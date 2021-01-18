LOCKDOWN AND ONLINE EARNING ?

Earning a BSN online is one way to advance in ones career. Many colleges offer online programs to those who are interested in pursing academic interests without upsetting their day to day lives. For nurses who work long hours and work different shifts, an online program is the answer for those who want to pursue a BSN. These programs usually take a year and a half to complete depending on how many credits a student can take per semester. Most students take twelve or more credits per semester, the minimum being nine credits. This flexible schedule allows nurses to continue working while going to school.

