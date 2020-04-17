Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Violet Bakery Cookbook
Book Details Author : Claire Ptak Pages : 272 Publisher : Ten Speed Press Brand : ISBN : 1607746719 Publication Date : 201...
Description A design-forward cookbook for sweet and savory baked goods from London's popular Violet Bakery that focuses on...
if you want to download or read The Violet Bakery Cookbook, click button download in the last page
Download or read The Violet Bakery Cookbook by click link below https://downloadpdfkuastri.blogspot.com/1607746719 OR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Violet Bakery Cookbook

5 views

Published on

The Violet Bakery Cookbook

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Violet Bakery Cookbook

  1. 1. The Violet Bakery Cookbook
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Claire Ptak Pages : 272 Publisher : Ten Speed Press Brand : ISBN : 1607746719 Publication Date : 2015-9-29
  3. 3. Description A design-forward cookbook for sweet and savory baked goods from London's popular Violet Bakery that focuses on quality ingredients, seasonality, and taste (as opposed to science) as the keys to creating satisfying, delightful homemade pastries, tarts, sweets, and more. Violet is a jewel box of a cake shop and caf� in Hackney, east London. The baking is done with simple ingredients including whole grain flours, less refined sugars, and the natural sweetness and nuanced hues of seasonal fruits. Everything is made in an open kitchen for people to see. Famed for its exquisite baked goods, Violet has become a destination. Owner Claire Ptak uses her Californian sensibility to create recipes that are both nourishing and indulgent. With a careful eye to taste and using the purest ingredients, she has created the most flavorful iterations of classic cakes, as well as new treats for modern palates. Over 100 recipes include nourishing breakfasts, midday snacks, desserts to share, fruit preserves, and stylish celebration cakes. This book is about making baking worth it: simple to cook and satisfying to eat.
  4. 4. if you want to download or read The Violet Bakery Cookbook, click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read The Violet Bakery Cookbook by click link below https://downloadpdfkuastri.blogspot.com/1607746719 OR

×