[BEST BOOKS] The Torah by Rodney Mariner Online

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
A translation from early in the century by the Jewish Publication Society is graced by reproductions of ancient frescoes, medieval illuminated manuscripts, and paintings by contemporary Ethiopian Jewish artists, as well as all key Scriptural readings for Sabbath and festival services shown in the Hebrew script of the Torah scrolls. 20,000 first printing.
Author : Rodney Mariner
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Rodney Mariner ( 3✮ )
Link Download : https://lailal34d.blogspot.ru/?book=1857333802
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment