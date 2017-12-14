Read Read Lee Jenkins on Money: Real Solutions to Financial Challenges | Online Ebook Online

An unstable economy. A shaky stock market. Businesses facing huge financial losses. People losing their homes, jobs, savings, and...hope?Is the sky falling in? Some feel that way. Is God still in control? Others wonder as they see and experience fallout from the greed and corruption that is seemingly pushing our nation to the brink of bankruptcy. In Lee Jenkins on Money, financial analyst Lee Jenkins answers questions about the nation s changing economy and other financial matters readers may be facing in the midst of this difficult financial climate. He helps them take a sober and responsible look at their finances and challenges them to be faithful stewards over what God has entrusted to them. Lee shows that by looking at life from God s perspective and applying biblical principles to their finances, readers bear witness to the fact that God is still in control and there is still hope.

