Swift iso20022 for_dummies_2020

These materials are © 2020 John Wiley & Sons, Ltd.
ISO 20022 SWIFT 5th Limited Edition by The SWIFT Standards Team
ISO 20022 For Dummies® , SWIFT 5th Limited Edition Published by: John Wiley & Sons, Ltd., The Atrium, Southern Gate Chiche...
Table of Contents iii Table of Contents FOREWORD.............................................................................
iv ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition From Coexistence to Interoperability.....................................
Foreword v Foreword I n our industry where trust, interoperability and resilience are key requirements, the quality of dat...
Introduction 1 Introduction W hile many people in the financial services industry have heard about ISO 20022, few truly un...
2 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition In addition, we have added a glossary of terms and acronyms in the appe...
Introduction 3 » » Chapter 7 – (More than) Ten Useful Links for Standards Implementers: Find websites to further your unde...
CHAPTER 1 What Is ISO 20022? 5 Chapter 1 IN THIS CHAPTER » » Introducing financial messaging standards » » ISO 20022 and h...
6 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition Grasping the basics: Syntax and semantics To be able to eliminate the n...
CHAPTER 1 What Is ISO 20022? 7 The above example is an excerpt from an ISO 20022 Customer Credit Transfer in the XML ...
8 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition Here’s another example of the same information, this time using the Fed...
CHAPTER 1 What Is ISO 20022? 9 SOME WIDELY USED EXISTING STANDARDS • ISO 15022 is currently the predominant securities sta...
10 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition The MT103 Single Customer Credit Transfer extract illustrated in this ...
CHAPTER 1 What Is ISO 20022? 11 ISO 20022 is the agreed methodology used by the financial indus- try to create consistent ...
12 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition FIGURE 1-1: A simplified business information model for a payment tran...
CHAPTER 1 What Is ISO 20022? 13 Logical messages independent of syntax Using these business concepts, ISO 20022 then defin...
14 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition FIGURE 1-2: Part of the logical message structure for a credit transfe...
CHAPTER 1 What Is ISO 20022? 15 It’s all in the repository All of the content described so far is stored in a common repos...
16 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition The crucial notion here is reusability. For example, the data struc- t...
CHAPTER 1 What Is ISO 20022? 17 Linking messages to business processes Each part of an ISO 20022 message is linked to busi...
18 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition A description of a set of messages in ASN.1 language is called an ASN....
CHAPTER 1 What Is ISO 20022? 19 ABOUT ASN.1 ENCODINGS A unique characteristic of ASN.1 is the clean separation between the...
20 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition for different standards to be able to work with each other (known as i...
CHAPTER 2 ISO 20022 in Practice 21 Chapter 2 IN THIS CHAPTER » » Who uses ISO 20022 today? » » Standards coexistence » » I...
22 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition » » caaa: Acceptor to Acquirer Card Transactions » » cain: Acquirer to...
CHAPTER 2 ISO 20022 in Practice 23 Investment funds ISO 20022 messages are used for investment fund orders, trans- fers, r...
24 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition Securities Depositories (CSD). The industry specified that CSDs had to...
CHAPTER 2 ISO 20022 in Practice 25 How Standards Coexist Will the whole world speak English one day, replacing peo- ple’s ...
26 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition are still in use: Russia, Iberia and parts of Australia, for example, ...
CHAPTER 2 ISO 20022 in Practice 27 industry to increase straight-through processing rates from 60 and 70 per cent to ­ cur...
28 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition From Coexistence to Interoperability To continue with our language ana...
CHAPTER 2 ISO 20022 in Practice 29 Rapid developments in software technology make mapping increasingly feasible and cheap....
30 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition Middleware is software that can adapt the outputs of one ­ system to t...
CHAPTER 2 ISO 20022 in Practice 31 Take a look at the example of the International Payments Frame- work (IPF) in which two...
32 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition Alignment with XBRL eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) is a...
CHAPTER 2 ISO 20022 in Practice 33 Small player in a single business area with mature standards If you are a small player ...
34 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition Global financial institution that’s active in many businesses So you h...
CHAPTER 2 ISO 20022 in Practice 35 Implementation Considerations There are many questions to consider when implementing th...
36 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition solution for a new market, the impact on the existing landscape may be...
CHAPTER 2 ISO 20022 in Practice 37 ISO 20022 – Preparation Starts Now If you have read through to this point, you will alr...
38 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition For example, in the SWIFT user community, there will be a new SWIFTNet...
CHAPTER 3 The ISO 20022 Organisation 39 Chapter 3 IN THIS CHAPTER » » ISO 20022 governance » » The role of the Registratio...
40 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition highest ISO 20022 body supervising the overall process. It’s made of s...
CHAPTER 3 The ISO 20022 Organisation 41 Where possible, the RA will assist submitting organisations dur- ing development o...
42 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition The Technical Support Group (TSG) There is one more ISO 20022 group th...
CHAPTER 4 ISO 20022 and SWIFT 43 Chapter 4 IN THIS CHAPTER » » SWIFT’s role in the ISO 20022 standard » » Tools and servic...
44 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition The RMG  – the body responsible for the overall supervision of the reg...
CHAPTER 4 ISO 20022 and SWIFT 45 SWIFT offers a number of tools and services for developers of ISO 20022 content, to help ...
46 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition Implementation consultancy SWIFT provides a variety of consulting offe...
CHAPTER 5 Ten Great Things About ISO 20022 47 Chapter 5 Ten Great Things About ISO 20022 H opefully, this book has told yo...
48 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition » » The leaders of ISO 20022 work actively with other standards bodies...
CHAPTER 6 (Almost) Ten Things to Tell Your CIO about ISO 20022 49 Chapter 6 (Almost) Ten Things to Tell Your CIO about ISO...
50 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition » » You can use the dictionary to help translate between messages that...
CHAPTER 7 (More than) Ten Useful Links for Standards Implementers 51 Chapter 7 (More than) Ten Useful Links for Standards ...
52 ISO 20022 For Dummies, SWIFT 5th Limited Edition » » International Securities Association for Institutional Trade Commu...
Appendix 53 Glossary ACH: Automated Clearing House that is used to clear retail payments between banks in a country or reg...
