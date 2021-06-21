Drupal Webinar: Ignite and Accelerate Your Drupal 7 to Drupal 9 Migration



For many businesses, the process of migrating a website from Drupal 7 to Drupal 9 can be extensive and expensive. But by adopting the right processes and tools, businesses can streamline and accelerate this task - allowing for more time to be dedicated to auditing, testing and website improvements.



On June 17th, Sylvain Reiter (Client Services Officer) and Liza Koroleva (Project Manager) from Cyber-Duck, and Dave Thomas (Senior Solutions Engineer) from Acquia, discussed how developers can implement a more advanced upgrade strategy for Drupal websites.