Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva ARQUITECTURA DEL HADWARE PRESENTADO POR: NOMBRE: DANIEL FERNEY CANDELA MENDEZ FICHA: 13219...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva ARQUITECTURA DEL HADWARE PRESENTADO POR: Daniel Ferney candela Méndez PRESENTADOA: Jesús A...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva Contenido INTRODUCCION.......................................................................
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva INTRODUCCION En este trabajo argumentaremos de forma práctica todas las partes que compone...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva OBJETIVOS General: Identificar y conceptualizar cada uno de los componentes y dispositivos...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva ACTIVIDAD 1. IDENTIFICACION CONCEPTUAL 1. ¿Para qué sirve lafuente de alimentación? La fue...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva Cpu-ucp-cerebrodel ordenador- 11. ¿Qué significanlas siglas CPU? Unidadcentral de procesam...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva 24. RAM· ROM ·  Sólose puede leer  Es donde se cargan los programasque queremosutilizar ...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva 34. Clasificalos siguientessistemasde almacenamientode datos enópticos o magnéticos: Óptic...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva TARJETA DE RED i) Oír porun equipode músicalascancionesque te has bajadoporinternetyque ti...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva ACTIVIDAD 2. IDENTIFICACION DE ARQUITECTURA DEL HARDWARE DE LOS EQUIPOS DE CÓMPUTO 1. Iden...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva –DISIPADOR CHIP DE AUDIO RANURA PCI EXPRESS RANURA AGP RANURAS PCI MEMORIA RAM RANURA DE T...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva USB PARALELO VGA DVI EJE DISCO CABEZALDE LECTOESCRITURA ACTUADOR
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva BUS DE DATOSSATA CABLE DE ALIMENTACIÓN SATA POWER BUS DE DATOS IDE CONECTOR IDE
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva UNIDAD DE CD BUS DE DATOSIDE CABLE ALIMENTADOR MOLEX Ps2 - mouse Ps2- teclado s- video Con...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva S-VIDEO DVI DISIPADOR VENTILADOR GUÍA DE CONEXION VGA INTERFAZ
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva ENTRADA COAXIAL RCA SALIDA COAXIAL S-VIDEO SENSOR-REMOTO
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva IDENTIFICARLAS SIGUIENTES RANURASDE EXPANSION: SLOT MEMORIA RAM AGP PCI PCI X PCI
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva IDENTIFICARLOSDOS TIPOSDE CHIPSET,ZOCALODEL PROCESADORY EXPLICARSU FUNCIONAMIENTO SOUTH BR...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva IDENTIFICARLOSCONECTORESDE ALIMENTACION DELA PLACA BASE IDENTIFICARLOSSIGUIENTES CONECTORE...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva IDENTIFICARQYE TIPODE MEMORIA ES Y SUS PARTES A QUE CORRESPONDELASSIGUIENTES IMÁGENES: RAD...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva VENTILADOR BUS DE DATOSIDE BUS DE DATOS IDE PARA FLOPPY CONECTORFloppy CONECTOR IDE
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva LA SIGUIENTE CONFIGURACION A QUE CORRESONDEA:_CONFIGURACION DEBIOS IDENTIFICAR:  FABRICAN...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva FABRICANTE:AMI FUNCION: CONFIGURACION HORA Y FECHA, CANAL IDE, DONDE MUESTRA EL DISCODURO ...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva PARTES Y FUNCIONES IMAGEN 1-INTERIOR DE UN GABINETE FUENTE DE PODER: es laencargada de con...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva DISIPADOR:es el encargadode refrigerarel procesadorparaevitarel recalentamientodelmismoy e...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva BUS DE DATOS SATA: esun interfazde transferenciade datosentre laplacabase y la unidadde al...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva IEEE: Conectorutilizadoparalascámaras digitales DVI: es unpuertode videoutilizadoparalacon...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva DVI: es unpuertode videoutilizadoparalaconexiónde cámarassurround. GUIADE CONEXIÓN:Es el u...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva ATX- 12v: Conectorde 4 pinesque suministraenergíaal procesador FLOPPY:Conectorque suminist...
Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva CONCLUCION Un ordenadoresun dispositivoelectrónicocapazde procesarinformación,datos, instr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

HARDWARE

40 views

Published on

ARQUITECTURA DE HARDWARE

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
40
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

HARDWARE

  1. 1. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva ARQUITECTURA DEL HADWARE PRESENTADO POR: NOMBRE: DANIEL FERNEY CANDELA MENDEZ FICHA: 1321974 CENTRO AGROEMPRESARIAL Y DESARROLLO PECUARIO DEL HUILA TECNICO EN SISTEMAS SENA GARZON (H)
  2. 2. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva ARQUITECTURA DEL HADWARE PRESENTADO POR: Daniel Ferney candela Méndez PRESENTADOA: Jesús Andrés Silva Plazas Ingeniero De Sistemas CENTRO AGROEMPRESARIAL Y DESARROLLO PECUARIO DEL HUILA TECNICO EN SISTEMAS SENA GARZON (H)
  3. 3. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva Contenido INTRODUCCION..............................................................................................................................4 OBJETIVOS......................................................................................................................................5 General:.........................................................................................................................................5 Específicos:....................................................................................................................................5 ACTIVIDAD 1. IDENTIFICACION CONCEPTUAL..........................................................................6 ACTIVIDAD 2.................................................................................................................................11 IDENTIFICACION DE ARQUITECTURA DEL HARDWARE DE LOS EQUIPOS DE CÓMPUTO..11 PARTES Y FUNCIONES.................................................................................................................25 CONCLUCION................................................................................................................................31
  4. 4. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva INTRODUCCION En este trabajo argumentaremos de forma práctica todas las partes que componen un computador, mostrando sus antiguas y modernas entradas y salidas de dispositivos, además ilustraremos sus significados de forma concreta, ampliando un conjunto de instrucciones de un ordenador ya que sus herramientas son esenciales en todos los campos de la informática tanto de investigación y tecnología. Igualmente el computador nos facilita el almacenamiento y manipulación de datos, incluyendo numerosos circuitos integrados entre sí, ya que la placa base contiene todos los elementos tanto principales como fundamentales que en conjunto desarrollan el funcionamiento del mismo.
  5. 5. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva OBJETIVOS General: Identificar y conceptualizar cada uno de los componentes y dispositivos periféricos de la tarjeta madre, definiendo las respectivas funciones. Específicos:  conocer y analizar los conceptos de cada uno de los conceptos de una PC.  Identificar las ranuras de expansión y las tarjetas que las componen.  Diferencias los puertos de información y sus funciones.  Comprender la importancia de la fuente de poder y el correcto manejo de la misma.  Observar componentes de la BIOS y su funcionalidad.
  6. 6. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva ACTIVIDAD 1. IDENTIFICACION CONCEPTUAL 1. ¿Para qué sirve lafuente de alimentación? La fuente de alimentaciónsirve paratransformar oconvertirla corriente alternaenunafuente continua y la cual alimentaloscircuitosde lacomputadora. 2. ¿Cómopuedesreconocerala fuente de alimentación? La fuente de alimentaciónse reconoce enunacomputadora primeroporque tiene unpuerto enel cual se conecta un cable que va directamente alacorriente, ysegundoporque podemos encontrarlacasi siempre enlaparte de atrás de la torre de un computador. 3. ¿Qué precaucionesespecialeshayque tener conlafuente de alimentación? La másimportante saber que lacorriente alternanecesariadebe ser igual omenora 220 v dependiendodeltipode fuente,perosi es mayorpodemosdañarensi la torre y los circuitosde la tarjetamadre. 4. ¿Qué esla placa base? ¿Cómose distingue de lasdemás? Es la base donde se construye lacomputadoray donde estánintegradosloscomponentesmás importantesdel mismocomoel procesador,ranurasde expansión,el software de configuraciónde fábricaetc.… Se distinguende lasdemásporel tipode fabricante ypor su modeloel cual se encuentraenlamisma placa. 5. Di otrosnombresque recibalaplaca base Motherboard,tarjetapadre,main board,board,placacentral. 6. ¿Cuálessonloselementosprincipalesde laplacabase? Procesador,memoriaRAM,ranurasde expansión,chipsets 7. ¿Para qué sirve el microprocesador? Sirve para llevaracabotodoslosprocesose instruccionesque se realizan enlacomputadora,pormedio de la informaciónde losdistintosdispositivos. 8. ¿Cuál esel nombre del microprocesadormásconocidodel mercado? El más conocidoesintelcore i5. 9. ¿Qué elementopuede serconsideradocomoel cerebrodel ordenador? El procesadoro microprocesador 10. ¿Qué otro nombre recibe el microprocesador?
  7. 7. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva Cpu-ucp-cerebrodel ordenador- 11. ¿Qué significanlas siglas CPU? Unidadcentral de procesamiento 12. ¿Para qué sirve el chipset? El chipsetesmuyimportante enlaplacamadre porque nosdeterminalaclase de procesadorque soportanuestraplaca,que tipo de memoriaescompatible, yque clase de puertopuede sersoportado. 13. Explica loque es el bus de comunicaciones Es un conjuntode líneaseléctricasque permitenlacomunicaciónde datosde entre undispositivoyla placa base 14. ¿Cuálesson lostipos de buses? De dirección,de datosy de control 15. ¿Qué es la memoria del ordenador? Es uno de loselementosmásimportantesparaque todoenconjuntofuncione correctamente 16. ¿Qué diferenciahay entre la RAM y la ROM? Que la memoriaRAMesde lecturay escrituray la informaciónse pierdesi se pierde laenergía yla ROM esde sololecturay suinformaciónnose borra si se va laenergía. 17. ¿En qué memoria se cargan los programas que se quieren utilizar, en la RAM o en la ROM? Los programas que se quieren utilizar se cargan en la memoria RAM. 18. ¿Qué es la memoria caché? Es una memoriavolátil peromuyrápida,el cual almacenadatose instruccionesparaque el procesador puedaaccedercontinuamente. 19. ¿Dónde está situada la memoriacaché? Dentrodel procesador 20. ¿Es buenoque un microprocesador tengamemoria caché?. ¿Por qué? SI por que le permite al procesadoraccedermucho másrápidoa losdatosmas utilizados. 21. Cuántos tipos de memoria caché hay?. ¿Cuál es la más rápida? 3 TIPOSDE MEMORIA CACHE Y LA MAS RAPIDA ESLA CACHE L1 22. ¿Qué contiene la memoria ROM? La memoria ROMcontiene la información necesaria para iniciar el computador. 23. ¿Qué es la BIOS? LA BIOS ES EL SISTEMA BASICODE ENTRADA Y SALIDA,esel únicosoftware que viene incorporadoenla computadoray que nospermite realizarunaconfiguracióninicial yverificardispositivosdelmismo.
  8. 8. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva 24. RAM· ROM ·  Sólose puede leer  Es donde se cargan los programasque queremosutilizar  Se borran losdatos cuandose apaga el ordenador  Se puede leeryescribir  Contiene laBIOS  Nuncapierde los datosque tiene almacenado 25. ¿Para qué sirve fundamentalmente lamemoria RAM? Para almacenarprogramasy documentosypoderaccedera ellosrápidamente. 26. ¿Cómo se logra que losdatos que necesitala BIOS no se borren? Lo más importante estenerencuenta el trabajoque realizalacmos por que sinla pilaseríainútil poder obtenerlosdatosde la BIOS. 27. ¿Qué son las ranuras de expansión? Son conectoresque nospermiteninsertartarjetasparasumayor funcionamiento. 28. ¿Qué otro nombre tienenlas ranuras de expansión? Slotde expansión 29. Nombra los tres tiposprincipalesde ranuras de expansión AGP,PCI,ISA 30. ¿Qué ranura de expansiónesla más moderno? LA PCIEXPRESS 31. ¿Para qué sirvenlos puertosde comunicación? 32. Nombra 2 dispositivosde almacenamientode información: a) Magnéticos : DISCODURO- DISQUETT b) Ópticos:CD-ROM - DVD 33. ¿Cuál esla diferenciafundamental entre un CD-ROM y un DVD? Que el DVD tiene lacapacidadde almacenamientomásgrande
  9. 9. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva 34. Clasificalos siguientessistemasde almacenamientode datos enópticos o magnéticos: Ópticos · Magnéticos · · CD-ROM. · Discosduros. · DVD. · CD-R. · Discosflexibles. 35. ¿Qué es una tarjeta de expansión? Es un dispositivo el cual se utilizaparaexpandir lascapacidadesde uncomputadorylas cualesse integranenunasranuras de expansión 36. ¿Por qué son necesarias las tarjetas de expansión? Por qué nospermitentenerunmejordiseñográfico,ounamejor calidadenel sonido, podercontar con una redy con televisiónsi asílodeseamos. 37. Nombraal menos2 tarjetasde expansión TARJETA DE VIDEO,DE RED, DE AUDIO,DE TELEVISION 38. para qué sirve la tarjeta gráfica? Nossirve para procesarla salidade videopor cualquieraplicación que lorequieraosi lonecesitael sistemaoperativo 39. Di que tarjeta de expansiónnecesitaríassi quieres: a) Que las imágenessalganporel televisor- TARJETA DEVIDEO b) Mandar fotosque estánen tu ordenadora unamigoque está enotra isla TARJETA DE RED c) Mandar fotosque estánen tu ordenadora unamigoque está enotro ordenadoren la mismasalaque tú. TARJETA DE RED d) Conectarun órgano TARJETA DE AUDIO e) Verpor la televisiónunDVDque ponesentu ordenador TARJETA DE VIDEO f) Imprimirenlaimpresoraque estáconectadaa otro ordenador TARJETA DE RED g) Grabar enun videotodoloque sale porpantalla TARJETA DE VIDEO h) Conectarte a internet
  10. 10. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva TARJETA DE RED i) Oír porun equipode músicalascancionesque te has bajadoporinternetyque tienesgrabadasentu discoduro TARJETA DE AUDIO j) Verla televisiónentuordenador TARJETA DE TELEVISION 40. ¿Qué diferenciahayentre una ranura de expansiónyun puerto de comunicaciones? La diferenciaesque lasranuraslasutilizamossoloparalastarjetasde expansiónyenlospuertos podemosconectartodoslosdispositivosperovanenconjuntolastarjetasconlospuertos. 41. Relacionael nombre consuconcepto: VGA - Bus – ROM– Chipset – AGP – bit -Caché – PCI – RAM- RJ 45 - BIOS _____AGP______: Modernoslotutilizadoparalatarjeta gráfica ____CHIPSET_______: Componente encargadode controlar el flujode informaciónenlaplacabase ____PCI_______: Ranura de expansiónmásusada ____VGA_______: Conectorpara el monitor ____BIT_______: Es el datomás pequeñoque manejanlosordenadores ___RAM________: Es donde se cargan losprogramas ____RJ45_______: Conectortelefónicousadopararedde ordenadorypara internet ____BIOS_______: Se encarga de comprobarqué dispositivostieneel PCysi funcionan ____ROM_______: Memoriaque no se borra cuando se apaga el PC __CACHE_________: Memoriaincrustadaen el microprocesador _______BUS____: Caminosporlosque circula lasseñalesentre loselementosde laplacabase
  11. 11. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva ACTIVIDAD 2. IDENTIFICACION DE ARQUITECTURA DEL HARDWARE DE LOS EQUIPOS DE CÓMPUTO 1. Identifique las diferentes partes del computador, nombrarlas y explique su función. FUENTE DE PODER Unidadde cd-dvd AMARRE DISIPADOR DISCODURO IDE ROM TARJETA DE VIDEO Bus de datos sata Memoriaram Discoduro sata CARCAZA
  12. 12. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva –DISIPADOR CHIP DE AUDIO RANURA PCI EXPRESS RANURA AGP RANURAS PCI MEMORIA RAM RANURA DE TARJETA RAM MEMORIA RAM RANURA DE LA MEMORIA RAM
  13. 13. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva USB PARALELO VGA DVI EJE DISCO CABEZALDE LECTOESCRITURA ACTUADOR
  14. 14. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva BUS DE DATOSSATA CABLE DE ALIMENTACIÓN SATA POWER BUS DE DATOS IDE CONECTOR IDE
  15. 15. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva UNIDAD DE CD BUS DE DATOSIDE CABLE ALIMENTADOR MOLEX Ps2 - mouse Ps2- teclado s- video Conector de corriente Rj-45 Puertoparalelo SERIAL -COM PUERTO-USB Puertode video Puerto- salida de audio-frontales PUERTO- DVI IEEE RJ-45 VGA
  16. 16. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva S-VIDEO DVI DISIPADOR VENTILADOR GUÍA DE CONEXION VGA INTERFAZ
  17. 17. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva ENTRADA COAXIAL RCA SALIDA COAXIAL S-VIDEO SENSOR-REMOTO
  18. 18. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva IDENTIFICARLAS SIGUIENTES RANURASDE EXPANSION: SLOT MEMORIA RAM AGP PCI PCI X PCI
  19. 19. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva IDENTIFICARLOSDOS TIPOSDE CHIPSET,ZOCALODEL PROCESADORY EXPLICARSU FUNCIONAMIENTO SOUTH BRIDGE: CONCENTRADOR DE CONTROLADORES DE ENTRADA Y SALIDA NORTH BRIDGE: SU FUNCIÓN PRINCIPAL ES LA DE CONTROLAR EL FUNCIONAMIENTO DEL BUS DEL PROCESADOR, LA MEMORIA Y EL PUERTO AGP O PCI EXPRESS. ZOCALO: ES UNA RANURA EN LA PLACA BASE QUE SE UTILIZA PARA INSTALAR EL PROCESADOR SOUTH BRIDGE NORTH BRIDGE ZOCALO
  20. 20. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva IDENTIFICARLOSCONECTORESDE ALIMENTACION DELA PLACA BASE IDENTIFICARLOSSIGUIENTES CONECTORES: MOLEX SATA ATX-12V FLOPPY ATX-20+4 PIN ATX 20+4 PIN ATX-12V
  21. 21. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva IDENTIFICARQYE TIPODE MEMORIA ES Y SUS PARTES A QUE CORRESPONDELASSIGUIENTES IMÁGENES: RADIADOR MEMORIA RAM MODULO DE MEMORIA RAM CHIPSDE MEMORIA PINESDE CONEXION
  22. 22. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva VENTILADOR BUS DE DATOSIDE BUS DE DATOS IDE PARA FLOPPY CONECTORFloppy CONECTOR IDE
  23. 23. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva LA SIGUIENTE CONFIGURACION A QUE CORRESONDEA:_CONFIGURACION DEBIOS IDENTIFICAR:  FABRICANTE.  QUE FUNCION CUMPLE LA OPCION SELECCIONADA. BUS DE DATOSSATA CONECTOR SATA FABRICANTE:AWARD FUNCION:CONFIGURACION HORA Y FECHA,CANAL IDE, DONDE MUESTRA EL DISCODURO Y LA UNIDAD DE CD Y SU POCISION SLAVEOMASTER Y CONFIGURACION DEFLOPPY
  24. 24. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva FABRICANTE:AMI FUNCION: CONFIGURACION HORA Y FECHA, CANAL IDE, DONDE MUESTRA EL DISCODURO Y LA UNIDADDE CD Y SU POCISION SLAVEO MASTER FABRICANTE: PHOENIX FUNCION: CONFIGURACION HORA Y FECHA, CANAL IDE, DONDE MUESTRA EL DISCO DURO Y LA UNIDAD DE CD Y SU POCISION SLAVEO MASTER.
  25. 25. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva PARTES Y FUNCIONES IMAGEN 1-INTERIOR DE UN GABINETE FUENTE DE PODER: es laencargada de convertirlacorriente alternade unared eléctricaencontinua para la alimentaciónde loscircuitosde unacomputadora. UNIDAD DE CD-DVD:esundispositivode almacenamientointernode unacomputadoraencargadode leerde formaópticaCD-ROMy DVD. AMARRE: esun objetoplásticoque sirve parallevarunordenenloscablesde alimentación,loscuales se puedensujetarparano tenerinconvenientesenlaconexiónde energía. DISIPADOR: esel encargadode refrigerarel procesadorparaevitarel recalentamiento del mismoy evitaralgúndañoen la placamadre. DISCO DURO IDE: es un dispositivode almacenamientointernousadoenloscomputadores más antiguos el cual cuentacon una interfazde lamismadenominaciónide. DISCO DURO SATA: dispositivode almacenamientointernousadoenlaactualidadque cuentaconun interfazsatay un conectorde alimentaciónsata. MEMORIA ROM: es un chipde la placa base el cual es el encargadode guardar la informaciónde configuracióninicialde unequipode cómputo. TARJETA DE VIDEO: esla tarjetade expansiónencargadadel diseñográficoyvisual enunpc, el cual cuentacon unosperiféricosde entradaysalidade video. BUS DE DATOS SATA: esun interfazde transferenciade datosentre laplacabase y la unidadde almacenamientodiscoduroounidadde cd. MEMORIA RAM: es una tarjetade lecturay escritura,encargadadel arranque de lasaplicacionesque se van a utilizar. CARCAZA: es el espacioutilizadoparalaestructuraciónde los dispositivos internosde uncomputadory sus puertosexternos. IMAGEN 2:- RANURAS RANURA PCI EXPRESS: es una interconexiónparatarjetasde expansiónyunade lasmas actualizadas RANURA AGP:interconexiónparatarjetasgráficasode video.
  26. 26. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva DISIPADOR:es el encargadode refrigerarel procesadorparaevitarel recalentamientodelmismoy evitaralgúndañoen la placamadre. RANURA PCI: interconexiónparatarjetasde expansiónmásusado,yconfiguraciónde periféricosdel mismo. MEMORIA RAM: es una tarjetade lecturay escritura,encargadadel arranque de lasaplicacionesque se van a utilizar. SLOT MEMORIA RAM: esel conector que se encuentraenlaplaca base el cual permite lalecturade la memoriaRAMpor mediode uninterfazespecial IMAGEN 3-MEMORIA RAM MEMORIA RAM: es una tarjetade lecturay escritura,encargadadel arranque de lasaplicacionesque se van a utilizar. SLOT MEMORIA RAM: esel conector que se encuentraenlaplaca base el cual permite lalecturade la memoriaRAMpor mediode uninterfazespecial IMAGEN 4- PUERTOS VGA:es unpuertoy conectorde videoubicado,enlatarjetade video. PARALELO: esun puertoy conectorexternoutilizadoparalaconexiónde impresoraspuntoapunto. USB: esun puertode entraday salidade informaciónmuyutilizadaactualmente. DVI: es unpuertode videoutilizadoparalaconexiónde cámarassurround. IMAGEN 5- DISCO DURO ACTUADOR: esun motor que mueve laestructurade lascabezasde lecturaentre el centroy el borde de losdiscos EJE: esel soporte donde estánmontadosygiranlosplatosdel disco. CABEZAL: sonlosencargadosde la lecturay escritura de losdatos enel disco. DISCO:normalmente tienendoscarasque puedenusarse parael almacenamientode datos. IMAGEN 6- DISCO DURO SATA
  27. 27. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva BUS DE DATOS SATA: esun interfazde transferenciade datosentre laplacabase y la unidadde almacenamientodiscoduroounidadde cd. CABLE DE ALIMETACION SATA: es el encargadode transmitirlacorriente al discoduro o unidadde cd sata para su respectivofuncionamiento. IMAGEN 7 BUS DE DATOS IDE: esun interfazde transferenciade datosentre laplaca base y launidadde almacenamientodiscoduroounidadde cd con uninterfazide de 40 pines CONECTOR IDE: esun sloto ranura ubicadoenla placa madre utilizadoparalaconexiónde discosduro o unidadesde cdcon interfazide. IMAGEN 8 UNIDAD DE CD: esun dispositivode almacenamientointernode unacomputadoraencargadode leerde formaóptica CD-ROMy DVD. BUS DE DATOS IDE: esun interfazde transferenciade datosentre laplaca base y launidadde almacenamientodiscoduroounidadde cd con uninterfazide de 40 pines CABLE ALIMENTADOR MOLEX: esel encargadode transmitirlacorriente al discoduro o unidadde cd para su respectivo funcionamientoYTIENE 4 PINES .IMAGEN 9 CONECTOR DE ENERGIA:Esel encargadode suministrarenergíaala torre. CONECTOR PS2 MOUSE:Es el conectoranteriormenteutilizadoparaconectarel mouse CONECTOR PS2 TECLADO: Es el conectoranteriormenteutilizadoparaconectarel teclado RCA VIDEO: Conectorutilizadoparatransmitirvideo SALIDA DE AUDIO: Es el conector de salidade audiode la placamadre a audífonosuotros dispositivos S-VIDEO: Es el conectorde videomásavanzadoque los convencionales RJ 45: Conectorutilizadoparalasconexionesde redyconexionesde internet VGA:es unpuertoy conectorde videoubicado,enlatarjetade video. PARALELO: esun puertoy conectorexternoutilizadoparalaconexiónde impresoraspuntoapunto. USB: esun puerto de entraday salidade informaciónmuyutilizadaactualmente. SERIAL: ConectorutilizadoanteriormenteparalosMouse
  28. 28. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva IEEE: Conectorutilizadoparalascámaras digitales DVI: es unpuertode videoutilizadoparalaconexiónde cámarassurround. CONECTOR DE ENERGIA:Es el que suministraenergíaalatorre. PS2 TECLADO: Su funcióneslaconexióndel teclado. RCA: Sirve para conexionesde videocompuestoysonidoestéreofónico. SALIDAD DE AUDIO: Su funciónde conexiónde entradaysalidade sonidos. S-VIDEO: Es el conectorde videomásavanzadoque los convencionales PARALELO: Conexiónde impresorasde punto. RJ-45: Sirve paralas conexionesde internet. SERIAL: Se utilizaba parala conexiónde periféricos comomouse. USB: esun puertode entraday salidade informaciónmuyutilizadaactualmente. VGA:Su funciónesproyectarimágenesdesde dispositivosexternos. PS2 MOUSE:Es donde se conecta el dispositivode entradade datosllamadoratónomouse. IEEE: Sufunciónesalmacenamientode cámaras. DVI: es unpuertode videoutilizadoparalaconexiónde cámarassurround. IMAGEN 10. DISIPADOR: esel encargadode refrigerarel procesadorparaevitarel recalentamientodel mismoy evitaralgúndañoen la placamadre. RADIADOR: Es el encargadode enfriarla tarjetade video S-VIDEO: Es el conectorde videomásavanzadoque los convencionales VGA:Su funciónesproyectarimágenesdesde dispositivosexternos.
  29. 29. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva DVI: es unpuertode videoutilizadoparalaconexiónde cámarassurround. GUIADE CONEXIÓN:Es el utilizadoparaguiarnosypodersaber enqué ranura debe ir INTERFAZ: Son lospinesque posee latarjetade videoparael traspasode información IMAGEN 11 ENTRADA COAXIAL: esla entradade señalesde televisión SALIDA COAXIAL: es lasalidade la señal de televisión RCA VIDEO: Conectorutilizadoparatransmitirvideo S – VIDEO: Es el conectorde videomásavanzadoque losconvencionales SENSOR REMOTO: permite interactuarconuncontrol atravezde unaseñal infrarroja. IMAGEN 12 PCI EXPRESS: Son lasranuras de expansiónque permitenconectarlastarjetasmásactualizadashastala fecha AGP:puertopara gráficosavanzados,sirve parainsertartarjetasgráficasavanzadascomo lasNvidiay AMD PCI: Es el más comúnen todaslasplacas madres,eneste se puedenconectardiferentestiposde tarjetas de expansióncomolastarjetasde audio,video,televisión,redetc. IMAGEN 13 SLOTS DE MEMORIA RAM: Es la ranura endonde se insertalamemoriaRAM IMAGEN 14 MOLEX: Conectorque suministraenergíaalos discosdurosIDE SATA: Conectorque suministraenergíaalosdiscosduros sata y a lasunidadesde cd o dvd
  30. 30. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva ATX- 12v: Conectorde 4 pinesque suministraenergíaal procesador FLOPPY:Conectorque suministraenergíaalas unidadesde disquetes  ATX 20+4 pines: Conectorque suministraenergíaala placabase IMAGEN 15 MODULO DE LA RAM: Es el encargadode modularlainformaciónque pasapor lamemoriaRAM CHIPS DE ALMACENAMIENTO:Son loschipsencargadosde almacenarlainformación temporal del computador PINES: Sonlosencargadosde mandary recibirinformaciónde laplacabase. IMÁGENES 16 DISIPADOR: esel encargadode refrigerarel procesadorparaevitarel recalentamientodel mismoy evitaralgúndañoen la placamadre. BUS DE DATOS IDE: esun interfazde transferenciade datosentre laplaca base y launidadde almacenamientodiscoduroounidadde cd con uninterfazide de 40 pines CONECTOR IDE: esun sloto ranura ubicadoenla placa madre utilizadoparalaconexiónde discosduro o unidadesde cdcon interfazide. BUS DE DATOS SATA: esun interfazde transferenciade datosentre laplacabase y la unidadde almacenamientodiscoduroounidadde cd. CONECTOR SATA: es el puertoendonde vaconectadoel bus SATA BUS FLOPPY:Es el que permite transmitirarchivosde launidadde disquethacialaplacamadre CONECTOR FLOPPY:Es el puertoendonde se conectael busFLOPPY
  31. 31. Elaborado porIng. Jesús A.Silva CONCLUCION Un ordenadoresun dispositivoelectrónicocapazde procesarinformación,datos, instrucciones,tanto numéricoscomode lecturay escritura,estamáquinanospermite ejecutare intercambiarmilesde datos,por mediode unconjuntode elementos(hardware) enel cual cadauno cumple unalabor importante paraterminarunainstrucción. Es así comodescubrimosque desde el máspequeñocircuitohastael software ohardware más avanzadoningunoesúnicoy que sololauniónde todoselloshacenque el equipode cómputofuncione.

×