Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Drupal Webinar: Ignite and accelerate your Drupal 7 to Drupal 9 migration Presented by #DrupalDuck June 2021
#DrupalDuck House rules Meet the experts / intro to Cyber-Duck Presentation 1: Your Future with Drupal Presentation 2: Bui...
• The webinar will run for 1 hour. • The webinar is streaming on Zoom. • There will be time at the end for Q&A session. Ho...
House Rules To submit a questions: Open the Q&A window by clicking the Q&A button located at the bottom of your screen You...
Sylvain Reiter Client Services Oﬃcer Dave Thomas Senior Solutions Engineer Liza Koroleva Project Manager Meet the Speakers...
Together, we transform digital For over 15 years, clients have trusted us to transform complex websites, content and appli...
Technology and Engineering We’re technology agnostic at Cyber-Duck. Our experience and partnerships span many CMSs, such a...
#DrupalDuck
#DrupalDuck
#DrupalDuck Drupal Assets and Expertise
Sylvain Reiter (Cyber-Duck) Your Future with Drupal #DrupalDuck
#DrupalDuck Setting the scene The majority of Drupal websites are using an outdated version of the CMS 12% 28% 60% Website...
#DrupalDuck Start with WHY? • D7 is old • D7 will become insecure • D7 is not efficient for your team
#DrupalDuck The light at the end of the tunnel • D9 is the future • D9 has the latest modules • D10 will revolutionise fut...
#DrupalDuck How do I migrate to D9? Drupal 7 Drupal 8 Drupal 9 “Months” of work Data migration Content migration Modules i...
#DrupalDuck It’s not only a technical story • Review UX • Data cleanup • Impact on SEO • Business process • Accessibility ...
#DrupalDuck How do I upgrade to D9? • Make sure D7 is up to date • Migrate content • Rebuild the theme • … more
Dave Thomas (Acquia) Building Your Toolkit With Acquia #DrupalDuck
94% Customer Satisfaction Rating Built on Drupal, the Largest Open Source Community 4,000+ customers world-wide 300+ Gov c...
Dev-ops Data Import Biz Logic Presentation Analysis & Planning 30% 20% 5% 25% 20% Time/Cost #DrupalDuck Drupal 7 Migration...
Up to -15 -10 -20 -10 -25 -80% MIGRATE UP TO 80% FASTER! 50-75% FASTER w/ Acquia Migrate Accelerate 100% FASTER w/ Acquia ...
#DrupalDuck Dedicated Migration Environment
#DrupalDuck Data Migration
#DrupalDuck Resolution Recommendations
#DrupalDuck Module Recommendations
Acquia Migrate: Accelerate Migrate Drupal 7 applications to Drupal 9 up to 80% faster on Acquia Cloud ﹣Advanced Migration ...
Sylvain Reiter (Cyber-Duck) DevOps & Hosting #DrupalDuck
#DrupalDuck Is your hosting solution compliant? • Security best practices? • Proactive monitoring? • Resilience and scale?...
#DrupalDuck Acquia hosting benefits • Enterprise architecture • Drupal-tuned • 24/7 SLA • 99.95% uptime • Vulnerability ma...
#DrupalDuck Security & Performance • Automated security mitigation • Web application firewall • CDN for speed • Cost benef...
#DrupalDuck Liza Koroleva (Cyber-Duck) Things to Consider Before Upgrading
Wrong process Design Content Ideation & Review Issues Raised & Troubleshooting Delayed Launch Nervous Weeks Continue Fixin...
Correct process Research & Strategy UX Audit & Wireframes User Testing Design Build & Development CMS & Content Migration ...
#DrupalDuck Your team • Project Manager • Product Owner • UX Researcher • Visual Designers • Developers (frontend and back...
#DrupalDuck Does it scare you? Let's look at the benefits
#DrupalDuck It’s always a good time to review your website’s user experience, content strategy and accessibility
#DrupalDuck Why review content so early? • Saves time of future development • Improves the user experience • Prepare team ...
#DrupalDuck Saves time: • Develop only the blocks you are going to use • Merge different components into a smaller number ...
#DrupalDuck Improves UX: • Do the research and know your customer • Design clear user journeys • Remove redundant steps to...
#DrupalDuck Improves UX (cont’d): • Remove duplicated information • Review the language, tone of voice and rewrite (if pos...
#DrupalDuck Prepare internal teams: • Realise how much content you really have • Make sure it's accessible / language is e...
#DrupalDuck Want a free tip? Be user-first!
#DrupalDuck 5 tips to manage content 1. Content first! Don't start design if you are not sure about your content. 2. Make ...
#DrupalDuck 5 tips to manage content (cont’d) 4. Where content cannot be rewritten, add summaries, structured headers, hig...
#DrupalDuck Other materials Watch previous Cyber-Duck webinars on managing the upgrade to Drupal 9. As well as webinars an...
#DrupalDuck Summary
#DrupalDuck Key Takeaways • Don’t delay your upgrade planning • Migrating to Drupal 9 can be time consuming & expensive • ...
#DrupalDuck Learn more about Drupal 9 • Download Cyber-Duck's “Get Ready for Drupal 9” eBook • Download Acquia's “Ultimate...
Sylvain and our team are available to chat about migrating to Drupal 9 and any development challenges you may have. We’d l...
Email: hello@cyber-duck.co.uk Twitter: @cyberduck_uk LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/cyber-duck #DrupalDuck Q&A Session Let...
#DrupalDuck Thank you Email: hello@cyber-duck.co.uk Twitter: @cyberduck_uk LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/cyber-duck
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
40 views
Jun. 21, 2021

Drupal Webinar: Ignite and Accelerate Your Drupal 7 to Drupal 9 Migration

Drupal Webinar: Ignite and Accelerate Your Drupal 7 to Drupal 9 Migration

For many businesses, the process of migrating a website from Drupal 7 to Drupal 9 can be extensive and expensive. But by adopting the right processes and tools, businesses can streamline and accelerate this task - allowing for more time to be dedicated to auditing, testing and website improvements.

On June 17th, Sylvain Reiter (Client Services Officer) and Liza Koroleva (Project Manager) from Cyber-Duck, and Dave Thomas (Senior Solutions Engineer) from Acquia, discussed how developers can implement a more advanced upgrade strategy for Drupal websites.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Drupal Webinar: Ignite and Accelerate Your Drupal 7 to Drupal 9 Migration

  1. 1. Drupal Webinar: Ignite and accelerate your Drupal 7 to Drupal 9 migration Presented by #DrupalDuck June 2021
  2. 2. #DrupalDuck House rules Meet the experts / intro to Cyber-Duck Presentation 1: Your Future with Drupal Presentation 2: Building Your Toolkit With Acquia Presentation 3: DevOps & Hosting Presentation 4: Things to Consider Before Upgrading Summary Q&A Agenda
  3. 3. • The webinar will run for 1 hour. • The webinar is streaming on Zoom. • There will be time at the end for Q&A session. House Rules #DrupalDuck
  4. 4. House Rules To submit a questions: Open the Q&A window by clicking the Q&A button located at the bottom of your screen You can also post questions on Twitter after the webinar using the hashtag #DrupalDuck #DrupalDuck
  5. 5. Sylvain Reiter Client Services Oﬃcer Dave Thomas Senior Solutions Engineer Liza Koroleva Project Manager Meet the Speakers #DrupalDuck
  6. 6. Together, we transform digital For over 15 years, clients have trusted us to transform complex websites, content and applications. Our ISO certified UX and Web & Mobile Development methodology includes user research and change management. We also undertake data and technology auditing and strategy. Established in the UK, our remote-first team gives us unlimited scale, breadth and depth. #DrupalDuck
  7. 7. Technology and Engineering We’re technology agnostic at Cyber-Duck. Our experience and partnerships span many CMSs, such as SilverStripe, WordPress, Umbraco, Sitecore and other cloud- based options (Contentful, Prismic.)… We do, however, favour the Drupal open-source CMS, especially when powered by Acquia, for its flexibility and customisation. Since 2006, Cyber-Duck’s Drupal development services have been utilised by global brands including Sport England, College of Policing and the Commonwealth. #DrupalDuck
  8. 8. #DrupalDuck
  9. 9. #DrupalDuck
  10. 10. #DrupalDuck Drupal Assets and Expertise
  11. 11. Sylvain Reiter (Cyber-Duck) Your Future with Drupal #DrupalDuck
  12. 12. #DrupalDuck Setting the scene The majority of Drupal websites are using an outdated version of the CMS 12% 28% 60% Websites that are  on Drupal 7 or below Websites on Drupal 9 Websites on Drupal 8
  13. 13. #DrupalDuck Start with WHY? • D7 is old • D7 will become insecure • D7 is not efficient for your team
  14. 14. #DrupalDuck The light at the end of the tunnel • D9 is the future • D9 has the latest modules • D10 will revolutionise future upgrades
  15. 15. #DrupalDuck How do I migrate to D9? Drupal 7 Drupal 8 Drupal 9 “Months” of work Data migration Content migration Modules incompatibility New theme “Days” of work Mostly automated Minor server spec changes Module compatibility
  16. 16. #DrupalDuck It’s not only a technical story • Review UX • Data cleanup • Impact on SEO • Business process • Accessibility needs • Frontend performance
  17. 17. #DrupalDuck How do I upgrade to D9? • Make sure D7 is up to date • Migrate content • Rebuild the theme • … more
  18. 18. Dave Thomas (Acquia) Building Your Toolkit With Acquia #DrupalDuck
  19. 19. 94% Customer Satisfaction Rating Built on Drupal, the Largest Open Source Community 4,000+ customers world-wide 300+ Gov customer 40% of the Fortune 100 Founded in 2007 1,000+ Employees Global Partner Program We provide the world’s most ambitious brands with technology that allows them to embrace innovation and create customer moments that matter. At Acquia, we believe in the power of community — giving our customers the freedom to build tomorrow on their terms. THE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM FOR DRUPAL Acquia Overview #DrupalDuck
  20. 20. Dev-ops Data Import Biz Logic Presentation Analysis & Planning 30% 20% 5% 25% 20% Time/Cost #DrupalDuck Drupal 7 Migrations are expensive
  21. 21. Up to -15 -10 -20 -10 -25 -80% MIGRATE UP TO 80% FASTER! 50-75% FASTER w/ Acquia Migrate Accelerate 100% FASTER w/ Acquia Migrate Accelerate 25-100% FASTER w/ Acquia Migrate Accelerate 25-50% FASTER w/ Cloud IDEs 50-80% FASTER w/ Site Studio Before With Acquia #DrupalDuck
  22. 22. #DrupalDuck Dedicated Migration Environment
  23. 23. #DrupalDuck Data Migration
  24. 24. #DrupalDuck Resolution Recommendations
  25. 25. #DrupalDuck Module Recommendations
  26. 26. Acquia Migrate: Accelerate Migrate Drupal 7 applications to Drupal 9 up to 80% faster on Acquia Cloud ﹣Advanced Migration UI on top of Drupal's powerful Migrate API. ﹣Lowers the barrier of entry for performing content migrations ﹣Acquia-provided migration workspace ﹣Acquia best practice knowledge baked in
  27. 27. Sylvain Reiter (Cyber-Duck) DevOps & Hosting #DrupalDuck
  28. 28. #DrupalDuck Is your hosting solution compliant? • Security best practices? • Proactive monitoring? • Resilience and scale? • Disaster recovery? • 24/7 support?
  29. 29. #DrupalDuck Acquia hosting benefits • Enterprise architecture • Drupal-tuned • 24/7 SLA • 99.95% uptime • Vulnerability management • Remote administration
  30. 30. #DrupalDuck Security & Performance • Automated security mitigation • Web application firewall • CDN for speed • Cost benefits
  31. 31. #DrupalDuck Liza Koroleva (Cyber-Duck) Things to Consider Before Upgrading
  32. 32. Wrong process Design Content Ideation & Review Issues Raised & Troubleshooting Delayed Launch Nervous Weeks Continue Fixing Issues Build & Development 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Launch #DrupalDuck
  33. 33. Correct process Research & Strategy UX Audit & Wireframes User Testing Design Build & Development CMS & Content Migration Content Audit Launch Ongoing Support & Improvements 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 #DrupalDuck
  34. 34. #DrupalDuck Your team • Project Manager • Product Owner • UX Researcher • Visual Designers • Developers (frontend and backend) • Content Specialists (Copywriters, SEO strategist or Content marketer) • Content Managers • Stakeholders
  35. 35. #DrupalDuck Does it scare you? Let's look at the benefits
  36. 36. #DrupalDuck It’s always a good time to review your website’s user experience, content strategy and accessibility
  37. 37. #DrupalDuck Why review content so early? • Saves time of future development • Improves the user experience • Prepare team for a migration
  38. 38. #DrupalDuck Saves time: • Develop only the blocks you are going to use • Merge different components into a smaller number to reduce technical debt • Get rid of unnecessary content to reduce content debt
  39. 39. #DrupalDuck Improves UX: • Do the research and know your customer • Design clear user journeys • Remove redundant steps to reach desired content / functionality
  40. 40. #DrupalDuck Improves UX (cont’d): • Remove duplicated information • Review the language, tone of voice and rewrite (if possible) • Think of accessibility and different format (PDF, videos…)
  41. 41. #DrupalDuck Prepare internal teams: • Realise how much content you really have • Make sure it's accessible / language is easy to understand - Good time to think about new Content standards! • Plan approvals by legal team where required
  42. 42. #DrupalDuck Want a free tip? Be user-first!
  43. 43. #DrupalDuck 5 tips to manage content 1. Content first! Don't start design if you are not sure about your content. 2. Make sure there is a user need. Use Analytics and Research to validate assumptions. 3. Give users easy access to the content they need, not the content you think they need.
  44. 44. #DrupalDuck 5 tips to manage content (cont’d) 4. Where content cannot be rewritten, add summaries, structured headers, high quality tagging, layouts and styles. 5. Re-use consistent design elements, so when a user arrives on a page they know what to expect from a particular layout.
  45. 45. #DrupalDuck Other materials Watch previous Cyber-Duck webinars on managing the upgrade to Drupal 9. As well as webinars and resources on managing user-research, and content & UX audits. Sign-up to future webinars from Cyber-Duck and Acquia.
  46. 46. #DrupalDuck Summary
  47. 47. #DrupalDuck Key Takeaways • Don’t delay your upgrade planning • Migrating to Drupal 9 can be time consuming & expensive • Acquia Migrate can accelerate this migration process • Get your team involved in your upgrade strategy • It’s always a good time to review your website’s user experience, content strategy and accessibility
  48. 48. #DrupalDuck Learn more about Drupal 9 • Download Cyber-Duck's “Get Ready for Drupal 9” eBook • Download Acquia's “Ultimate Guide to Drupal 9” http://cybrd.uk/drupal9ebook
  49. 49. Sylvain and our team are available to chat about migrating to Drupal 9 and any development challenges you may have. We’d love to discuss them over a virtual coﬀee ☕. You can reach us at... Email: hello@cyber-duck.co.uk Twitter: @cyberduck_uk LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/cyber-duck #DrupalDuck What is your Drupal challenge?
  50. 50. Email: hello@cyber-duck.co.uk Twitter: @cyberduck_uk LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/cyber-duck #DrupalDuck Q&A Session Let’s answer your questions
  51. 51. #DrupalDuck Thank you Email: hello@cyber-duck.co.uk Twitter: @cyberduck_uk LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/cyber-duck

×