Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Copyright Cybozu サイボウズ株式会社 Copyright © Cybozu,Inc. サイボウズ株式会社 ご提案資料 サイボウズ株式会社 Copyright Cybozu 2021年5月 現在
Copyright Cybozu 2 会社概要 名 称 サイボウズ株式会社（東証一部上場 4776） 事 業 内 容 「グループウェア」 の開発・販売・運用 創 業 1997年8月（愛媛県松山市にて3名で創業） 所 在 地 東京都中央区日本橋2...
Copyright Cybozu 3 「サイボウズ Office」ご提案資料 コンテンツ一覧 1. 製品概要 2. 機能紹介 3. 公式ツール紹介（PC / モバイル） 4. 価格とお試し方法 5. ご購入方法 6. お問い合わせ
Copyright Cybozu 4 「サイボウズ Office」製品概要
Copyright Cybozu 5 「サイボウズ Office」とは？ 「サイボウズ Office」は、延べ70,000社以上の ユーザー様にご利用いただいている、 国産のグループウェアです。 スケジュールや掲示板、メッセージなど、 社内で情...
Copyright Cybozu 6 「サイボウズ Office」製品概要 「サイボウズ Office」の歴史 / 導入社数 1997年販売から24年。 70,000社以上のお客様にご利用いただいております。 導入社数積み上げグラフ 0 100...
Copyright Cybozu 7 導入実績例 「サイボウズ Office」製品概要 製造業 製造・販売業 サービス業 宿泊業 士業 テーマパーク 株式会社 ミキハウストレード 様 かけはし法律事務所 様 株式会社 和多屋別荘 様 飲食業 株...
Copyright Cybozu 8 機能紹介 ・機能とコース概要 ・利用シーン別機能一覧 ・各機能の紹介
Copyright Cybozu 9 「サイボウズ Office」には、 スタンダードコース と プレミアムコース がございます。 コースによって利用できる機能が異なります。 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 スタンダードコース プレミアム...
Copyright Cybozu 10 利用シーン別機能一覧 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 予定の管理・会議室の予約 スケジュール 施設予約 社員同士の連絡、社内お知らせの配信 掲示板 メッセージ 電話メモ 議事録・報告書 報告書 社外...
Copyright Cybozu 11 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 トップページ 直近のスケジュールや、自分が関係する情報の更新を1画面で確認できます。 会議 往訪 来訪 POINT！ レイアウトは管理者によるデフォルトを設定できる他...
Copyright Cybozu 12 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 スケジュール（1/2） 個人だけでなく、チーム（部署）メンバーの予定管理・共有ができます。 メンバーの予定を一覧で確認 予定を確認しながら予定の登録・変更 グループ週...
Copyright Cybozu 13 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 スケジュール（2/2） 予定管理・共有だけでなく、 便利な「予定の調整」や「アンケート」機能も搭載しています。 参加者や利用したい施設が 全て空いている日時を自動検索...
Copyright Cybozu 14 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 施設予約 会議室や社内の備品などを、 「スケジュール」機能と連動して管理することができます。 POINT！ 「会議室」だけでなく、「社用車」や 「社内備品」の管理を行...
Copyright Cybozu 15 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 報告書 会議の議事録や商談、勉強会の報告書など 「報告・連絡・相談」を共有できます。 スケジュール機能と連携して報告書を作成 POINT！ スケジュールと報告書を 相...
Copyright Cybozu 16 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 掲示板 総務部からの全社に向けた連絡など、 誰にでも共有したい内容をお知らせするときに利用できます。 全社やグループ、部署単位でお知らせを行うことができます。 お知ら...
Copyright Cybozu 17 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 メッセージ チームや部署、社員同士の連絡に利用できる 社内コミュニケーションツールです。メールと使い分けることで、 社内の情報を誤って社外に送ってしまう危険を防ぐこと...
Copyright Cybozu 18 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 電話メモ（在席確認） 外出中・離席中の人宛に入った電話の伝言を残すことができます。 自分宛に登録された伝言は、携帯電話やスマートフォンに転送・通知できます。 伝言を決...
Copyright Cybozu 19 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 メール ブラウザー上で動作するので、「サイボウズ Office」にアクセスできる環境で あれば、いつでもどこでも快適に利用できます。 POINT！ メッセージ機能と連...
Copyright Cybozu 20 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 ワークフロー 「稟議書」「交通費申請」「休暇申請」などの申請・処理を電子化できます。 申請する内容に合わせてフォームを選択 フォームの項目も自由に追加・編集 POIN...
Copyright Cybozu 21 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 ファイル管理 部署やチームでファイル共有ができます。世代管理もできるので、 誤って上書きしてしまったファイルも、すぐに復元できます。 POINT！ ファイルの更新履歴...
Copyright Cybozu 22 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 プロジェクト チームのタスク・進捗を一箇所に集約して管理できます。 プロジェクト単位でタスクや進捗を管理 POINT！ タスクが予定より遅れると、 自動で「状況」欄に...
Copyright Cybozu 23 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 アドレス帳 企業または個人の連絡先を一元管理できます。 POINT！ スケジュールや報告書の機能と連携しているため、 顧客に紐付く「予定の一覧」と「報告書の作成一覧」...
Copyright Cybozu 24 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 カスタムアプリ（1/4） 「サイボウズ Office」上で使えるアプリを、開発の知識がなくても、 自社の業務に合わせてかんたんに作れる機能です。 Excelや名刺、メ...
Copyright Cybozu 25 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 カスタムアプリ（2/4） 「カスタムアプリ」の利用例 案件管理から売上情報まで網羅 在庫の管理から出荷のタイミングまで管理 商品の入出荷数の情報や、 仕入れ先の管理な...
Copyright Cybozu 26 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 カスタムアプリ（3/4） 「カスタムアプリ」の利用例 書きっぱなしで終わらない日報管理 個人情報も柔軟なアクセス権で安全管理 手軽さと安全を両立しつつ、個人情報を管 ...
Copyright Cybozu 27 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 カスタムアプリ（4/4） 無料のサンプルアプリを約100種類ご用意 日報 予算管理 新卒向け説明会管理 共有タスク管理 工数管理 入金消込 顧客台帳 メニュー管理 社...
Copyright Cybozu 28 公式ツール （PC / モバイル）
Copyright Cybozu 「サイボウズ Office」の新着情報をデスクトップでお知らせします。 作業中でも、会議や新着情報を見逃す心配がありません。 １：予定のリマインドを受け取れる ■「Cybozu Desktop」ダウンロード h...
Copyright Cybozu 30 用途に合った方法でご利用いただけます。 公式ツール（モバイル） スマートフォン専用アプリ 「シンク」機能でネット環境が なくても情報を確認できます。 ■使用できる「サイボウズ Office」の機能 スケジ...
Copyright Cybozu 31 価格とお試し方法
Copyright Cybozu 32 クラウド版 月額 年額 スタンダードコース ¥500 ¥5,880 プレミアムコース ¥800 ¥9,405  6ユーザー目以降は1ユーザー単位でご契約いただけます。300ユーザーまでの利用を推奨してお...
Copyright Cybozu 33 クラウド版の強み 様々な状況に対応できるセキュリティ設定・データ消失対策をご用意いたします。 価格とお試し方法 ①不正アクセス対策 第三者がログイン画面に アクセスできないようにします。 ②不正ログイン対...
Copyright Cybozu 34 10ユーザー版 20ユーザー版 50ユーザー版 100ユーザー版 150ユーザー版 200ユーザー版 250ユーザー版 無制限版 スタンダード ¥63,800 ¥97,800 ¥189,000 ¥378,...
Copyright Cybozu 35 ご購入方法
Copyright Cybozu 36 ご購入方法 サイボウズから購入 サイボウズ オフィシャルパート ナーから購入 ご購入方法についてはサイボウズ オフィ シャルパートナーへお問い合わせください。 ▼パートナー一覧 https://topic...
Copyright Cybozu 37 お問い合わせ
Copyright Cybozu 38 お問い合わせ 導入相談・購入に関するお問い合わせ 03-6633-2688 ＊ 月〜金 10:00〜12:00、13:00〜17:30 （祝日・年末年始は除く） よくある質問と答え（FAQ） ▼クラウド版...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
42 views
May. 13, 2021

「サイボウズ Office」ご提案資料

導入を検討されているお客様向けの「サイボウズ Office」説明資料です。稟議の際などにご活用ください。

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

「サイボウズ Office」ご提案資料

  1. 1. Copyright Cybozu サイボウズ株式会社 Copyright © Cybozu,Inc. サイボウズ株式会社 ご提案資料 サイボウズ株式会社 Copyright Cybozu 2021年5月 現在
  2. 2. Copyright Cybozu 2 会社概要 名 称 サイボウズ株式会社（東証一部上場 4776） 事 業 内 容 「グループウェア」 の開発・販売・運用 創 業 1997年8月（愛媛県松山市にて3名で創業） 所 在 地 東京都中央区日本橋2-7-1 東京日本橋タワー 拠 点 東京, 大阪, 松山, 名古屋, 福岡, 仙台, 札幌, 上海, 深圳, 台北, ホーチミン, サンフランシスコ, シドニー(合弁)など 資 本 金 613百万円 業 績 連結売上 13,417百万円(経常利益 1,804百万円) ※2019年12月期 従 業 員 数 連結 906名(派遣社員157名含む) 平均年齢 34.6歳(本社正社員) ※2019年12月末
  3. 3. Copyright Cybozu 3 「サイボウズ Office」ご提案資料 コンテンツ一覧 1. 製品概要 2. 機能紹介 3. 公式ツール紹介（PC / モバイル） 4. 価格とお試し方法 5. ご購入方法 6. お問い合わせ
  4. 4. Copyright Cybozu 4 「サイボウズ Office」製品概要
  5. 5. Copyright Cybozu 5 「サイボウズ Office」とは？ 「サイボウズ Office」は、延べ70,000社以上の ユーザー様にご利用いただいている、 国産のグループウェアです。 スケジュールや掲示板、メッセージなど、 社内で情報を共有するための便利な機能が 豊富に揃っています。 また20年以上、国産のグループウェアとして 日本人のワークスタイルに寄り添い、磨いてきた 使いやすいインターフェースが特長です。 必要な機能だけを選んで使えるので、 初めてグループウェアをご利用になる企業様でも、 安心して使い始められます。 「サイボウズ Office」製品概要 ＼ 全部使えて1人500円より！／
  6. 6. Copyright Cybozu 6 「サイボウズ Office」製品概要 「サイボウズ Office」の歴史 / 導入社数 1997年販売から24年。 70,000社以上のお客様にご利用いただいております。 導入社数積み上げグラフ 0 10000 20000 30000 40000 50000 60000 70000 80000 サイボウズ Office 累計導入社数
  7. 7. Copyright Cybozu 7 導入実績例 「サイボウズ Office」製品概要 製造業 製造・販売業 サービス業 宿泊業 士業 テーマパーク 株式会社 ミキハウストレード 様 かけはし法律事務所 様 株式会社 和多屋別荘 様 飲食業 株式会社 一蘭 様 株式会社 武蔵野 様 運輸業 イーグルバス株式会社 様 教育団体 東海バネ工業 様 立命館大学学友会 様 保険代理店業 株式会社 dii様 株式会社 カンドゥージャパン 様 国内メーカーとして、日本のビジネスに必要な機能を開発しております。 また、サポートも日本のお客様に寄り添い、日々改善を続けております。 「ニッポンのグループウェア」として、選ばれ続けている理由です。 選ばれる理由は「安心」と「信頼」 ※一部、中堅・大企業向けグループウェア「Garoon」に乗り換え済のユーザー様を含みます
  8. 8. Copyright Cybozu 8 機能紹介 ・機能とコース概要 ・利用シーン別機能一覧 ・各機能の紹介
  9. 9. Copyright Cybozu 9 「サイボウズ Office」には、 スタンダードコース と プレミアムコース がございます。 コースによって利用できる機能が異なります。 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 スタンダードコース プレミアムコース スケジュール アドレス帳 掲示板 施設予約 電話メモ メール プロジェクト タイムカード ToDoリスト 報告書 ワークフロー ユーザー名簿 ファイル管理 メッセージ カスタムアプリ カスタムアプリとは？ 「サイボウズ Office」上で使えるアプリを、 開発の知識がなくても、自社の業務に合わせて かんたんに作れる機能です。 14種類
  10. 10. Copyright Cybozu 10 利用シーン別機能一覧 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 予定の管理・会議室の予約 スケジュール 施設予約 社員同士の連絡、社内お知らせの配信 掲示板 メッセージ 電話メモ 議事録・報告書 報告書 社外とのやり取り メール 資料の共有・管理 ファイル管理 チームの進捗管理 プロジェクト 顧客情報の管理 アドレス帳 Webデータベース カスタムアプリ →P12～P13 →P14 →P15 →P16 →P17 →P18 →P19 →P21 →P22 →P23 →P24～P27 新着情報の確認 トップページ →P11 申請書の管理 ワークフロー →P20
  11. 11. Copyright Cybozu 11 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 トップページ 直近のスケジュールや、自分が関係する情報の更新を1画面で確認できます。 会議 往訪 来訪 POINT！ レイアウトは管理者によるデフォルトを設定できる他、 各ユーザーでカスタマイズすることもできます。 1週間のスケジュール 自分が関係する最新情報一覧 管理者が設定できる連絡事項
  12. 12. Copyright Cybozu 12 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 スケジュール（1/2） 個人だけでなく、チーム（部署）メンバーの予定管理・共有ができます。 メンバーの予定を一覧で確認 予定を確認しながら予定の登録・変更 グループ週表示 個人日表示 POINT！ 「予定の種類に合わせた色の設定」 往訪は「赤」、会議は「青」、出張は「黄」など、 自由に色を設定できます。 会議 往訪 来訪 打合 出張 勉強会
  13. 13. Copyright Cybozu 13 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 スケジュール（2/2） 予定管理・共有だけでなく、 便利な「予定の調整」や「アンケート」機能も搭載しています。 参加者や利用したい施設が 全て空いている日時を自動検索 POINT！ 「予定の調整」は、お昼時間帯や、前後に予定がある 一定時間など、除外したい時間帯も指定できます。 日付など、任意の選択肢をアンケートとして設置 回答はクリックだけで簡単
  14. 14. Copyright Cybozu 14 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 施設予約 会議室や社内の備品などを、 「スケジュール」機能と連動して管理することができます。 POINT！ 「会議室」だけでなく、「社用車」や 「社内備品」の管理を行うことも可能です。 会議室の利用状況を一覧で確認
  15. 15. Copyright Cybozu 15 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 報告書 会議の議事録や商談、勉強会の報告書など 「報告・連絡・相談」を共有できます。 スケジュール機能と連携して報告書を作成 POINT！ スケジュールと報告書を 相互に確認・共有することができます。
  16. 16. Copyright Cybozu 16 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 掲示板 総務部からの全社に向けた連絡など、 誰にでも共有したい内容をお知らせするときに利用できます。 全社やグループ、部署単位でお知らせを行うことができます。 お知らせごとにスレッドを作成 POINT！ スレッドごとに掲示期間を設定できます。
  17. 17. Copyright Cybozu 17 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 メッセージ チームや部署、社員同士の連絡に利用できる 社内コミュニケーションツールです。メールと使い分けることで、 社内の情報を誤って社外に送ってしまう危険を防ぐことが可能です。 議題ごとにスレッドを作成 POINT！ スレッドごとに閲覧状況の確認もできます。 宛先に含まれるユーザーのみス レッドの内容を確認できます。
  18. 18. Copyright Cybozu 18 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 電話メモ（在席確認） 外出中・離席中の人宛に入った電話の伝言を残すことができます。 自分宛に登録された伝言は、携帯電話やスマートフォンに転送・通知できます。 伝言を決められたフォーマットに入力 登録された内容は自動的にメール転送 POINT！ 伝言を登録するだけでなく、ユーザーのリアルタイ ムの在席状況や予定の確認もできます。 折り返し電話の予定を的確に伝えることも容易に。
  19. 19. Copyright Cybozu 19 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 メール ブラウザー上で動作するので、「サイボウズ Office」にアクセスできる環境で あれば、いつでもどこでも快適に利用できます。 POINT！ メッセージ機能と連携ができるので、 届いたメールについてシームレスに 社内で相談することも可能です。 専用ソフトのようなデザイン・使い勝手
  20. 20. Copyright Cybozu 20 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 ワークフロー 「稟議書」「交通費申請」「休暇申請」などの申請・処理を電子化できます。 申請する内容に合わせてフォームを選択 フォームの項目も自由に追加・編集 POINT！ 「路線検索機能」を利用すると、路線検索結果の 経路や費用を簡単に申請フォームに反映できます。
  21. 21. Copyright Cybozu 21 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 ファイル管理 部署やチームでファイル共有ができます。世代管理もできるので、 誤って上書きしてしまったファイルも、すぐに復元できます。 POINT！ ファイルの更新履歴が残るので、 いつ誰が更新したのかを把握することができます。 POINT！ ファイルの中身はプレビュー表示（画像はアイコン表示） されるので必要なファイルを見つけやすくなります。
  22. 22. Copyright Cybozu 22 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 プロジェクト チームのタスク・進捗を一箇所に集約して管理できます。 プロジェクト単位でタスクや進捗を管理 POINT！ タスクが予定より遅れると、 自動で「状況」欄に表示されま す。
  23. 23. Copyright Cybozu 23 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 アドレス帳 企業または個人の連絡先を一元管理できます。 POINT！ スケジュールや報告書の機能と連携しているため、 顧客に紐付く「予定の一覧」と「報告書の作成一覧」を 表示できます。
  24. 24. Copyright Cybozu 24 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 カスタムアプリ（1/4） 「サイボウズ Office」上で使えるアプリを、開発の知識がなくても、 自社の業務に合わせてかんたんに作れる機能です。 Excelや名刺、メモ帳にある情報を「カスタムアプリ」に集約することで、 いつでもどこでも、データの閲覧や編集ができるようになります。 社内での共有も簡単にできます。 「カスタムアプリ」とは？ 「カスタムアプリ」 バラバラの情報… 様々なデータを集約！ 顧客管理 アプリ 案件管理 アプリ 売上情報 アプリ どこでも いつでも リアルタイムに情報を管理・共有できます。
  25. 25. Copyright Cybozu 25 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 カスタムアプリ（2/4） 「カスタムアプリ」の利用例 案件管理から売上情報まで網羅 在庫の管理から出荷のタイミングまで管理 商品の入出荷数の情報や、 仕入れ先の管理などを行うことができます。 アプリやメールを使って、 指定日時での通知も可能 です。 登録されたデータを集計し、 自動でグラフ表示も。 案件ごとに担当者や進捗状況（ステータス）、 売上情報を管理・共有できます。
  26. 26. Copyright Cybozu 26 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 カスタムアプリ（3/4） 「カスタムアプリ」の利用例 書きっぱなしで終わらない日報管理 個人情報も柔軟なアクセス権で安全管理 手軽さと安全を両立しつつ、個人情報を管 理できます。 コメント・いいね機能で 双方向のコミュニケーションが 実現できます。 日別、報告者別などに表示方法を変えて、 見やすく日報を管理できます。 柔軟なアクセス権の設定機能で 「本人と人事部のみ閲覧可能」 といった運用も簡単にできます。
  27. 27. Copyright Cybozu 27 「サイボウズ Office」機能紹介 カスタムアプリ（4/4） 無料のサンプルアプリを約100種類ご用意 日報 予算管理 新卒向け説明会管理 共有タスク管理 工数管理 入金消込 顧客台帳 メニュー管理 社内図書館 商談進捗管理 休暇申請 勉強会管理 クレーム管理 お弁当注文アプリ 目安箱 売上情報 発送依頼アプリ 新人IT研修 社内Q&A 年賀状管理 QSCチェックリスト 費用申請・承認 社宅管理 保険代理店パック 社員名簿 メール配信管理 製造業パック 在庫管理 店舗日報 弁護士事務所パック 勤怠管理 イベント精算管理 障がい福祉パック 個人情報管理 共通パスワード管理 社労士事務所パック シフト管理 契約書管理 不動産取扱業パック 新卒向け説明会管理 社員教育進捗管理 商談進捗パック お中元/お歳暮管理 仮払い申請 勤怠管理パック ISO管理 顧客要望管理 見積りパック その他にもたくさん！ クリックだけで使い始められるサンプルアプリを配布しております。
  28. 28. Copyright Cybozu 28 公式ツール （PC / モバイル）
  29. 29. Copyright Cybozu 「サイボウズ Office」の新着情報をデスクトップでお知らせします。 作業中でも、会議や新着情報を見逃す心配がありません。 １：予定のリマインドを受け取れる ■「Cybozu Desktop」ダウンロード https://cybozu.co.jp/info/desktop2/ ポップアップで 新着情報を表示！ ２：新着通知を受け取れる ３：ブラウザーの起動なしで通知を受け取れる ４：アップデート時は自動更新 ■4 つの特長 29 公式ツール（PC） Cybozu Desktop （Windows版 / Mac版）
  30. 30. Copyright Cybozu 30 用途に合った方法でご利用いただけます。 公式ツール（モバイル） スマートフォン専用アプリ 「シンク」機能でネット環境が なくても情報を確認できます。 ■使用できる「サイボウズ Office」の機能 スケジュール / 掲示板 / メール / メッセージ ワークフロー / 通知一覧 / カスタムアプリ 自分宛ての新着情報がリアルタイムに通知 されるので、確認漏れを防げます。 スマートフォン画面 専用URLにアクセスするだけで、 スマートフォンに最適化された画面で 「サイボウズ Office」を使用できます。 ■使用できる「サイボウズ Office」の機能 スケジュール / メール / メッセージ 掲示板 / ワークフロー / 通知一覧 ■確認できる通知 未読通知 / 既読通知 / リアクション通知 ■アプリで受信できるプッシュ通知 スケジュールの新規登録 / メッセージの受信 / 電話メモの受信 ワークフローの受信 / カスタムアプリの更新通知 自分宛のコメント / 今日、明日の予定概要 / 開始が迫った予定 スマートフォン専用アプリ 「サイボウズ Office 新着通知」 クラウド版のみ ワークフロー カスタムアプリ メッセージ 電話メモ
  31. 31. Copyright Cybozu 31 価格とお試し方法
  32. 32. Copyright Cybozu 32 クラウド版 月額 年額 スタンダードコース ¥500 ¥5,880 プレミアムコース ¥800 ¥9,405  6ユーザー目以降は1ユーザー単位でご契約いただけます。300ユーザーまでの利用を推奨しております。  ユーザー数×5GB分のディスク容量をご利用いただける他、ドメインごとに10GB 1,000/月で追加できます。  バージョンアップやバックアップなどの運用管理はサイボウズが行います。また、IPアドレス制限やBASIC認証 などの強固なセキュリティ設定もあるので、社内からも社外からも簡単・安全にご利用いただけます。 ※全て税抜 初期費用 ¥0 契約期間 1ヶ月〜 契約ユーザー数 5名〜 価格とお試し方法 30日間、全ての機能をお試しいただけます。 ▼お試し申し込みページ https://office.cybozu.co.jp/trial/cloud/office/ かんたん無料お試し おすすめ！
  33. 33. Copyright Cybozu 33 クラウド版の強み 様々な状況に対応できるセキュリティ設定・データ消失対策をご用意いたします。 価格とお試し方法 ①不正アクセス対策 第三者がログイン画面に アクセスできないようにします。 ②不正ログイン対策 第三者がログイン画面にアクセスでき てしまった場合でも、不正にログイン させない設定が可能です。 ③脆弱性対策 セキュリティ上の欠陥を突いた攻 撃を未然に防ぐための体制を作り 上げています。 ④データ消失対策 何重もの対策で、お客様のデータ 保護を最優先に運用しています。 ⑤災害対策 データセンターで災害が発生しても、 サービスを使い続けていただけるような 対策を強化しております。 ⑥自動障害検知・復旧 サーバー同士が相互に監視し、障害を自 動検知。復旧は自動で速やかに行われ、 通常は5分以内で完了します。
  34. 34. Copyright Cybozu 34 10ユーザー版 20ユーザー版 50ユーザー版 100ユーザー版 150ユーザー版 200ユーザー版 250ユーザー版 無制限版 スタンダード ¥63,800 ¥97,800 ¥189,000 ¥378,000 ¥528,000 ¥684,000 ¥840,000 ¥1,380,000 プレミアム ¥82,800 ¥128,000 ¥248,000 ¥498,000 ¥680,000 ¥880,000 ¥1,080,000 ¥1,680,000 パッケージ版  サーバーの用意、インストール、バージョンアップ、バックアップなどの運用管理はお客様に行っていただきます。  無償バージョンアップやワークフロー、カスタムアプリ（プレミアムコースのみ）の利用などには、 別途サービスライセンスの契約が必要です（初年度無料）。 60日間、全ての機能をお試しいただけます。 ▼お試しダウンロードページ https://office.cybozu.co.jp/trial/download/ 無料お試しダウンロード ※全て税抜 価格とお試し方法 ※ 2021年9月30日をもちまして、基本ライセンスの販売を 終了いたします。
  35. 35. Copyright Cybozu 35 ご購入方法
  36. 36. Copyright Cybozu 36 ご購入方法 サイボウズから購入 サイボウズ オフィシャルパート ナーから購入 ご購入方法についてはサイボウズ オフィ シャルパートナーへお問い合わせください。 ▼パートナー一覧 https://topics.cybozu.co.jp/products/p artner/?list=0 クラウド版 パッケージ版 お試し環境 の作成 https://office.cybozu.co.jp/trial/cl oud/office/ お試し環境の作成後、 「サイボウズドットコム ストア」 より購入が出来ます。 見積・発注 https://office.cybozu.co.jp/price/ on-premise/ 納品 お支払い お申し込み日より5営業日以内に、ライ センスキーをメールにて発送します。 製品到着後、請求書に記載されている金 額を、弊社指定の銀行口座へお振込みく ださい。
  37. 37. Copyright Cybozu 37 お問い合わせ
  38. 38. Copyright Cybozu 38 お問い合わせ 導入相談・購入に関するお問い合わせ 03-6633-2688 ＊ 月〜金 10:00〜12:00、13:00〜17:30 （祝日・年末年始は除く） よくある質問と答え（FAQ） ▼クラウド版 https://faq.cybozu.info/alphascope/cybozu/web/office/Search.aspx ▼パッケージ版 https://faq.cybozu.info/alphascope/cybozu/web/office10/Search.aspx

×