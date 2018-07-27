Details Product [GIFT IDEAS] Child-Centered Play Therapy by Risë VanFleet :

Describes how to conduct child-centered play therapy. This book explains core therapeutic principles and techniques, using case material to illustrate treatment of a range of difficulties. It focuses on nondirective interventions that allow children to freely express their feelings and take the lead in solving their own problems.

Download Click This Link https://bayaranmundor.blogspot.com/?book=1606239023

