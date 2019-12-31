Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Rocky Mountain Haven
Rocky Mountain Haven
Audiobook online for iPad
Beth Danube's emotionally abusive husband is dead and buried. So is her heart. It's no big deal, she has all she wants:
her three little boys and a fresh start in a small Alberta town. What she doesn't want is another man in her life-not now,
maybe not ever.
After ten years of unsatisfactory, missionary-position sex, she never expected her libido to reawaken. One look at sex-
in-boots Daniel Coleman in a Calgary bar, though, blows the dust off her sexuality.
Sensing an edge of desperation, even fear, beneath Beth's come-on, Daniel finds himself giving in to the powerful urge
to let his normally subdued desires run wild. The lady wants non-judgmental, non-vanilla sex? She's got it-in and out of
the bedroom.
At first, friends with blazing-hot benefits is more than enough. Then she realizes Daniel is burning away the protective
fortress around her heart . . . and the guilty secret she dare not reveal.
Rocky Mountain Haven
download free | Rocky Mountain Haven
Audiobook online for iPad
Written By: Vivian Arend.
Narrated By: Tatiana Sokolov
Publisher: Tantor Media
Date: September 2013
Duration: 6 hours 52 minutes
Rocky Mountain Haven Audiobook
download free | Rocky Mountain Haven
Audiobook online for iPad
