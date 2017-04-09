Barquisimeto; 06 de abril 2017 LCDA. DAIRI DIAZ LA GERENCIA, LIDERAZGO Y PARADIGMAS
Paradigma
Según Thomas S. Kuhn. Es el  conjunto de prácticas y saberes que definen una disciplina científica durante un período espe...
Son Comunes: 1. Paradigmas hay en todas partes. 2. Muchos son triviales; sus reglas y disposiciones no tienen mucho impact...
PARADIGMAS GERENCIALES. Son modelos gerenciales que aplican las nuevas empresas; estos se diferencian más por la diversida...
PARADIGMAS GERENCIALES EN EL CONTEXTO GLOBALIZADO DEL SIGLO XXI. Dirección por Competencias: Es un enfoque gerencial que p...
PARADIGMAS GERENCIALES EN EL CONTEXTO GLOBALIZADO DEL SIGLO XXI. Visión Compartida: Es una visión interior que permite aum...
PARADIGMAS GERENCIALES EN EL CONTEXTO GLOBALIZADO DEL SIGLO XXI Aprendizaje en Equipo: Es el proceso de alinearse y desarr...
PARADIGMAS GERENCIALES EN EL CONTEXTO GLOBALIZADO DEL SIGLO XXI Eficiencia: Se utiliza para dar cuenta del uso de los recu...
PARADIGMAS GERENCIALES EN EL CONTEXTO GLOBALIZADO DEL SIGLO XXI. Conciencia Interna: Es la capacidad de una organización p...
GERENCIA, LIDERAZGO Y PARADIGMAS EN EL CONTEXTO GLOBALIZADO DEL SIGLO XXI ” Hall (2000) expresa, “El liderazgo parece ser ...
×