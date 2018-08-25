Download Pdf download The Case Interview: 20 Days to Ace the Case: Your Day-By-Day Prep Course to Land a Job in Management Consulting Pdf books PDF Free

Game-changing tips and tricks to nail the case interview and launch your consulting career. Management consultants Destin Whitehurst and Erin Robinson give you need-to-know techniques for polishing your poise and tightening your case interview skills. 20 Days to Ace the Case Interview preps you with the nuts and bolts of the case interview process with daily exercises, mock interviews, and industry know-how designed to help you ace your interview. Think of this book as your twenty-day intensive, management consulting boot camp, the perfect supplement to your arsenal of case interview lessons and material. With this guidebook, you will: Gain day-by-day structure: Daily case interview exercises progressively prep you Ask the right questions: Fundamental frameworks teach you exactly what to ask under pressure Learn from the pros: Review real-life stories from consulting experts Uncover unique strategies: Discover custom-developed case interview tips straight from the authors Go off script: Adapt what you ve learned with our bonus case interview guides "

