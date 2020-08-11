Successfully reported this slideshow.
DACON 생체 광학 데이터 분석 AI 경진대회 light beam 팀 (SF 및 알레나)
솔루션 개관 우리 솔루션이 다음과 같은 단계 포함한다: - 피쳐 준비, - 신경망 훈련, - 결과 얻기. 중심 아이디어: 신경망 5개 훈련한다 (3개 – 같은 설정, 2개 – dropout 없는 모델이다). 다 모델들이...
모델 구조 파장거리 dst.null() src==0 log(dst) log(src) Qry part: GRU 1 layer Key-value part: GRU 11 layers Attention Global Averag...
코드 설명 - GPU 사용 가능 것을 확인 - pandas, scikit-learn, matplotlib, tensorflow-addons 라이브러리 최근 버전 설치 DATA_PATH – 데이터 경로 SRC_COLUMN...
데이터 불러오기. 피쳐 준비 – 1 ZERO_COLUMNS – 1/0 표시. 1 – 당 dst 축에 값이 없다. 0 – 당 dst 축에 값이 있다. ZERO_SRC_COLUMNS – 1/0 표시. 1 – 당 src 축의...
데이터 불러오기. 피쳐 준비 – 2 보간법. id마다 dst의 값들이 시리즈로 생각하고 시리즈 안에 비는 곳을 선형 보간법으로 든다 (시리즈의 시작이나 끝에 비는 곳을 0로 든다). 로그. src와 dst에 로그를 취하...
데이터 불러오기. 피쳐 준비 – 3 측정 거리 (rho) rho를 축 4개 rho_10, rho_15, rho_20, rho_25로 만든다. 그 축들에서 1이나 0를 쓴다. 예를 들면 당 측정 거리의 값이 10이면 rh...
신경망 훈련 위한 배치 generator
모델 만들기 make_rnn_model – 1
모델 만들기 make_rnn_model – 2
모델 만들기 make_rnn_model – 3 함수 입력이 컨피규레이션 어휘 그리고 retur은 TF- 모델이다. 모델 구조가 슬라이드 3에서 보인다. 컨피규레이션 설명은 슬라이드 21-23에서 있다.
MAEEvaluationSeq Epoch 끝마다 평가지표를 계산 위한 클래스-콜백이다.
start_experiment 실험 시작 – 1
start_experiment 실험 시작 – 2 함수 입력은 전처리된 학습데이터, 전처리된 테스트데이터와 컨피규레이션이다. 함수가 컨피규레이션 따라서 테스트데이터를 fold으로 나누고 나눈 부분마다 모델을 평가와 검증한...
컨피규레이션 초기화, 실험 시작, 예측한 데이터 저장
마지막 모델의 fold 평가지표를 프린팅 컨피규레이션 초기화, 실험 시작, 예측한 데이터 저장
2번째 모델 설치. 그 다음 코드는 슬라이드 9-14와 똑같다. 그 다음 모델에서 dropout 없애지기 위해서 컨피규레이션을 바꾼다. 또한 컨피규레이션 초기화, 실험 시작, 예측한 데이터 저장 시킨다.
같은 컨피규레이션 초기화, 실험 시작, 예측한 데이터 저장
모델 5개 fold 예측 평가지표의 산술평균 계산
결과 파일 준비 – 모델 5개의 산술평균의 산술평균
실험 컨피규레이션 – 1 • config = { 'n_folds': 5, - fold 개수 'seed': 239 – 난수발생기 위한 seed } • config['lr'] = 0.003 - 학습 메인 사이클전에 모델의 ...
실험 컨피규레이션 – 2 • config['opt'] = 'adamw' – 최적화 알고리즘 ['adam', 'adamw', 'radam','sgdw'] • config['lookahead'] = True – lookah...
실험 컨피규레이션 – 3 • config['zeros_input'] = True - 학습 위해 src 축의 0을 사용하는지 • config['air_input'] = False - 사용하지않음 • config['len_...
Thank you 감사합니다
생체 광학 데이터 분석 AI 경진대회 1위 수상작

생체 광학 데이터 분석 AI 경진대회 1위 수상작입니다.

생체 광학 데이터 분석 AI 경진대회 1위 수상작

  1. 1. DACON 생체 광학 데이터 분석 AI 경진대회 light beam 팀 (SF 및 알레나)
  2. 2. 솔루션 개관 우리 솔루션이 다음과 같은 단계 포함한다: - 피쳐 준비, - 신경망 훈련, - 결과 얻기. 중심 아이디어: 신경망 5개 훈련한다 (3개 – 같은 설정, 2개 – dropout 없는 모델이다). 다 모델들이 fold로 훈련되고 결과를 산술 평균으로 합친다. 코드 링크: https://dacon.io/competitions/official/235608/codeshare/1274?page=1&dtype=recent&ptype=pub
  3. 3. 모델 구조 파장거리 dst.null() src==0 log(dst) log(src) Qry part: GRU 1 layer Key-value part: GRU 11 layers Attention Global Average Pooling Global Max Pooling Global Max Pooling Global Average Pooling Concatenate→Denselayer Dropout Outputlinear4neurons qry key value
  4. 4. 코드 설명 - GPU 사용 가능 것을 확인 - pandas, scikit-learn, matplotlib, tensorflow-addons 라이브러리 최근 버전 설치 DATA_PATH – 데이터 경로 SRC_COLUMNS – 광원 스펙트럼을 포함하는 축 DST_COLUMNS – 측정 스펙트럼을 포함하는 축 TGT_COLUMNS – 타겟 축
  5. 5. 데이터 불러오기. 피쳐 준비 – 1 ZERO_COLUMNS – 1/0 표시. 1 – 당 dst 축에 값이 없다. 0 – 당 dst 축에 값이 있다. ZERO_SRC_COLUMNS – 1/0 표시. 1 – 당 src 축의 값은 0이다. 0 – 당 src 축의 값은 0아니다. LEN_COLUMNS – 파장 거리
  6. 6. 데이터 불러오기. 피쳐 준비 – 2 보간법. id마다 dst의 값들이 시리즈로 생각하고 시리즈 안에 비는 곳을 선형 보간법으로 든다 (시리즈의 시작이나 끝에 비는 곳을 0로 든다). 로그. src와 dst에 로그를 취하고 1e- 23을 더한다. 1e-23은 다 축들에서 찾은 최소 값이다. 스케일링. 타겟 축의 값을 (-1,1) 범위로 만든다. 남은 축들을 scikit-learn의 기본적인 스케일러로 처리한다 (즉 평균을 계산하고 표준편차로 나눈다)
  7. 7. 데이터 불러오기. 피쳐 준비 – 3 측정 거리 (rho) rho를 축 4개 rho_10, rho_15, rho_20, rho_25로 만든다. 그 축들에서 1이나 0를 쓴다. 예를 들면 당 측정 거리의 값이 10이면 rho_10 축에서 1쓰고 남은 축에서 0 쓴다.
  8. 8. 신경망 훈련 위한 배치 generator
  9. 9. 모델 만들기 make_rnn_model – 1
  10. 10. 모델 만들기 make_rnn_model – 2
  11. 11. 모델 만들기 make_rnn_model – 3 함수 입력이 컨피규레이션 어휘 그리고 retur은 TF- 모델이다. 모델 구조가 슬라이드 3에서 보인다. 컨피규레이션 설명은 슬라이드 21-23에서 있다.
  12. 12. MAEEvaluationSeq Epoch 끝마다 평가지표를 계산 위한 클래스-콜백이다.
  13. 13. start_experiment 실험 시작 – 1
  14. 14. start_experiment 실험 시작 – 2 함수 입력은 전처리된 학습데이터, 전처리된 테스트데이터와 컨피규레이션이다. 함수가 컨피규레이션 따라서 테스트데이터를 fold으로 나누고 나눈 부분마다 모델을 평가와 검증한다. 또한 테스트데이터의 예측 계산하고 테스트데이터 fold 예측 산술평균 계산한다. 함수 return은 fold마다 계산된 평가지표이다.
  15. 15. 컨피규레이션 초기화, 실험 시작, 예측한 데이터 저장
  16. 16. 마지막 모델의 fold 평가지표를 프린팅 컨피규레이션 초기화, 실험 시작, 예측한 데이터 저장
  17. 17. 2번째 모델 설치. 그 다음 코드는 슬라이드 9-14와 똑같다. 그 다음 모델에서 dropout 없애지기 위해서 컨피규레이션을 바꾼다. 또한 컨피규레이션 초기화, 실험 시작, 예측한 데이터 저장 시킨다.
  18. 18. 같은 컨피규레이션 초기화, 실험 시작, 예측한 데이터 저장
  19. 19. 모델 5개 fold 예측 평가지표의 산술평균 계산
  20. 20. 결과 파일 준비 – 모델 5개의 산술평균의 산술평균
  21. 21. 실험 컨피규레이션 – 1 • config = { 'n_folds': 5, - fold 개수 'seed': 239 – 난수발생기 위한 seed } • config['lr'] = 0.003 - 학습 메인 사이클전에 모델의 learning rate. • config['warmup_epochs'] = 40 - 메인 사이클전 epoch 개수. • config['lstm_dim'] = 90 - 순환 신경망 블록의 RNN셀 개수. • config['wd'] = 0.0005 - 옵티마니저 learning rate의 weight decay • config['rnn_type'] = 'gru' - RNN 종류 ['gru','lstm'] • config['rnn_layers'] = 11 - RNN-레이어 개수 • config['rnn_dropout'] = 0.3 - RNN 마지막 레이어전 드롭아웃 정규화 • config['dense_dim'] = 128 – 아웃풋전 FC 레이어의 신경세포 개수 • config['loss'] = 'mae' - 손실함수
  22. 22. 실험 컨피규레이션 – 2 • config['opt'] = 'adamw' – 최적화 알고리즘 ['adam', 'adamw', 'radam','sgdw'] • config['lookahead'] = True – lookahead 사용하는지 • config['lk_sync_period'] = 6 - lookahead 스텝백까지 period 개수 • config['dense_drop'] = 0.25 – FC 레이어와 아웃풋중 드롭아웃 • config['momentum'] = 0.9 - 사용하지않음. • config['batch_size'] = 200 - 배치사이즈 • config['min_lr'] = 0.0001 – 학습 메인 사이클의 최소한 learning rate • config['max_lr'] = 0.006 – 학습 메인 사이클의 최대한 learning rate • config['cycle_len'] = 20 – 한 cycle의 epoch 개수 • config['log_input'] = False - 사용하지않음 • config['src_input'] = True - 학습 위해 src 축을 사용하는지
  23. 23. 실험 컨피규레이션 – 3 • config['zeros_input'] = True - 학습 위해 src 축의 0을 사용하는지 • config['air_input'] = False - 사용하지않음 • config['len_input'] = True – 파장거리를 피쳐로 사용하는지 • config['rho_input'] = True - rho로 만든 피쳐를 사용하는지 • config['dst_input'] = True - 학습 위해 dst를 사용하는지 • config['train_epochs'] = 2*config['cycle_len']+1 – 학습 epoch 개수 • config['verbose_exp'] = True - 신경망 학습 때 평가지표를 보여주는지 • config['early_stop_warmup'] = False - 메인 사이클전에 조기 종료 사용하는지 • config['patience'] = 0 - 조기 종료 경우에 optimum에서 메인 사이클까지 기다리는epoch 개수 • config['complex_src'] = True - atention의 qry 부분 위해 complex 입력 사용하는지 • config['src_src_input'] = False - attention의 qry 부분 위해 src 사용하는지 • config['src_len_input'] = True - attention의 qry 부분 위해 파장거리를 피쳐로 사용하는지 • config['src_rho_input'] = False - attention의 qry 부분 위해 rho로 만든 피쳐를 사용하는지 • config['src_zeros_input'] = True - attention의 qry 부분 위해 src 축의 0을 사용하는지
  24. 24. Thank you 감사합니다

