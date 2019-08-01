Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The�Pact�Audiobook Free�Audio�Books�App�The�Pact LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
The�Pact This�breakout,�award�winning�novel�from�New�York�Times�best�selling�author�Jodi�Picoult�received�glowing�praise� ...
The�Pact
The�Pact
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Free Audio Books App The Pact

3 views

Published on

Free Audio Books App The Pact

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Free Audio Books App The Pact

  1. 1. The�Pact�Audiobook Free�Audio�Books�App�The�Pact LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. The�Pact This�breakout,�award�winning�novel�from�New�York�Times�best�selling�author�Jodi�Picoult�received�glowing�praise� from�critics.�Kirkus�Reviews�called�it�an�affecting�study�of�obsession,�loss,�and�some�of�the�more�wrenching�varieties� of�guilt,�while�People�praised�it�as�engrossing.�The�Hartes�and�the�Golds�have�been�neighbors�for�18�years�and�are� very�close.�So�when�Chris�and�Emilys�friendship�reaches�the�next�level,�nobody�is�surprised.�Then�one�night,�the� hospital�calls.�Seventeen�year�old�Emily�is�dead�shot�in�the�head�by�a�gun�Chris�took�from�his�fathers�cabinet.�One� bullet�remains�in�the�chamber,�and�Chris�tells�of�his�suicide�pact�with�Emily.�But�the�police�have�questions,�and�soon� Chris�is�on�trial�for�murder.
  3. 3. The�Pact
  4. 4. The�Pact

×