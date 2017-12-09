An Echo in the Bone download audiobooks for free 2018

An Echo in the Bone Audiobook An Echo in the Bone Free Audiobooks | An Echo in the Bone Audiobooks For Free| An Echo in th...
An Echo in the Bone Audiobook
Written By: Diana Gabaldon
Narrated By: Davina Porter
Publisher: Recorded Books
Published in: Entertainment & Humor
  An Echo in the Bone Audiobook
  Diana Gabaldon's immensely popular Outlander saga soars to new heights with this seventh novel, which takes listeners on a breathtaking journey to 1777 America. Jamie Fraser knows from his time-traveling wife Claire that, no matter how unlikely it seems, America will win the Revolutionary War. But that truth offers little solace, since Jamie realizes he might find himself pointing a weapon directly at his own son—a young officer in the British army. And Jamie isn't the only one with a tormented soul— for Claire may know who wins the conflict, but she certainly doesn't know whether or not her beloved Jamie survives. Epic in scope and featuring a colorful cast that includes many legendary figures—including hero-turned-traitor Benedict Arnold and bawdy statesman Benjamin Franklin—An Echo in the Bone is a thrill from start to finish.
  An Echo in the Bone Audiobook
Written By: Diana Gabaldon
Narrated By: Davina Porter
Publisher: Recorded Books
Date: October 2009
Duration: 46 hours 5 minutes
