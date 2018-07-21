-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Back to the Drawing Board Argues that boards are being pressed to perform unrealistic duties given their traditional structure, processes, and membership. This book proposes a strategic redesign of boards - making them attuned to their oversight, decision-making, and advisory roles - to enable directors to meet twenty-first century challenges. Full description
Author : Colin B. Carter
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Colin B. Carter ( 4✮ )
Link Download : http://kudelospogot56.blogspot.com/?book=1578517761
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment