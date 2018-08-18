[NEW RELEASES] Sewing School 2 by Amie Petronis Plumley

Synnopsis :

WORKMAN PUBLISHING-Storey Publishing: Sewing School 2. Graduate from hand-sewing with a machine. Learn the basics-threading the machine, feeding the fabric-and then work with your way through twenty fun projects that will carry your stuff, keep you warm, and decorate your room. Authors: Amie Petronis Plumley and Andria Lisle. Softcover/spiral-bound, 160 pages plus and packet of patterns. Published 2013. Made in USA.



Author : Amie Petronis Plumley

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Amie Petronis Plumley ( 9? )

