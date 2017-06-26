UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN JUAN FACULTAD DE FILOSOFIA, HUMANIDADES Y ARTES DEPARTAMENTO DE MATEMATICA CARRERA:PROFESORADO...
(a) f(x) = x2 3x + 3 si x < 1 2 + x si x 1 (b) g(x) = 8 < : x + 2 si x < 0 x2 + 2 si 0 x < 1 3x 2 si 1 < x Se pide: 1)graf...
a)f(x) = 1 x en x = 2 b)f(x) = 1 x en x = 0 c)f(x) = 8 < : 3x + 1 si 2 < x < 2 ex + 2 si 0 < x < 2 (x 4)3 si x 2 d)f(x) = ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

scientific work place

4 views

Published on

scientific work place

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
4
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

scientific work place

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN JUAN FACULTAD DE FILOSOFIA, HUMANIDADES Y ARTES DEPARTAMENTO DE MATEMATICA CARRERA:PROFESORADO Y LICENCIATURA EN MATEMATICA CATERA: CALCULO DIFERENCIAL E INTEGRAL I - ANALISIS MATEM- ATICO I AÑO:2016 PRACTICO 4: LIMITE Y CONTINUIDAD. Ejercicio 1 completar las siguientes tablas y usar el resultado obtenido para estimar el límite correspondiente, en caso que exista. 1. f (x) = 1 x 2 x 1; 9 1; 99 1; 999 f(x) x 2; 001 2; 01 2; 1 f(x) lim x!2 lim x!2+ 2. 2f(x) = 2x2 4x 6 x 3 x 2; 9 2; 99 2; 999 f(x) x 3; 001 3; 01 3; 1 f(x) lim x!3 lim x!3+ 3. (optativo) f(x) = x 1 x 0; 1 0; 01 0; 001 f(x) x 0; 1 0; 01 0; 001 f(x) lim x!0 lim x!0+ 4. (optativo) f(x) = x2 + 1 si x < 1 1 si x > 1 x 0 0; 5 0; 9 0; 99 f(x) x 2 1; 5 1; 1 1; 001 f(x) lim x!1 lim x!1+ Ejercicio 2 A través de las siguientes grá…cas, encontrar el límite, si existe. 1. para x tendiendo a 1 y = x2 + 3 2 2. para x tendiendo a 3 f(x) = 2 si x < 3 1 si x > 3 3. para x tendiendo a por derecha, a 0 por izquierda, y a +1 y = sin x Ejercicio 3 Dadas las siguientes funciones 1
  2. 2. (a) f(x) = x2 3x + 3 si x < 1 2 + x si x 1 (b) g(x) = 8 < : x + 2 si x < 0 x2 + 2 si 0 x < 1 3x 2 si 1 < x Se pide: 1)graficar f 2) lim x!1 f(x) 3) lim x!1+ f(x) 4)¿existe lim x!1 f(x)? 5)graficar g 6) lim x!0 g(x) 7) lim x!0+ f(x) 8) lim x!1 g(x) 9) lim x!1+ g(x) 10)¿existe lim x!0 g(x)? 11)¿existe lim x!1 g(x)? Ejercicio 4 Expresar según la de…nición de límite de una función que lim x!1 (2x 5) = 3 Comprobar, pr de…nición, que el lim x!4 f(x) es L = 3: Determinar = (") para " = 1 2 y " = 1: Sobre la grá…ca de y = f(x) marcar el punto (6; f(6)) y para los valores de " dados en el apartado 3) marcar los entornos E(f(6); ") y los entornos E(6; ) correspondientes. Ejercicio 5 Veri…car por de…nición que: a) lim x!1 (5x 1) = 4 b) lim x! 1 (3x2 2x+1) = 6 c) lim x!1 ( 4 4x2 2 ) = 2 d) lim x!7 ( 8 x 3 ) = 2 Ejercicio 6 Calcular los siguientes límites: a) lim x!8 jx 1j x 1 = 1 b) lim x!3 (x2 6x+9 9 x2 ) = 0 c) lim x!2 ( p x+7 3 x 2 ) = 1 6 d) lim x!3 (x2 x x+2 ) = 6 5 e) lim x!4 (x2 16 x 4 ) = 8 f) lim x!1 (3x2 4x+1 2x 2 ) = 1 g) lim x!+1 (3x2 2x x+3 ) = 1 h) lim x!1 ( 3x x 1 2x x+1 ) = 1 i) lim x!0 ( sin( x 2 ) x 4 ) = 0 j) lim x!0 ( 2x tan(3x) ) = 2 3 k) lim x!+1 x2 sin( 1 x2 ) = 1 l) lim x!0 (sin x cos x x x2 ) = 1 m) lim x!1 (x+14 2 x )(x+7) = n) lim x!1 (2x+1 2x )4x = e2 o) lim x!0 (ln(1+x) x ) = 1 p) lim x!0 ( 1 x+2 1 2 x ) = 1 4 q) lim x!1 (ln(1+ex ) x ) = 1 r) lim x!1 ( 2 p x + 1 ) 2 p x = s) lim x!2 (x 1)( x+1 x 2 ) = e3 t) lim x!3 (tan(x 3) p x p 3 ) = 2 p 3 Ejercicio 7 ¿Qué valor debe tomar la constante k para que sea contínua en x=2? f(x) = x2 k si x < 2 kx + 5 si x 2 Ejercicio 8 estudiar análitica y grá…camente la continuidad de las siguientes funciones: 2
  3. 3. a)f(x) = 1 x en x = 2 b)f(x) = 1 x en x = 0 c)f(x) = 8 < : 3x + 1 si 2 < x < 2 ex + 2 si 0 < x < 2 (x 4)3 si x 2 d)f(x) = 8 >>< >>: 1 4 x si x < 2 (x + 2)2 si 2 x 0 ln x si 0 < x < 1 jxj si x > 1 e)f(x) = (x 1)3 si x 11 jx 1j si x > 1 f)f(x) = 8 < : 2x + 3 si x < 1 3x 2 si 1 < x < 2 2 + x si x 2 g)f(x) = 8 < : jxj + 2 si x > 1 ln(x) + 3 si x 1 2 < 1 2 1 x 1 si x 0 h) 2 sin(x) si x 2 ER(0; 2 ) 1 si x = 0 i)f(x) 8 < : x + 5 si x < 3p 9 x2 si 3 x < 3 jx 3j si x > 3 f(x) 3

×