Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tecnologíadela Informaciónyla Comunicación TIC
¿ QUÈ SON LASTIC? SON AQUELLOS RECURSOS, HERRAMIENTAS Y PROGRAMAS QUE SE UTILIZAN PARA PROCESAR, ADMINISTRAR Y COMPARTIR L...
LasTIC y la Educación Las TIC están acaparando casi todas las áreas de la sociedad, especialmente en el entorno educativo....
Ventajas de lasTIC ES IMPORTANTE VER QUE OPORTUNIDADES NOS PUEDEN APORTAR LAS TIC. • Sus usuarios están casi todo el tiemp...
Desventajas de lasTIC SI BIEN ES CIERTO QUE LAS TIC APORTAN GRANDES BENEFICIOS, NO PODEMOS DEJAR DE LADO LOS INCONVENIENTE...
6 Si hacemos balance, las TIC pueden ser una herramienta ideal para potenciar las fuentes de conocimiento y el intercambio...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

TIC

17 views

Published on

POWER POINT DE LAS TIC

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

TIC

  1. 1. Tecnologíadela Informaciónyla Comunicación TIC
  2. 2. ¿ QUÈ SON LASTIC? SON AQUELLOS RECURSOS, HERRAMIENTAS Y PROGRAMAS QUE SE UTILIZAN PARA PROCESAR, ADMINISTRAR Y COMPARTIR LA INFORMACIÒN MEDIANTE DIVERSOS SOPORTES TECNOLÒGICOS. 2
  3. 3. LasTIC y la Educación Las TIC están acaparando casi todas las áreas de la sociedad, especialmente en el entorno educativo. Alumnos y docentes pueden valerse de un recurso casi infinito como es internet. Pero como toda herramienta tiene su lado positivo y su lado negativo. 3
  4. 4. Ventajas de lasTIC ES IMPORTANTE VER QUE OPORTUNIDADES NOS PUEDEN APORTAR LAS TIC. • Sus usuarios están casi todo el tiempo interactuando entre si, a través de foros o redes sociales, de esta manera todos participan sin estar físicamente. • Facilitan el acceso a la información de prácticamente cualquier tema. • Cada usuario puede estudiar en su propio ritmo y en el horario que le convenga. • Se trabaja la habilidad de buscar información confiable en la red, además de aprender a utilizar las máquinas. • Permite la alfabetización digital de los usuarios ya que si se equivoca le permite conocer su error. • En el campo educativo ayuda a solventar la brecha alumnos y profesores. 4
  5. 5. Desventajas de lasTIC SI BIEN ES CIERTO QUE LAS TIC APORTAN GRANDES BENEFICIOS, NO PODEMOS DEJAR DE LADO LOS INCONVENIENTES. * Es muy fácil que con esta herramienta surjan distracciones. * Se encuentra información en abundancia pero muchas veces no es de calidad. * El proceso de aprendizaje se puede volver impersonal y frio ya que no se estará en contacto con compañeros y docentes. * No es accesible a todo el mundo ya que gran parte de la población no tiene acceso a esta herramienta. * El pensamiento crítico puede verse amenazado ya que muchos esperaran encontrar en la web todas las respuestas. * El uso permanente de las tecnologías puede traer diversas consecuencias para nuestra salud. * Sin una adecuada preparación o un plan de enseñanza, las TIC pueden crear déficit de aprendizaje. * El riesgo de exposición al ciberbullying aumenta considerablemente. * Los dispositivos e instrumentos como plataformas cambian ya que supone un continuo esfuerzo de actualización. 5
  6. 6. 6 Si hacemos balance, las TIC pueden ser una herramienta ideal para potenciar las fuentes de conocimiento y el intercambio de información. Sin embargo, implementar las TIC en el salón de clases es un verdadero desafío para los docenes del siglo xxi.

×