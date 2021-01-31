Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Why root canal treatments are useful A presentation brought to you by www.mydubaidentists.com
Treating bad cavities Teeth affected by caries and cavities can be saved with the help of root canal treatments. Special p...
Saving the teeth A dentist in Dubai will know if a tooth affected by a cavity can be saved or not. A root canal treatment ...
Dental X-ray before a procedure A root canal treatment cannot take place without a dental X- ray. This reveals the problem...
A patient won't feel any pain when the root canals are treated. Local anesthesia is made after a verification of the medic...
Cleaning and sealing the tooth Once the root canal treatment is made and the tooth is cleaned with antiseptic, dental fill...
Extra care after root canal treatment Patients should observe a few recommendations after a root canal treatment. They can...
A healed tooth after a root canal treatment will act about the same as a healthy tooth. This means that patients can eat a...
Choosing our dentists in Dubai Besides root canal treatments, patients benefit from a wide range of dental services tailor...
Thank you for watching us! More details can be found at: www.mydubaidentists.com office@mydubaidentists.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Why root canal treatments are useful

63 views

Published on

The advantages of root canal treatments can be explained by our dentists in Dubai. You can also check our website: www.mydubaidentists.com

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Why root canal treatments are useful

  1. 1. Why root canal treatments are useful A presentation brought to you by www.mydubaidentists.com
  2. 2. Treating bad cavities Teeth affected by caries and cavities can be saved with the help of root canal treatments. Special procedures are made by dentists in Dubai after a series of verifications.
  3. 3. Saving the teeth A dentist in Dubai will know if a tooth affected by a cavity can be saved or not. A root canal treatment can be an optimal solution.
  4. 4. Dental X-ray before a procedure A root canal treatment cannot take place without a dental X- ray. This reveals the problems of the teeth and the affected areas.
  5. 5. A patient won't feel any pain when the root canals are treated. Local anesthesia is made after a verification of the medical record of a patient. Using local anesthesia
  6. 6. Cleaning and sealing the tooth Once the root canal treatment is made and the tooth is cleaned with antiseptic, dental fillings will be placed. This is how the roots of a tooth are sealed.
  7. 7. Extra care after root canal treatment Patients should observe a few recommendations after a root canal treatment. They cannot eat for a couple of hours and should respect the antibiotics treatment.
  8. 8. A healed tooth after a root canal treatment will act about the same as a healthy tooth. This means that patients can eat and speak properly after such a treatment. Enjoying the benefits
  9. 9. Choosing our dentists in Dubai Besides root canal treatments, patients benefit from a wide range of dental services tailored to their needs. Our dentists in Dubai have experience and work with top technology in dentistry.
  10. 10. Thank you for watching us! More details can be found at: www.mydubaidentists.com office@mydubaidentists.com

×