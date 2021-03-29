Funcion logaritmica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Una función exponencial es una función de la forma y = ax donde a>0 y a es diferente de uno. Inversa de la función exponencial loga (x)= y Esto es, si a > 0 y a es diferente de uno
  2. 2. Propiedades de la función exponencial 1.Todo numero elevado a la cero es igual a uno 2. 3 4 Propiedades de la función logarítmica 1.El logaritmo de un producto es igual a la suma de los logaritmos de los factores 2.El logaritmo de un cociente es igual al logaritmo del dividendo menos el logaritmo del divisor. 4.El logaritmo de una potencia es igual al producto del exponente por el logaritmo de la base.
  3. 3. Propiedades de la función logarítmica 5.El logaritmo de una raíz es igual al cociente entre el logaritmo del radicando y el índice de la raíz. 6.Cambio de base: : Propiedades de la función exponencial 5 6 7
  4. 4. Función exponencial Creciente Función logarítmica creciente x y -2 1/4 -1 1/2 0 1 1 2 2 4 x y 1/4 -2 1/2 -1 1 0 2 1 4 2
  5. 5. Función exponencial Decreciente Función logarítmica Decreciente x y -2 4 -1 2 0 1 1 1/2 2 1/4 x y 1/4 2 1/2 1 1 0 2 -1
  6. 6. Una moneda rara de la colección de Jo vale $450 en la actualidad. El valor ha aumentado en 15% cada año. Si el valor continúa aumentando a este ritmo, ¿cuánto valdrá la moneda dentro de 11 1/2 años?
  7. 7. Elaborado por: Jonatan Romero Ingeniería Comercial UDCA

