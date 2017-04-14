Global Countertops Market with focus on Quartz: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2017-2021) March 2017
Scope of the Report The report entitled “Global Countertops Market with Focus on Quartz: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017- 2...
Executive Summary A countertop is defined as a horizontal work surface which is found in the kitchens or other food prepar...
Global Countertops Market Overview The global countertops market is expected to be valued at US$...billion by 2021.. This ...
Global Countertops Market Segments Overview The global granite countertop market is valued at US$....billion in 2016 reach...
Global Countertops Market Regional Overview The Asia Pacific countertop market is valued at US$....billion in 2016 reachin...
Daedal Research Daedal Research is a research and consulting firm specialized in providing research reports and customized...
  1. 1. Global Countertops Market with focus on Quartz: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2017-2021) March 2017
  2. 2. Scope of the Report The report entitled “Global Countertops Market with Focus on Quartz: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017- 2021)” provides a detailed analysis of the global countertops market with analysis of market size by value, volume, growth, segments, etc. Further, analysis of market size of quartz countertops by value and penetration analysis of countertops market by region has been done in this report. Under competitive landscape different players in the global countertop market have been compared on basis of their revenue and market capitalization. Caesarstone Sdot- Yam Ltd., DuPont, Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Pokarna Ltd. Lumentum Holdings Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global countertop market, whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided. Company Coverage Caesarstone Sdot- Yam Ltd. DuPont Illinois Tool Works Inc. Pokarna Ltd Regional Coverage Asia Pacific North America Europe Africa Global Countertops Market with focus on Quartz Report
  3. 3. Executive Summary A countertop is defined as a horizontal work surface which is found in the kitchens or other food preparation areas, bathrooms, lavatories and workrooms. They are used to keep materials like utensils and grocery. Countertops are generally installed upon and supported by cabinets. A variety of materials are being used for making countertops, which have various heat and scratch resistant properties. The countertop market can be segmented on the basis of material type and end sector. On the basis of material type, the global countertop market can be further segmented into granite, solid surfaces, quartz, laminates and marbles. On the basis of end sector, the market can be divided into residential and commercial. The global countertops market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the projected period (2017- 2021). The growth in market is expected on account of many growth drivers such as increase in number of food serving outlets, preference for spacious kitchens and multiple bathrooms, upsurge in disposable income and rise in number of hotel rooms worldwide. However, the market also faces some challenges like increasing rates of interest, rising sales price of existing homes and also the disadvantages of granite countertops discouraging people to purchase these countertops. Increasing urbanization, rising preference for quartz countertops, evolution of ultra compact surface countertops and rise in number of nuclear families are some of the latest trends in the global countertops market Global Countertops Market with focus on Quartz Report
  4. 4. Global Countertops Market Overview The global countertops market is expected to be valued at US$...billion by 2021.. This market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ….% over the years 2017-2021. On the basis of material, the countertop market can be divided into granite, solid surface, quartz, laminate out of which … was the leading segment with a share of…% in 2016. Figure :Global Countertop Market by Value; 2017- 2021(US$ Billion) Figure : Global Countertop Market by Material; 2016
  5. 5. Global Countertops Market Segments Overview The global granite countertop market is valued at US$....billion in 2016 reaching to US$... Billion by 2021 growing at a CAGR of …% The global solid surface countertop market is expected to value US$... Billion by 2021 at a CAGR of …% The global quartz countertop market stood at US$... in 2016 and is anticipated to reach to US$... Billion by 2021 at a CAGR of…% Figure : Global Granite Countertop Market by Value; 2010-2021(US$ Billion) Figure :Global Solid Surface Countertop Market by Value; 2010-2021(US$ Billion) Figure :Global Quartz Countertop Market by Value; 2017-2021(US$ Billion)
  6. 6. Global Countertops Market Regional Overview The Asia Pacific countertop market is valued at US$....billion in 2016 reaching to US$... Billion by 2021 growing at a CAGR of …% The Europe countertop market is expected to value US$... Billion by 2021 at a CAGR of …% The North America countertop market stood at US$... in 2016 and is anticipated to reach to US$... Billion by 2021 at a CAGR of…% Figure :Asia Pacific Countertop Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion) Figure :Europe Countertop Market by Value; 2017- 2021 (US$ Billion) Figure :North America Countertop Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)
×