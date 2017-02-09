www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C September 6, 2017 Goalie Statistics and Analytics Report Goalie: Kyle ...
Report Overview www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C 1 Introduction Unleash the power of goaltender analyti...
Report Overview www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C 2 Your Goalie Report Includes The following visual sta...
Goalie Stars Analytics Report www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C 3 The following stats are computed from ...
Goalie Stars Analytics Report www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C 4 Game Summary Report – Part 1 Event: Jr...
Goalie Stars Analytics Report www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C 5 Game Summary Report – Part 2 Data Type...
Goalie Stars Analytics Report www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C 6 Video Analysis Goal #1 • 2nd Period - ...
Goalie Stars Analytics Report www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C 7 Video Analysis Continued Goal #4 • 3nd...
Goalie Stars Performance Report Kyle Colbert 9.2.17

Goalie Stars performance report Kyle Colbert 9.2.17

  1. 1. www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C September 6, 2017 Goalie Statistics and Analytics Report Goalie: Kyle Colbert Level: Pee-Wee A Game Played on: 9/2/2017 Report Generated on: 9/6/2017 Prepared by: Corrie Woolcott
  2. 2. Report Overview www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C 1 Introduction Unleash the power of goaltender analytics! Goalie Stars is proud to introduce Goalie Star Statistics and Analytics for hockey as a revolutionary new way to track and analyze goalie performance with real game data and video. We do all the heavy lifting, Goalie Stars uses a state of the art proprietary software program to track and analyze your goalie stats and generate a detailed report. What we Track and Analyze We capture all shots directed at the net. 1. For each shot, we indicate the location, if it resulted in a save, a rebound, or a goal, and whether the shot or goal occurred during even strength (5 on 5), defending a power play (4 on 5, 3 on 5) or if the goal was short-handed (5 on 4, 5 on 3). 2. For each goal allowed, in addition to shot location inside the offensive zone, we indicate the location of the puck as it crossed the goal line through the goalie. 3. We track missed shots and blocked shots. This helps outline the storyline of the game. You can then analyze your goalie performance including the standard stats as well as the visual location maps. The breakdown of stats is what you will find extremely powerful.
  3. 3. Report Overview www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C 2 Your Goalie Report Includes The following visual stats are computed from the captured live game data. Shot Map Goal Map Shot and Goal Location Goal Video Review Goal Goalie Save Missed/Blocked Shot
  4. 4. Goalie Stars Analytics Report www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C 3 The following stats are computed from the live game data. Captured game data: • Total Shots • GA- Goals Allowed • Total Saves • Save PCT • Total Rebounds Allowed • PP Faced • Total Shots on PK • Goals Allowed on PK • Total Saves on PK • Total Goals off Rebound • Missed/Blocked Shots Each statistic is calculated within a breakdown of zones within the net and zones on the ice. The Shot Location is used to identify shot/goal destination from the shooters perspective (looking toward the front of the net). All of this information is extremely helpful in determining goalie strengths and weaknesses and serves as a guide for improvement and performance development throughout the season.
  5. 5. Goalie Stars Analytics Report www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C 4 Game Summary Report – Part 1 Event: Jr. Ducks Early Bird Labor Day Tournament Rink: Westminster Rink Size: NHL Date: Saturday, September 2nd , 2017 Game Time: 2:00pm Final Score: 0-5 Period Length: 13 minutes Periods Played: 3/3 Minutes Played: 39 out of 39 Goals Allowed: 5 Goalie Stars Analyst: Goalie Coach Corrie Woolcott Hockey Teams Home: Jr. Ducks Pee Wee A – Perkins Away: Jr. Lady Ducks Pee Wee AAA 12 U Goalie Name: Kyle Colbert #1 Team: Jr. Ducks Pee Wee A -Perkins Level: Pee-Wee A Birth Year: 2005 Complete Game Statistics Data Type Recorded data Total Shots 33 GA (Goals Against) 5 Total Saves 28 Save PCT .848 Total Rebounds Allowed 11 PK Faced 2 Total Shots received on PK 4 Total Goals allowed on PK 0 Total Saves on PK 4 PK Rebounds Allowed 2 PK Goals off Rebound 0 Other Goals off Rebound 0 Total Goals off Rebound 0 Total Missed/Blocked Shots on Goal 13 6 2 2 1 3 1 5 5 3 Save Chart 1 1 1 2 Goal Chart
  6. 6. Goalie Stars Analytics Report www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C 5 Game Summary Report – Part 2 Data Type Period 1 Period 2 Period 3 Total Shots 9 16 8 Goals 0 3 2 Total Saves 9 13 6 Save PCT .100 .812 .75 Total Rebounds Allowed 5 4 2 PK Faced 1 1 0 Total Shots on PK 2 2 0 Total Goals on PK 0 0 0 Total Saves on PK 2 2 0 Save PCT on PP .100 .100 0 PK Rebounds Allowed 2 0 0 PK Goals off Rebound 0 0 0 Missed/Blocked Shots on Goal 4 6 3 1st Period 2nd Period 3rd Period 3 1 1 1 2 1 Save ChartGoal Chart 3 1 1 1 4 2 1 Save Chart 1 2 Goal Chart 1 2 1 1 1 Save Chart 1 1 Goal Chart
  7. 7. Goalie Stars Analytics Report www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C 6 Video Analysis Goal #1 • 2nd Period - Time: 1:11 • The goal made the game score 0-1 • Shot taken 3 ft. away from goal line • Goal scored on the goalies right side pass from the left to right • Even strength • Goal Rank by Analyst: XXX Video Link: https://youtu.be/eUKEvxLs8As Goal #2 • 2rd Period - Time: 1:57 • The goal made the game score 0-2 • Shot taken 3 ft. away from goal line • Goal scored on the goalies right side pass from the left to right • Even strength goal • Goal Rank by Analyst: X X X Video Link: https://youtu.be/pytyc-sy9Lc Goal #3 • 2rd Period - Time: 2:43 • The goal made the game score 0-3 • Shot taken 15 ft. away from goal scored low glove side through traffic. • Even strength goal • Goal Rank by Analyst: X X Video Link: https://youtu.be/93nGTtjmAIg Goal Rank
  8. 8. Goalie Stars Analytics Report www.Goalie-Stars.com Property of Goalie Stars L.L.C 7 Video Analysis Continued Goal #4 • 3nd Period - Time: 5:15 • The goal made the game score 0-4 • Shot taken 10 ft. away from goal line • Even strength • Goal Rank by Analyst: XX Video Link: https://youtu.be/MSriMe7d6zQ Goal #5 • 3rd Period - Time: 6:14 • The goal made the game score 0-5 • Breakaway goal, deked the goalie to the left scored high blocker side • Even strength goal • Goal Rank by Analyst: X X X Video Link: https://youtu.be/DkiRVvEEtuY Goal Rank

