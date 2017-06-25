Socializacion

Proyecto–“ALFABETICS” PROYECTO “ALFABETICS” Docente: Dario Alfredo Chito Trujillo Area: Tecnología e Informática IE Comerc...
Proyecto–“ALFABETICS” QUE ES ? ALFABETICS Proyecto Aula Impacto Social Docente Tecnología e Informática Y estudiantes Grad...
Proyecto–“ALFABETICS” FASES Socialización Planeación Dario Alfredo Chito Trujilo 3
Proyecto–“ALFABETICS” Implementación Dario Alfredo Chito Trujilo 4 Aplicación Tabulación-AnálisisPlaneación
Proyecto–“ALFABETICS” Transferencias Finalización - Resultados Dario Alfredo Chito Trujilo 5
Proyecto–“ALFABETICS” CONCLUSIONES • La implementación de este proyecto, me permitió tener en cuenta una serie de aspectos...
