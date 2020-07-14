Hackaton menual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
국가 교통 빅데이터 플랫폼 해커톤 참가자 매뉴얼
Ⅳ
Ⅰ-3 설 명 1. 메인 화면에서 회원 가입 버튼을 클릭 한다. 2. 회원 가입 전 이용 약관 및 개인정보 취급 방침을 체크 하여 승인 한다. 3. 확인을 클릭 하여 회 원 정보 입력 화면으로 전환 한다. 1. 일반 회...
Ⅰ-4 설 명 1. ID,PW,이름,이메일 등 기본 정보를 입력 한다. 2. 이메일을 이용해서 본인 인증 절차를 진행 한다. 3. 개인 회원과 기업 회 원 구분은 입력 하고 개인 회원 이여도 소속 정보는 필수 입력 항목...
Ⅰ-5 설 명 1. 기업 회원은 사업자 번호를 추가로 입력 해 야 한다. 2. 이메일을 이용해서 본인 인증 절차를 진행 한다. 3. 해커톤 참가자는 참 가 여부를 “Y”로 변경 후 참가번호를 입력 해 야 하고 4. 참가...
Ⅰ-6 설 명 1. 로그인 창에서 네이 버 로그인을 통해 간편 로그인 가입을 진행 한 다. 2. 네이버 인증 화면으 로 전환 되면 내용 확 인 후 동의 한다. 2. 네이버 간편 로그인 회원 가입 ① ②
Ⅰ-7 설 명 1. 로그인 창에서 구글 로그인을 통해 간편 로 그인 가입을 진행 한다. 2. 구글 로그인 화면으 로 전환 되면 로그인을 진행 한다. 3. 구글 간편 로그인 회원 가입 ① ②
Ⅰ-8 설 명 1. 네이버 및 구글 간편 로그인 사용시 회원 정 보 필수 사항을 추가로 입력 해야 한다. 4. 회원 정보 수정 ①
Ⅰ-9 설 명 1. 해커톤 가입자의 경 우는 반드시 참가 여부 를 “Y” 로 변경 하고 참가 번호 등록 조회를 통해 인증 되어야 회원 가입이 진행 된다. 2. 실수로 해커톤 참가 자 정보를 입력 하지 않았을때는 해커톤 ...
Ⅱ-11 설 명 1. 우측 상단 배너를 통 해 해커톤 데이터를 바 로 조회 할 수 있다 2. 배너를 통해 상품 상 세 조회 화면으로 들어 가면 조회 조건에 해커 톤이 선택 된 상태로 해커톤 상품만 조회 된 상태로 화면이...
Ⅱ-12 설 명 1. 화면 중간에 위치한 오픈랩 버튼을 클릭 하 면 오픈랩 분석 도구 화면이 새창으로 열리 게 된다. 2. 메인 화면에서 오픈 랩 버튼을 클릭 하면 새창으로 오픈랩 분석 화면이 열리고 구매한 상품이 데이...
Ⅲ-14 설 명 1. 해커톤 상품을 조회 후 상품을 클릭 한다. 2. 해커톤 상품의 상세 페이지가 호출 된다. 1. 해커톤 상품 다운로드 ① ②
Ⅲ-15 설 명 1. 해커톤 상품의 테이 블 정의서 및 코드 정 의서를 다운로드 한다. 2. 해커톤 상품의 데이 터 리스트가 조회 되고 다운로드 하고자 하는 파일을 클릭 하여 다운 로드 한다. * 다운로드 시 파일이 대...
Ⅳ
Ⅳ-17 설 명 1. 교통 데이터 거래소 에 로그인 후 “오픈랩” 항목을 클릭 한다. 2. 사용자가 구매한 오 픈랩 화면이 새창으로 표시되면서 “구매 데 이터셋 목록”으로 이 동한다. 3. 메뉴항목에서 ＂검 색”을 클릭...
Ⅳ-18 설 명 1. 검색항목을 선택한 다. 2. 구매한 상품의 모델 을 선택한다. 3. 모든것(별표)를 검 색창에 입력 후 실행하 면 화면과 같이 데이터 리스트를 확인할 수 있 다. 1. 해커톤 데이터 분석 c c ①...
Ⅳ-19 설 명 1. 검색 실행 결과를 확 인 후 우측 상단의 아 이콘을 클릭하여 Python, R, Nodejs 코드 를 복사한다. 2. 소스를 살펴보면 본 인이 선택한 테이블의 정보를 확인할 수 있다. 해당 코드를 ...
Ⅳ-20 설 명 1. 메뉴->대화형분석- >Jupyter를 선택한다. 2. 신규 노트북을 생성 후 복사한 소스를 붙여 넣기하여 사용한다. 1. 해커톤 데이터 분석 ① ②
감사합니다.
https://dacon.io/competitions/official/235622/overview/

