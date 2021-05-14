Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 14, 2021

Lawyers in Sydney

You can contact our team of lawyers in Sydney if you need legal advice or legal representation.

  1. 1. Lawyers in Sydney A presentation brought to you by Lawyers-Australia.com
  2. 2. Our team of lawyers in Sydney can provide legal assistance and legal representation to both natural persons and legal entities. Our lawyers can also represent foreigners who want to relocate here or those who want to set up a a local company.
  3. 3. Legal services for individuals Local and foreign natural persons can address to our team for legal matters such as: getting married in Australia, obtaining a residence permit and a visa, on inheritance matters and others.
  4. 4. Our lawyers can represent corporate clients who want to invest in Australia or who need tax assistance.
  5. 5. Those who plan to register a business in Australia can contact our team for advice and legal representation on the process of obtaining business permits and licenses, which can vary depending on the business activity that the company will have.
  6. 6. If you need business permits and licenses for your business, our team of lawyers can prepare the required documents.
  7. 7. If you want to register a company in Australia, you can select as a legal entity a public limited company or a private limited company, but also partnerships.
  8. 8. Foreign companies can also opt to operate a business in Australia through a branch office or a subsidiary.
  9. 9. Our law firm can provide legal representation to those involved in debt collection cases.
  10. 10. In the situation in which the debtor is a natural person, the rules of the Australian Consumer Law will apply.
  11. 11. Thank You for Your Attention! For more details, please contact us at: office@bridgewest.eu www.lawyers-australia.com

