Consiste en incrementar el tamaño total del mercado (para la misma compañía y los competidores) al encontrar nuevos usuarios y aplicaciones del producto o servicio.
  15. 15.  Estrategia competitiva: Consiste en lograr una participación adicional en el mercado invirtiendo fuertemente (por ejemplo, en publicidad, venta personal, promoción de ventas y relaciones públicas) para captar a los clientes de la competencia. Estrategias de Reto de Mercado: Son estrategias que las compañías pueden adoptar contra el líder del mercado y se clasifican en tres:  Ataque frontal: Consiste en atacar toda la mezcla de mercado (producto, precio, distribución, promoción) del líder. Por lo general, la realizan los competidores más fuertes.  Ataque en los costados: Consiste en enfocarse en los puntos débiles del líder, como el precio. Por lo general, la realizan los competidores más débiles.  Estrategias de derivación: Consiste en enfocarse en áreas que no son abarcadas por el líder (generalmente, la realizan los competidores que tienen un producto o servicio muy especializado). Estrategias de Seguimiento de Mercado: Son empleadas por las compañías de la competencia que no se interesan en retar al líder de manera directa o indirecta. Éstas compañías tratan de mantener su participación en el mercado (y sus utilidades) siguiendo de manera cercana la política de producto, precio, lugar y promoción del líder. Estrategias de Nicho de Mercado: Son utilizadas por los competidores más pequeños que están especializados en dar servicio a nichos del mercado y que los competidores más grandes suelen pasar por alto o desconocen su existencia. Este tipo de compañías (nicheras) ofrecen productos o servicios muy específicos y/o especializados, para satisfacer las necesidades o deseos de grupos pequeños (de personas u organizaciones) pero homogéneos en cuanto a sus necesidades o deseos.
  16. 16. Principios de la Planificación Estratégica Para que la planificación sea efectiva, de acuerdo a lo mencionado anteriormente, es preciso tener en consideración los siguientes principios:  Factibilidad: La planificación debe ser realizable, adaptarse a la realidad y a las condiciones objetivas por ellos hay que elaborar planes que se puedan cumplir.  Objetividad y cuantificación: este principio plantea la necesidad de estudiar los hechos sin aferrarse a juicios u opiniones preconcebidos. La planificación debe basarse en datos reales, razonamientos precisos y exactos, nunca en opiniones subjetivas o especulaciones.  Flexibilidad: La inflexibilidad de los planes atenta con su efectividad, ya que si el plan es estático y no se adapta a los cambios, la planificación se rigidiza, pierde validez y se hace inoperante.  Unidad: Todos los planes específicos de la empresa deben integrarse a un plan general, y dirigirse al logro de los propósitos y objetivos generales, de tal manera que sean consistentes en cuanto a su enfoque, y armónicos en cuanto al equilibrio e interrelación que debe existir entre éstos.  Del cambio de estrategias: Cuando un plan se extiende con relación al tiempo, será necesario rehacerlo completamente. Esto no quiere decir que se abandonen los propósitos, sino que la empresa tendrá que modificar los cursos de acción (estrategias) y consecuentemente las políticas, programas, procedimientos y presupuestos.
  17. 17. Principios de la Mercadotecnia 1. Reconocer que el poder, ahora lo tiene el consumidor La información es ubicua (está en todas partes al mismo tiempo) y los consumidores están bien informados acerca de la mayoría de los productos y servicios sobre los que están interesados, por lo que la venta debe basarse en el diálogo y el marketing en “conectar y colaborar”, contrario a como era hasta hace poco que se centraba en vender con un monólogo y en centrar el marketing en “dirigir y controlar” al consumidor. Se debe ofrecer a nuestros clientes mejores soluciones, experiencias más satisfactorias y la oportunidad de tener una relación a largo plazo. 2. Desarrollar la oferta apuntando directamente únicamente a tu mercado La época de un marketing para todos, recurriendo prevalentemente a los medios de comunicación masiva, está dando paso a un marketing más mirado y concentrado debido a la creciente segmentación de los mercados. 3. Diseñar las estrategias de marketing a partir de la propuesta de valor Toda la actividad de marketing deberá estar dirigida a comunicar a los consumidores la propuesta de valor del producto, no sus características y funciones, que es lo que se hace en una gran cantidad de actividades de comunicación de marketing. Para conocer qué cosas consideran “propuestas de valor” nuestros clientes, Kotler aconseja lo siguiente:  Identificar las expectativas de nuestros clientes o potenciales clientes.  Decidir por cuales valores vamos a competir.  Analizar la habilidad de nuestra organización para dar esos valores a nuestros clientes.
  18. 18.  El mensaje que debemos comunicar y vender, es acerca del valor que entregamos, no acerca de las características de nuestro producto.  Asegurarnos de que entregamos al mercado el valor prometido y de que con el tiempo vamos mejorando y ampliando este modelo de valor. 4. Focalizarse en cómo se distribuye y entrega Kotler recomienda que nos preguntemos continuamente si podemos encontrar una forma de redefinir nuestra red de distribución y entrega, para ofrecer mucho más valor al usuario. Algunas empresas ya lo han hecho, es el caso de Dell a nivel online y de Ikea en el mundo offline. 5. Participar conjuntamente con el cliente en la creación de más valor Con el marketing transaccional (iniciado en los años 50), la empresa definía y creaba valor para los consumidores. Con el marketing relacional (a partir de los 80 hasta hoy), la empresa se centra en atraer, desarrollar y fidelizar a los clientes rentables. El nuevo marketing debe centrarse en colaborar con el cliente para que juntos, creen nuevas y únicas formas de generar valor. Para ello propone que se establezca un diálogo permanente con los clientes y con las comunidades de consumidores de nuestros productos y servicios, lo que se facilita con Internet y los blog. 6. Utilizar nuevas formas para alcanzar al cliente conocido La recomendación básica es la de no limitar las alternativas a las ya conocidas y trilladas durante años y años. No sólo se debe recurrir a las nuevas vías que ofrece Internet (newsletter, banners, publicidad contextual –al estilo AdSense-, blog, foros, comunidades online, y similares), sino también a otras formas pre-existentes pero menos utilizadas, tales como la esponsorización, la publicidad experiencial, la aparición de los productos y servicios de la empresa en series de
  19. 19. televisión, programas de entretenimiento y festivales, y, sobre todo, la promoción directa en las calles. 7. Desarrollar métricas y analizar el ROI (Retorno de la inversión) Fundamentalmente se trata de crear una batería de indicadores financieros capaces de dar seguimiento y señalar con suficiente la relación que se produce entre inversiones en marketing-impacto en las ventas- impacto en los ingresos de la empresa-impacto en la rentabilidad de la empresa. Esto permitirá vincular directamente la inversión en actividades de marketing con los niveles de rentabilidad que generan. Este enfoque de gestión, que se está afianzando cada vez más, es conocido en inglés como marketing metrics management. 8. Desarrollar el marketing basado en la alta tecnología Para Kotler, el nuevo marketing debe, necesariamente, recurrir a los recursos que ponen en las manos de las empresas las nuevas tecnologías de la información y la informática, con aplicaciones que vayan más allá de un CRM o un ERP. A este respecto, Kotler hace un señalamiento importante a las aplicaciones tecnológicas para ser utilizadas en la dirección de las campañas, en la gestión proyectos y de los productos y servicios, en especial porque se ha detectado que el principal escollo a la hora de implantar alta tecnología es el desconocimiento de la existencia de la misma, por parte de los profesionales del marketing. 9. Focalizarse en crear activos a largo plazo Kotler destaca la diferencia entre una empresa orientada a beneficios, respecto a una empresa orientada a conseguir la lealtad de los clientes. La empresa orientada a beneficios reduce los costes, substituye personas por tecnología, reduce el precio y el valor de los productos, consigue muchos clientes.
  20. 20. La empresa orientada a la lealtad de los clientes invierte en activos de marketing, da poder a sus empleados utilizando tecnología, procura reducir el precio de los productos para premiar al cliente, indaga cómo puede dar más valor a su cliente, selecciona a los clientes que consigue. 10.Mirar al marketing como un todo Para Kotler, el marketing afecta a todos los procesos de una empresa y a partir de este criterio es que se debe considerar y aplicar. Las decisiones tomadas en marketing afectan a los clientes, a los miembros de la empresa y a los colaboradores externos. Juntos deben definir cuál será el mercado al que se dirige la empresa. Juntos han de descubrir cuáles son las oportunidades que aparecen en el mercado (para ello Kotler propone pensar al menos en cinco nuevas oportunidades cada año), y juntos deben descubrir que capacitación e infraestructura serán necesarias para llevarlo todo a cabo. Principios de la Mercadotecnia Integral Hay algunos principios que rigen la mercadotecnia integral:  Investigación y promoción del cliente El primer principio del marketing integrado es entender el mercado de destino. Al igual que las estrategias de marketing tradicionales, las compañías necesitan entender quién, qué y dónde son sus clientes, así como lo que les gusta y no les gusta. Además de esto, las empresas deberían centrarse en el uso de la forma más eficaz de método de promoción o incluso el uso de diferentes tipos de métodos de promoción para obtener el mayor número de compradores.  La integración y la coherencia Para hacer que sus esfuerzos de marketing más productivos, cada departamento dentro de una empresa debe estar al tanto de los principios
  21. 21. del marketing. Conocida como la "integración horizontal", lo que significa que el servicio los equipos cliente, soporte técnico, las finanzas y las ventas son coherentes con la información que proporcionan a los clientes. Todos los miembros de los diferentes equipos también deben tener una visión general de las funciones de los otros, para que sean una interacción más dinámica con los clientes. Esta integración también permite que cada empleado tenga la información y la estrategia consistente. Tener consistencia, promociones e información enviar un mensaje a los clientes de que toda la empresa se ha comprometido y dedicado a su servicio  Cohesión El principio detrás de la comercialización integrada es asegurarse de que cualquier tipo de estrategia de promoción, tanto a través del departamento de ventas o sitio web de la compañía, se complementa entre sí. Esto no significa que las empresas tienen que empezar a hacer campañas en los medios sociales, los blogs en línea, anuncios de televisión y cuñas de radio, todo al mismo tiempo. El objetivo del marketing integrado es conseguir más clientes de su alcance en la forma más económica.  Resolución y Marketing-temática base En términos de resolución, cualquier campaña debe tener un objetivo en mente. Por ejemplo, un blog de negocios en línea debe promover el sitio web de la compañía, mientras que el sitio web habla sobre el blog de la compañía como un gran recurso. Si una empresa tiene un anuncio de televisión, citando el blog y página web son grandes maneras de conseguir que la gente allí. Además de esto, cada herramienta de promoción debería apuntar a la misma meta. Si el anuncio de televisión
  22. 22. tiene como objetivo aumentar las ventas o clientes, el sitio web y el blog deben seguir su ejemplo.
  23. 23. CONCLUSIÓN Para finalizar se dice que el objetivo de la mercadotecnia es buscar la mejor forma de poder satisfacer las necesidades o deseos de los consumidores en el mercado con productos/servicios de excelente calidad y con un precio que el público está dispuesto a pagar. La mercadotecnia no puede solo alcanzar las metas que la empresa propone, tiene que ser trabajo en conjunto, todos los que están dentro de la organización deberá de pensar como clientes y consumidores, y no como empresa. El estudio de mercado es muy importante dentro de la mercadotecnia. Hoy en día la mercadotecnia tiene que ver más de allá de lo que existe en la actualidad, debido a que la tecnología está dando un paso muy agigantado y hay que aprovechar todas esas tecnologías para que con la mercadotecnia pueda vender en el mercado meta y poder alcanzar sus objetivos ya que no solo se trata de vender por vender, sino, permanecer en el mercado competitivo. Todas las empresas independientemente del giro que tengan, no pueden generar las utilidades deseadas si no le dan importancia a la mercadotecnia como herramienta clave para dar a conocer el producto o servicio al público. Día con día hay que enfocarse más en los clientes para que tengan más lealtad hacia la empresa. De igual forma estar muy atento en lo que hace la competencia para poder establecer un dominio en el ambiente externo. Por todo ello, debemos concluir, que se deben considerar las estrategias de mercadotecnia como algo imprescindible para la competitividad del negocio en particular, aunque también para la estabilidad de la economía en general.
  24. 24. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS https://es.slideshare.net/nukary/fundamentos-de-mercadotecnia https://www.promonegocios.net/mercadotecnia/que-es mercadotecnia.html https://es.slideshare.net/nukary/fundamentos-de-mercadotecnia https://es.slideshare.net/josilmartirado/mercadotecnia-77127643 http://repositori.uji.es/xmlui/bitstream/handle/10234/49394/s74.pdf https://www.promonegocios.net/mercado/estrategias-mercado.html http://www.mastiposde.com/planificacion.html http://repositori.uji.es/xmlui/bitstream/handle/10234/49394/s74.pdf http://emprendedoresnews.com/tips/marketing/los-10-principios-del- nuevo-marketing-segun-philip-kotler.html http://es.alpha-nouvelles.com/article/principios-de-marketing-integrado

