Synnopsis :

Back to the Drawing Board Argues that boards are being pressed to perform unrealistic duties given their traditional structure, processes, and membership. This book proposes a strategic redesign of boards - making them attuned to their oversight, decision-making, and advisory roles - to enable directors to meet twenty-first century challenges. Full description



Author : Colin B. Carter

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Colin B. Carter ( 4✮ )

Link Download : http://kudelospogot56.blogspot.com/?book=1578517761

