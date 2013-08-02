Homem vitruviano-20130802

“Para que um todo, dividido em partes desiguais, pareçam harmonioso, é preciso que exista, entre a parte pequena e a maior...
O nome “Homem Vitruviano” tem em sua origem um trabalho realizado pelo arquiteto romano chamado Marcus Vitruvius Pollio qu...
Durante anos o homem procurou a beleza perfeita, a proporção ideal. Os gregos criaram então o retângulo de ouro. Era um re...
Em 1509, o matemático italiano Luca Paccioli, um grande amigo de Leonardo Da Vinci, publicou a obra Divina Proportione, um...
O tratado do estudo do livro descobriu que as coisas na natureza evoluem exponencialmente, seguindo uma proporção perfeita...
Ao desenhar o “Homem Vitruviano” , o gênio italiano personificou o espírito renascentista e sobretudo, o antropocentrismo,...
Como desenhar o “Homem Vitruviano” Passo 1 – Desenhe um quadrado e um círculo Passo 2 – Mova o círculo de forma que o pont...
1. Simetria (geometria); 2. Matemática; 3. Estudos de Anatomia; 4. Antropocentrismo; 5. Naturalismo (Homem); 6. Força e Ha...
Botticelli sublima a pureza formal sem insinuar o que tem de material. Para obter esse efeito, exalta a plasticidade dos c...
“O Nascimento de Vênus” é sem dúvida umas das pinturas mais conhecidas em toda a História da Arte. Figura até nos dez cent...
Foi encomenda de Lorenzo di Pierfrancesco de' Medici, sobrinho de Lorenzo, o Magnífico, em conjunto com outras obras do pi...
1. Culto ao individualismo (obras assinada pelo artista e reconhecida); 2. Simetria; 3. Cores; 4. Gesto das mãos e pés (pe...
A postura: a atitude de Vénus inspira-se nas estátuas antigas e, apesar do aparente pudor, com uma mão revela um seio e os...
A história da pintura começa em 25 abril de 1483, quando a Confraria Milanesa da Imaculada Conceição encomendou, para sua ...
As diferenças entre as pinturas são facilmente percebidas. A começar pelo tamanho da tela, sendo a do Louvre 8cm maior do ...
1. Simetria (geometria); 2. Sfumato (da Vinci inovou com está técnica de luz e sombra); 3. Naturalismo; 4. Humanismo (obse...
O Casal Arnolfini é o mais famoso quadro do pintor flamengo Jan van Eyck, pintado em 1434. A obra exibe o então rico comer...
O espelho é um dos melhores exemplos da minuciosidade microscópica alcançada por Jan van Eyck (mede 5,5 centímetros e cada...
Em primeiro lugar, a representação do casal, que é antagônica e revela os diferentes papel que cumpre cada um no casamento...
Os rosários eram um presente habitual do noivo a sua futura esposa. O cristal é sinal de pureza, e o rosário sugere a virt...
Os únicos que faltariam para completar a cerimônia do matrimônio, seriam o sacerdote e a testemunha, mas ambas as personag...
1. Simetria (geometria); 2. Perspectiva; 3. Realismo; 4. Burguesia; 5. Humanismo: conjunto de princípios que valorizavam a...
• Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519) – Considerado verdadeiro gênio criativo, foi brilhante em diversos campos do saber, tanto ...
• Leonardo conseguia atingir a perfeição em suas obras através de uma observação criteriosa da natureza. Seus cadernos são...
• Podemos dizer que da Vinci é a representação plena do espírito renascentista. O homem completo, materializado e imortali...
• No Início da Idade Moderna, as cidades ocidentais renasceram graças ao lento mas progressivo desenvolvimento do comércio...
• Wikipedia • Imagens - Google • História da Arte (16ª Edição) – E.H. Gombrich Editora LTC – ISBN : 978-85-216-1185-1
