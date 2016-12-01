【2016.12】cvpaper.challenge2016

cvpaper.challenge Twitter@CVPaperChalleng http://www.slideshare.net/cvpaperchallenge MAILTO: cvpaper.challenge[at]gmail[do...
Chuang Gan, Chen Sun, Lixin Duan, Boqing Gong, “Webly-supervised Video Recognition by Mutually Voting for Relevant Web Ima...
Endri Dibra, Cengiz Oztireli, Remo Ziegler, Markus Gross, “Shape from Selfies: Human Body Shape Estimation using CCA Regre...
Lisa Anne Hendricks, Zeynep Akata, Marcus Rohrbach, Jeff Donahue, Bernt Schiele, Trevor Darrell, “Generating Visual Explan...
Yu Du, Yongkang Wong, Yonghao Liu, Feilin Han, Yilin Gui, Zhen Wang, Mohan Kankanhalli, Weidong Geng, “Marker-Less 3D Huma...
Anil Usumezbas, Ricardo Fabbri, Benjamin Kimia, “From Multiview Image Curves to 3D Drawings”, in ECCV, 2016. 【4】 Keywords:...
Anirban Roy, Sinisa Todorovic, “A Multi-Scale CNN for Affordance Segmentation in RGB Images”, in ECCV, 2016. 【6】 Keywords:...
Cheng-Sheng Chan, Shou-Zhong Chen, Pei-Xuan Xie, Chiung-Chih Chang, Min Sun, “Recognition from Hand Cameras: A Revisit wit...
Georgia Gkioxari, Alexander Toshev, Navdeep Jaitly, “Chained Predictions Using Convolutional Neural Networks”, in ECCV, 20...
Xinchen Yan, Jimei Yang, Kihyuk Sohn, Honglak Lee, “Attribute2Image: Conditional Image Generation from Visual Attributes”,...
Yu Xiang, Wonhui Kim, Wei Chen, Jingwei Ji, Christopher Choy, Hao Su, Roozbeh Mottaghi, Leonidas Guibas, Silvio Savarese, ...
Maxim Tatarchenko, Alexey Dosoivitskiy, Thomas Brox, “Multi-View 3D Models from Single Images with a Convolutional Network...
Yuta Itoh, Jason Orlosky, Kiyoshi Kiyokawa, Gudrun Klinker, “Laplacian Vision: Augmenting Motion Prediction via Optical Se...
Takashi Miyaki, Jun Rekimoto, “LiDARMAN: Reprogramming Reality with Egocentric Laser Depth Scanning”, in SIGGRAPH E-Tech, ...
Mikhail Matrosov, Olga Volkova, Dzmitry Tsetserukou, “LightAir: a Novel System for Tangible Communication with Quadcopters...
【15】Takashi Miyazaki, Nobuyuki Shimizu, “Cross-Lingual Image Caption Generation”, in ACL, 2016. Keywords: 自然言語処理， Image ca...
Theodoros Tsiligkaridis, Keith W. Forsythe, “Adaptive Low-Complexity Sequential Inference for Dirichlet Process Mixture Mo...
Huitong Qiu, Fang Han, Han Liu, Brian Caffo, “Robust Portfolio Optimization”, in NIPS2015, 2015. 【17】 Keywords: portfolio ...
Qinqing Zheng, John Lafferty, “A Convergent Gradient Descent Algorithm for Rank Minimization and Semidefinite Programming ...
Modeling of lung morphogenesis using fractal geometriesin ECS 1988 T.R. NELSON and D.K. MANCHESTER 概要 フラクタル次元を用いた肺と気管支画像の構...
Fractal Brownian Motions, Fractional Noises and Applicationsin SIAM 1968 Benoit B. Mandelbrot and Joohn W. Van Ness 新規性 複雑...
A Learning Approach with Under- and Over-sampling for Imbalanced Data Sets in IIAI 2016 Chun-Wu Yeh, Der-Chiang Li, Liang-...
RIDE: Reversal Invariant Descriptor Enhancementin ICCV2015 Xie, L., Wang, J., Lin, W., Zhang, B. and Tian, Q 概要 SIFTに代表される...
Daisuke Ochi, Akio Kameda, Kosuke Takahashi, Motohiro Makiguchi, Kouta Takeuchi, “VR Technologies for Rich Sports Experien...
Mose Sakashita, Keisuke Kawahara, Amy Koike, Kenta Suzuki, Ippei Suzuki, Yoichi Ochiai, “Yadori: Mask-Type User Interface ...
Shenlong Wang, Min Bai, Gellert Mattyus, Hang Chu, Wenjie Luo, Bin Yang, Juntin Liang, Joel Cheverie, Sanja Fidler, Raquel...
<= TorontoCity Benchmarkと他のデータの比較 や統計情報．KITTIやRobotCarデータと比較し てもAerial CoverageやGround Coverageの面で オーダが2桁増えている．
Debidatta Dwibedi, Tomasz Malisiewicz, Vijay Badrinarayanan, Andrew Rabinovich, “Deep Cuboid Detection: Beyond 2D Bounding...
Yao Li, Guosheng Lin, Bohan Zhuang, Lingqiao Liu, Chunhua Shen, Anton van den Hengel, “Sequential Person Recognition in Ph...
Carlos Arteta, Victor Lempitsky, Andrew Zisserman, “Counting in the Wild”, in ECCV, 2016.【28】 Keywords: Counting, Crowd An...
Ziming Zhang, Venkatesh Saligrama, “Zero-Shot Recognition via Structured Prediction”, in ECCV, 2016.【29】 Keywords: Zero-Sh...
Mohammad Moghimi, Mohammad Saberian, Jian Yang, Li-Jia Li, Nuno Vasconcelos, Serge Belongie, “Boosted Convolutional Neural...
Yancheng Bai, Wenjing Ma, Yucheng Li, Liangliang Cao, Wen Guo, Luwei Yang, “Multi-Scale Fully Convolutional Network for Fa...
Suman Saha, Gurkirt Singh, Michael Sapienza, Philip H. S. Torr, Fabio Cuzzolin, “Deep Learning for Detecting Multiple Spac...
Won-Dong Jang, Chang-Su Kim, “Semi-Supervised Video Object Segmentation Using Multiple Random Walkers”, in BMVC, 2016. 【33...
Pierre Rolin, Marie-Odile Berger, Frédéric Sur, “Enhancing pose estimation through efficient patch synthesis”, in BMVC, 20...
Peng Wang, Lingqiao Liu, Chunhua Shen, Zi Huang, Anton van den Hengel, Heng Tao Shen, “What’s Wrong with that Object? Iden...
Hyun-Koo Kim, Young-Nam Shin, Sa-gong Kuk, Ju H. Park, and Ho-Youl Jung, “Night-Time Traffic Light Detection Based On SVM ...
Xianbin Cao, Changxia Wu, Pingkun Yan, Xuelong Li, “DAVE: A Unified Framework for Fast Vehicle Detection and Annotation”, ...
Xianbin Cao, Changxia Wu, Pingkun Yan, Xuelong Li, “LINEAR SVM CLASSIFICATION USING BOOSTING HOG FEATURES FOR VEHICLEDETEC...
Liliang Zhang, Liang Lin, Xiaodan Liang, Kaiming He “Is Faster R-CNN Doing Well for PedestrianDetection”,ECCV, 2016. 【39】 ...
Rupesh Kumar Srivastava, et al. "Higway Networks”, in arxiv:1505.00387, 2015. 【40】 Keywords:Highway Networks 新規性・差分 手法 結果 ...
Francois Chollet, “Deep Learning with Separable Convolutions”, in arxiv:1610.02357, 2016. 【41】 Keywords:Inception, Xceptio...
Alex Graves et al., “Hybrid computing using a neural network with dynamic external memory”, in nature, 2016. 【42】 Keywords...
Yoshua Bengio et al., “Curriculum Learning”, in ICML, 2009. 【43】 Keywords:machin learning, curriculum learning 新規性・差分 手法 結...
Florian Schroff, “FaceNet: A Unified Embedding for Face Recognition and Clustering”, in arxiv:1503.03832, 015. 【44】 Keywor...
Shuochen Su, et al., “Deep Video Deblurring”, in arxiv:1611.08387, 2016. 【45】 Keywords:Deblurring 新規性・差分 手法 結果 概要 ・up-conv...
Alexander Kirillov, et al., “InstanceCut: from Edges to Instances with MultiCut”, in arxiv:1611.0272, 2016. 【46】 Keywords:...
Li Wan, David Eigen, Rob Fergus “End-to-End Integration of a Convolutional Network, Deformable Parts Model and Non-Maximum...
Jonathan Huang, Vivek Rathod, Chen Sun, Menglong Zhu, Anoop Korattikara, Alireza Fathi, Ian Fischer, Zbigniew Wojna, Yang ...
Zhe Cao, Tomas Simon, Shih-En Wei, Yaser Sheikh, “Realtime Multi-Person 2D Pose Estimation using Part Affinity Fields”, in...
Sanghoon Hong, Byungseok Roh, Kye-Hyeon Kim, Yeongjae Cheon, Minje Park, “PVANet: Lightweight Deep Neural Networks for Rea...
Min Bai, Raquel Urtasun, “Deep Watershed Transform for Instance Segmentation”, in arXiv, 2016. 【51】 Keywords: Semantic Seg...
Jingwei Huang, Huarong Chen, Bin Wang, Stephen Lin, “Automatic Thumbnail Generation Based on Visual Representativeness and...
Lap-Fai Yu, Noah Duncan, Sai-Kit Yeung, “Fill and Transfer: A Simple Physics-based Approach for Containability Reasoning”,...
Ching-Hui Chen, Hui Zhou, and Timo Ahonen, “Blur-aware Disparity Estimation from Defocus Stereo Images”, in ICCV2015, 2015...
Dongqing Zou, Xiaowu Chen, Guangying Cao, Xiaogang Wang, “Video Matting via Sparse and Low- Rank Representation”, in ICCV2...
Learning Query and Image Similarities with Ranking Canonical Correlation Analysis in ICCV2015 Ting Yao, Tao Mei and Chong-...
The analysis of the influence of fractal structure of stimuli on fractal dynamics in fixational eye movements and EEG sign...
Multifractal analysis of weighted networks by a modified sandbox algorithm in Nature 2015 概要 複雑な加重ネットワークの解析手法として， マルチフラクタル...
The suppression of scale-free fMRI brain dynamics across three different sources of effort: aging, task novelty and task d...
Ippei Suzuki, Shuntarou Yoshimitsu, Keisuke Kawahara, Nobutaka Ito, Atsushi Shinoda, Akira Ishii, Takatoshi Yoshida, Yoich...
Samy Bengio, et al., “Scheduled Sampling for Sequene Prediction with Recurrent Neural Networks”, in NIPS, 2015. 【61】 Keywo...
R. F. Mansour, “A Robust Approach to Multiple Views Gait Recognition Based on Motion Contours Analysisn ”, WIAR, 2012. 【62...
Roland Kwitt, Sebastian Hegenbart, Roland Kwitt, Sebastian Hegenbart, “One-Shot Learning of Scene Locations via Feature Tr...
Fengfu Li, Bo Zhang, Bin Liu, “Ternary Weight Networks”, in NIPS Workshop Efficient Methods for Deep Neural Networks (EMDN...
Ganesh Venkatesh, Eriko Nurvitadhi, Debbie Marr, “Accelerating Deep Convolutional Networks using low-precision and sparsit...
Mitsuru Ambai, Takuya Matsumoto, Takayoshi Yamashita, Hironobu Fujiyoshi, “Ternary Weight Decomposition and Binary Activat...
Shunsuke Saito, Lingyu Wei, Jens Fursund, Liwen Hu, Chao Yang, Ronald Yu, Kyle Olszewski, Stephen Chen, Isabella Benavente...
Daniel Onoro-Rubio, Roberto J. Lopez-Sastre, “Towards perspective-free object counting with deep learning”, in ECCV, 2016....
Noah Siegel, Zachary Horvitz, Roie Levin, Santosh Divvala, Ali Farhadi, “FigureSeer: Parsing Result- Figures in Research P...
Jacob Walker, Carl Doersch, Abhinav Gupta, Martial Hebert, “An Uncetain Future: Forecasting from Variational Autoencoders”...
Satoshi Iizuka, Edgar Simo-Serra and Hiroshi Ishikawa,“Let there be Color!: Joint End-to-end Learning of Global and Local ...
Edgar Simo-Serra, Sanja Fidler, Francesc Moreno-Noguera and Raquel Urtasun,“Neuroaesthetics in Fashion: Modeling the Perce...
Yedid Hoshen, Shmuel Peleg, “An Egocentric Look at Video Photographer Identity”, CVPR, 2016.【73】 Keywords: Egocentric came...
Jan Schluter, “Learning to Pinpoint Singing Voice From Weakly Labeled Examples”, in ISMIR, 2016.【74】 Keywords: Singing Voi...
H. Chen, A. Gallagher, and B. Girod,“Describing Clothing by Semantic Attributes”, in ECCV, 2012. 【75】 Keywords: Attributes...
Eddy Ilg, Nikolaus Mayer, Tonmoy Saikia, Margret Keuper, Alexey Dosovitskiy, Thomas Brox, “FlowNet 2.0: Evolution of Optic...
Random Features for Sparse Signal Classification，Jen-Hao Rick Chang, Aswin C. Sankaranarayanan, B. V. K. Vijaya Kumar; The...
”Discriminative Invariant Kernel Features: A Bells-and-Whistles-Free Approach to Unsupervised Face Recognition and Pose Es...
“Deep Saliency with Encoded Low level Distance Map and High Level Features”，Gayoung Lee, Yu-Wing Tai, Junmo Kim， The IEEE ...
“VLAD3: Encoding Dynamics of Deep Features for Action Recognition”，Yingwei Li, Weixin Li, Vijay Mahadevan, Nuno Vasconcelo...
“Action Recognition in Video Using Sparse Coding and Relative Features”，Anali Alfaro, Domingo Mery, Alvaro Soto The IEEE C...
Fabrication of Multscale Fractal-Like Structures by Controlling Fluid Interface Instability in Nature 2016 概要 細胞プレート上の流体界面...
Aqueous synthesis of LiFePO4 with Fractal Granularity in Nature 2016 概要 リチウムイオンバッテリーに使用されるLiFePO4の電極 はフラクタル構造を有することができる．フラ...
Unique fractal evaluation and therapeutic implications of mitochondrial morphology in malignant mesothelioma in Nature2016...
Black carbon radiative forcing at TOA decreased during aging in Nature 2016 概要 大気エアロゾルの一種である炭素粒子の成長過程を，炭素 粒子を小さな球状の単量体からなる...
Box-covering algorithm for fractal dimension of weighted networks in Nature 2016 概要 重み付けのない複雑なネットワークのフラクタル 次元を測定する古典的手法である...
Jakub Sochor, Adam Herout, Jiˇr´ı Havel, “BoxCars: 3D Boxes as CNN Input for Improved Fine-Grained Vehicle Recognition ”, ...
Xuezhi Wen, Ling Shao, Wei Fang, Yu Xue “Efficient Feature Selection and Classification for Vehicle Detection”, IEEE, 2015...
Michael B. Chang, Tomer Ullman, Antonio Torralba, Joshua B. Tenenbaum, “A Compositional Object- based Approach to Learning...
Yusuf Aytar, Lluis Castrejon, Carl Vondrick, Hamed Pirsiavash, Antonio Torralba, “Cross-Modal Scene Networks”, in arXiv pr...
  4. 4. Lisa Anne Hendricks, Zeynep Akata, Marcus Rohrbach, Jeff Donahue, Bernt Schiele, Trevor Darrell, “Generating Visual Explanations”, in ECCV, 2016. 【2】 Keywords: Image Captioning, Explanation 新規性・差分 概要 画像説明文と関連して，画像のより詳細なラベル (Explanation)を付与する研究．具体的には画像により詳細 な形容詞や詳細ラベルを割振る．右図はExplanationsの詳 細や認識のための画像や言語のフレームワークである． ・画像により詳細な説明を与えるExplanationを提案した． 形容する言葉や詳細ラベルなどを混合したようなモデルで ある． Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/pdf/1603.08507v1.pdf ポスター http://www.eccv2016.org/files/posters/P-2B-17.pdf
  5. 5. Yu Du, Yongkang Wong, Yonghao Liu, Feilin Han, Yilin Gui, Zhen Wang, Mohan Kankanhalli, Weidong Geng, “Marker-Less 3D Human Motion Capture with Monocular Image Sequence and Height-Maps”, in ECCV, 2016. 【3】 Keywords: 3D Pose Estimation, Markerless MoCap 新規性・差分 概要 マーカレスモーキャプの問題に対して，可視画像や身長マ ップにより3次元姿勢推定を実行する（右図）．目的関数 の定義により，画像から抽象化，さらに2Dから3D姿勢へ の投影を行う． ・RGB画像や画像から計算された身長マップを入力として， Dual-StreamのCNNにより3次元姿勢推定を行い，マーカ レスモーキャプを実現． ・2D-3Dに変換する目的関数を新規に提案． Links 論文 https://www.google.co.jp/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=1&ved=0ahUKEwi7l drO6dHQAhWHTbwKHc- PA2cQFggdMAA&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.springer.com%2Fcda%2Fcontent%2Fdocu ment%2Fcda_downloaddocument%2F9783319464923-c2.pdf%3FSGWID%3D0-0-45- 1588730-p180264620&usg=AFQjCNGP7ce8- COneTrsvajAeOtQ3BHpyA&sig2=V4P1Dl77_nfptTIE8RBWUw&cad=rja YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJ8e2EMfaQM
  6. 6. Anil Usumezbas, Ricardo Fabbri, Benjamin Kimia, “From Multiview Image Curves to 3D Drawings”, in ECCV, 2016. 【4】 Keywords: 3D Drawing 新規性・差分 概要 2次元の写真や絵画を入力すると3次元のモデルとして出力 される研究．2次元の複数の写真や，線画の情報を用いて3 次元を復元する． ・右図のモデルにより，2Dから3Dのモデル(主に３次元の 線画)を復元．右下図にその一例を示す． Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/abs/1609.05561 Supplementary http://multiview-3d- drawing.sourceforge.net/papers/usumezbas-fabbri-kimia- ECCV2016-supplementary.pdf プロジェクト https://vision.lems.brown.edu/3d-drawing ポスター http://www.eccv2016.org/files/posters/P-2B-21.pdf
  7. 7. Anirban Roy, Sinisa Todorovic, “A Multi-Scale CNN for Affordance Segmentation in RGB Images”, in ECCV, 2016. 【6】 Keywords: Affordance, Segmentation 新規性・差分 概要 アフォーダンスセグメンテーションを提案．ピクセルレベ ルでアフォーダンスのラベル付けが可能．距離画像や平面 検出を用いた半自動ラベル付け処理も実装．Multi-scale CNNによりアフォーダンスを推定する． ・ピクセルレベルでのアフォーダン ス（機能に関する）セグメンテーシ ョンを実現した ・Multi-scale CNNによりスケールの 変動に対応したラベル付け ・Affordance Datasetを提案 Links 論文 http://web.engr.oregonstate.edu/~sinisa/res earch/publications/eccv16_affordance.pdf ポスター http://www.eccv2016.org/files/posters/P- 2B-28.pdf
  8. 8. Cheng-Sheng Chan, Shou-Zhong Chen, Pei-Xuan Xie, Chiung-Chih Chang, Min Sun, “Recognition from Hand Cameras: A Revisit with Deep Learning”, in ECCV, 2016. 【7】 Keywords: First Person View 新規性・差分 概要 ウェアラブルカメラにおいて，頭部に装着するだけでなく， 左右両手に取り付けることで，物体認識や対象行動を認識 しやすくする．これにより，全てのシーンが見やすい位置 で撮影可能，ハンドジェスチャーがエゴモーションとして 取得可能というメリットを取ることができる．また，頭部 カメラの特徴もそのまま統合可能である． ・頭部と両手から3視点のウェアラブルカメラにより一人 称ビジョンを撮影可能である． ・Daily Life Datasetの提案により，効果を実証した． ・さらに，屋内環境の3次元再構成を行った． Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/abs/1512.01881 ポスター http://www.eccv2016.org/files/posters/P-2B-47.pdf
  9. 9. Georgia Gkioxari, Alexander Toshev, Navdeep Jaitly, “Chained Predictions Using Convolutional Neural Networks”, in ECCV, 2016. 【8】 Keywords: CNN, Structured Problem, Chain Model 新規性・差分 概要 NLPであるようなChain Modelを導入して，構造的な問題 (e.g. 人物の姿勢，シーンと物体)を解決する．右図がコン ピュータビジョンにおけるChain Modelの提案である． Single Image/Videoであっても汎用的に用いることができ るモデルである． ・Chain Modelをコンピュータビジョンに拡張して構造化 された問題に対して適用した ・MPII Human Pose DatasetやPenn Action Datasetに対し て用いて，姿勢推定やそれを用いた行動認識の問題に適用 し，良好な性能を実現した． Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/abs/1605.02346 プロジェクト http://people.eecs.berkeley.edu/~gkioxari/ChainMode ls/index.html ポスター http://www.eccv2016.org/files/posters/P-3A- 13.pdf
  10. 10. Xinchen Yan, Jimei Yang, Kihyuk Sohn, Honglak Lee, “Attribute2Image: Conditional Image Generation from Visual Attributes”, in ECCV, 2016. 【9】 Keywords: Image Generation, Attribute 新規性・差分 概要 画像生成のための事前情報として属性（アトリビュート） を用いることを考える．画像生成はVAE（特に，Attribute- conditional VAEとよぶ）を用い，顔を対象として生成する． ・表に比較結果を示す ・右下図に顔画像の生成結果を示す Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/pdf/1512.0057 0v2.pdf プロジェクト https://sites.google.com/site/at tribute2image/ ポスター http://www.eccv2016.org/files/ posters/P-3A-16.pdf コード https://github.com/xcyan/eccv1 6_attr2img
  11. 11. Yu Xiang, Wonhui Kim, Wei Chen, Jingwei Ji, Christopher Choy, Hao Su, Roozbeh Mottaghi, Leonidas Guibas, Silvio Savarese, “ObjectNet3D: A Large Scale Database for 3D Object Recognition”, in ECCV, 2016. 【10】 Keywords: 3D Shape Database 新規性・差分 概要 3次元物体認識のためのデータセットであるObjectNet3D を提案する．データベースは従来の3D Warehouseや ShapeNetから抽出したCADデータを参考にして，2次元画 像に対応付けを行う．RGBDデータセットは従来と比較し て（中央表），カテゴリ数100, インスタンス数200K，3D Shape 44Kと膨大に増加している． ・RGBと従来の3DデータからCADデータを対応付けて 100クラス分類の問題を設定した ・右下表は物体検出や回転姿勢推定の結果である． Links 論文 https://yuxng.github.io/xiang_eccv16.pdf プロジェクト http://cvgl.stanford.edu/projects/objectnet3d/ ポスター http://www.eccv2016.org/files/posters/S-3C-08.pdf
  12. 12. Maxim Tatarchenko, Alexey Dosoivitskiy, Thomas Brox, “Multi-View 3D Models from Single Images with a Convolutional Network”, in ECCV, 2016. 【11】 Keywords: 3D Models, 2D-3D 新規性・差分 概要 単眼画像を入力として，3次元モデルを復元する研究．2D画像-- ConvNet--Synthetic data--3D--Interpolationという流れである （右上図）．畳み込みネットは右図に示すモデルで，2D画像や ビューポイントのConvolutionやDeConvolutionを含む． ・従来の手法と比較して3次元モデルの生成を高精細にし た ・シンプルなアーキテクチャで3次元モデルの復元を行っ た Links 論文 http://lmb.informatik.uni- freiburg.de/Publications/2016/TDB16a/tdb16.pdf プロジェクト http://lmb.informatik.uni- freiburg.de/Publications/2016/TDB16a/ YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uf4-l6h7iGM ポスター http://www.eccv2016.org/files/posters/S-3B-09.pdf
  13. 13. Yuta Itoh, Jason Orlosky, Kiyoshi Kiyokawa, Gudrun Klinker, “Laplacian Vision: Augmenting Motion Prediction via Optical See-Through Head-Mounted Displays”, in SIGGRAPH E-Tech, 2016. 【12】 Keywords: Head-Mounted Display 新規性・差分 概要 HMDによる視覚のアシストを行う研究である．ここでは， 運動を推定することにより物体の挙動を予測してARによ り動線を描画する．取り扱う範囲としては単純な物理学で 説明される運動である． ・単純な物理学を題材としてHMDによる視覚のアシスト を行った ・3次元の運動予測を行うことで，HMDにおいても自然な 可視化を実現した Links 論文 http://campar.in.tum.de/pub/itoh2016ah/itoh2016ah.pdf プロジェクト YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GD7KQOHiMs
  14. 14. Takashi Miyaki, Jun Rekimoto, “LiDARMAN: Reprogramming Reality with Egocentric Laser Depth Scanning”, in SIGGRAPH E-Tech, 2016. 【13】 Keywords: LiDARMAN, First Person Vision 新規性・差分 概要 LiDARMAN (LiDARを用いて3次元空間を再構成して Oculusにより人間に見せる)により，現実世界を再認識す るという研究である．LiDARは人間の3次元知覚能力より も優れている（という話である）ため，その空間を見せる ことで新たな教示があるかもしれない． ・知覚世界を3次元で置き換えることで新たな認識を想起 させる取り組み ・Reprogramming Realityという概念である Links 論文 http://delivery.acm.org/10.1145/2930000/2929481/a15- miyaki.pdf?ip=150.29.147.196&id=2929481&acc=OPENTOC&key=27692522F5DD 4C64%2E27692522F5DD4C64%2E4D4702B0C3E38B35%2E383ADA7593775D6 F&CFID=699409355&CFTOKEN=29514591&__acm__=1480673225_a917e2a18d 205f3ce37a899874b361ac プロジェクト https://lab.rekimoto.org/projects/lidarman/ YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCmWGYIMleU
  15. 15. Mikhail Matrosov, Olga Volkova, Dzmitry Tsetserukou, “LightAir: a Novel System for Tangible Communication with Quadcopters using Foot Gestures and Projected Image”, in SIGGRAPH E-Tech, 2016. 【14】 Keywords: Human-Drone Interaction 新規性・差分 概要 クアッドコプターを題材として，Human-Drone Interaction を提唱した．FootGestureやDronePiano, 3Dポイントクラ ウドを活用したDroneBallなどがアプリケーションとして 構成されている． ・著者らは特に，世界初の”Human-Drone Bilateral Tangible Interaction”であると主張 Links 論文 http://delivery.acm.org/10.1145/2940000/2932429/a16- matrosov.pdf?ip=150.29.147.196&id=2932429&acc=OPENTO C&key=27692522F5DD4C64%2E27692522F5DD4C64%2E4 D4702B0C3E38B35%2E383ADA7593775D6F&CFID=699409 355&CFTOKEN=29514591&__acm__=1480674841_b75eddb 18c8f66b721daf56173bc055a プロジェクト YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9UcGUnWTSg
  16. 16. 【15】Takashi Miyazaki, Nobuyuki Shimizu, “Cross-Lingual Image Caption Generation”, in ACL, 2016. Keywords: 自然言語処理， Image caption generation 概要 ・人工知能問題としてimage caption generationの自動化が挙 げられる．image caption generationに関する研究は一般的に 英語が言語として用いられるため他の言語では乏しい．そこ で，日本語のデータセットを用いて日本語でキャプチャ生成 しキャプションデータセットおよび生成モデルを開発する． 結論 ・Yahoo!クラウドソーシングサービスを利用して26,500枚の 画像に対して131,740字のキャプションを収集し、日本語の 画像キャプションデータセットを作成した．Monolingual learning ，Alternate learning ，Transfer learning の3つの学習 方法で比較されTransfer learning の精度が高かった． Links 論文 https://www.aclweb.org/anthology/P/P16/P16-1168.pdf プロジェクト http://research-lab.yahoo.co.jp/ml/20160807_takmiyaz.html
  17. 17. Theodoros Tsiligkaridis, Keith W. Forsythe, “Adaptive Low-Complexity Sequential Inference for Dirichlet Process Mixture Models”, in NIPS2015, 2015. 【16】 Keywords: Adaptive SUGS(ASUGS）, DPMMDirichlet process mixture models (DPMM) 新規性・差分 概要 ・クラスタの数が先験的に未知数である場合において，オ ンラインクラスタリングとパラメータ推定のためのガウス 分布のDirichlet process mixturesを行うための逐次性低複 雑推論手法を開発する． 本論文で濃度パラメータのための新規な低複雑度のデータ 駆動適応設計を提案し，それがクラスの数に対する対数増 殖率を導くことを示した．合成データセットと実データセ ットの実験を通じて，私たちの方法がより良い性能を達成 し、他の最先端のオンライン学習DPMMメソッドと同じく らい速いことを示した． ・大規模サンプル漸近論によって動機付けられたαを 適応させるための適応非ベイズ法を提案し，そのアル ゴリズムをASUGS（Adaptive SUGS）と呼ぶ． ASUGSの基本的な考え方はSUGSの貪欲なアプロー チに直接関係してるが，新しいデータが到着したとき に集中的に濃度パラメータを選択するための低複雑で 安定した方法であり、クラスタリングのパフォーマン スが大幅に向上する． Links 論文 http://papers.nips.cc/paper/6035-adaptive-low-complexity-sequential-inference-for- dirichlet-process-mixture-models.pdf 著者 https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=hVUVOTIAAAAJ&hl=en （a）合成データセットに対するSVA、SVA- PM、ASUGS、およびASUGS-PMのクラスタ リングパフォーマンス ASUGS-PMは16個のクラスタを正しく識別す る。 （b）合成データに対する合同対数尤度、反復の 関数 としてのクラス数の平均および分散 ASUGS-PMは最も高い対数尤度を達成し，クラ ス数に最も近い漸近的分散を有する． ASUGSPMとSVA-PMを用いて得られたクラス タの平均画像とテストセットに対する予測対数 尤度
  18. 18. Huitong Qiu, Fang Han, Han Liu, Brian Caffo, “Robust Portfolio Optimization”, in NIPS2015, 2015. 【17】 Keywords: portfolio optimization, Orthogonalized Gnanadesikan-Kettenring (OGK), Tyler's M-estimator 新規性・差分 概要 ・分位統計に基づく堅牢なポートフォリオ最適化手法を提案する．提案 手法は資産収益の極端な事象に対して堅牢であり，限られた履歴データ 下で大きなポートフォリオに対応する．高次元での堅牢性を達成し，シリ アル依存を可能にすることによって既存のものを拡張できた． ・Gnanadesikan-Kettenring(OGK)は高次元で計算上扱いやすいもので あるが，固定次元が固定されている場合のみ一貫性が保証される．縮小 されたTylorのM-推定量は、大きな行列を反復的に反転することを含む． また，その整合性は次元がサンプルサイズと同じオーダーにある場合に のみ保証される．ロバスト推定器は独立したデータ点の下で分析される． そのため時系列データの下でのそれらの性能は疑わしい本稿では分位値 ベースの散布行列推定器を構築し，堅牢なポートフォリオ最適化手法を 提案する． Links 論文 http://papers.nips.cc/paper/5714-robust-portfolio- optimization.pdf 著者 https://www.linkedin.com/in/huitong-qiu-89843440 S＆P 500インデックスデータを使用した4つの競合するアプローチの下で 年率換算されたシャープレシオ，リターン，およびリスク ポートフォリオリスク，選択された株式数， オラクル最適ポートフォリオに対する合致 率
  19. 19. Qinqing Zheng, John Lafferty, “A Convergent Gradient Descent Algorithm for Rank Minimization and Semidefinite Programming from Random Linear Measurements”, in NIPS2015, 2015. 【18】 Keywords: gradient descent algorithm, singular value projection(SVP), nuclear norm relaxation 新規性・差分 概要 ・本論文では単純で拡張性があり，かつ高速な勾配降下アル ゴリズムを提案し，ランクの不一致問題と密接に関連する準 正則プログラムに対して最適化する．ランクrと条件数ρの正 の半正定値のn>n行列のランダム測定において，本手法は大 域的最適値に線形収束することが保証される． ・慎重に構成された初期化とステップサイズを使用してワ イヤーフローによる位相検索とf(Z)を最適化するための勾 配降下アルゴリズムを開発する．提案手法ではO制約を用 いて勾配降下スキームが制約を満たす最小ランクを高い確 率で正確に回復できる．また，線形に収束し，計算コスト が低く抑えられる． Links 論文 http://papers.nips.cc/paper/5830-a-convergent-gradient- descent-algorithm-for-rank-minimization-and-semidefinite- programming-from-random-linear-measurements.pdf 著者 https://www.cs.uchicago.edu/directory/qinqing-zheng (a)より密集したケースにおいて，我々の手法は核ノルムアプローチよりも 速く，SVPよりもわずかに優れている． (b)よりまばらなケースでは、他のアプローチよりもはるかに高速である． (c)より提案手法のサンプル複雑さもSVPと核ノルムアプローチと同じよ うにスケーリングすべきであることを示唆している．
  20. 20. Modeling of lung morphogenesis using fractal geometriesin ECS 1988 T.R. NELSON and D.K. MANCHESTER 概要 フラクタル次元を用いた肺と気管支画像の構築手法の提案．肺の 複雑さをフラクタル次元で表現し，気管支の長さの合計と平均が 相似図形を構成するために必要な部分集合の数と縮尺率に依存し ていることが示されている．式に条件を与えることで，胎児横隔 膜ヘルニアの肺も表現することができた． 新規性 肺のような複雑な画像も単純な数式のみで表現でき る． さらに，左右対称でない肺であっても，式の与え方 次第で表現できる． LINK http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/14515/?arnumb er=14515 【19】
  21. 21. Fractal Brownian Motions, Fractional Noises and Applicationsin SIAM 1968 Benoit B. Mandelbrot and Joohn W. Van Ness 新規性 複雑なブラウン運動の定式化 非整数次元ブラウン運動は自然界の時 系列データのモデリングに役立つ LINK http://epubs.siam.org/doi/abs/10.1137/101009 3 【20】
  22. 22. A Learning Approach with Under- and Over-sampling for Imbalanced Data Sets in IIAI 2016 Chun-Wu Yeh, Der-Chiang Li, Liang-Sian Lin and Joohn Tung-I Tsai 概要 高精度に物体を識別するために，不均等なデータセットを是 正する． 大量に用意できているクラスのデータを減少させ， 少量しか用意できなかったクラスのデータを増加することで， 偏りを是正する．データの減少は，box-and-whisker plot法で 行われ，データの増加は，合成したサンプルを加えることで 行われる． 新規性 偏りのあるデータセットを物体認識に適したデー タセットへ修正することが可能 LINK http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/7557706/ 実験とその結果 少数クラスの割合：r トレーニングデータの数：N PM:proposed method NDO:normal distribution-based over-sampling ACC(Accuracy) G-MEAN(Geometric mean) Fl(F-measure) Result Test dataset 【21】
  23. 23. RIDE: Reversal Invariant Descriptor Enhancementin ICCV2015 Xie, L., Wang, J., Lin, W., Zhang, B. and Tian, Q 概要 SIFTに代表されるハンドクラフト記述子は，画像が左右反転して いる場合，別の画像と判断してしまうことがある． そこで，RIDE(Reversal Invariant De-scriptor Enhancement)と名付 けた画像の反転に影響されにくい特徴記述子を提案する． 新規性 反転の影響を受けない特徴記述子 LINK http://research.microsoft.com/en- us/um/people/jingdw/pubs%5CICCV15- 手法 SIFTと反転させたSIFTを組み合わせた特 徴記述子を提案した． P-37:Oxford Pet-37 dataset (37 cat/dog breeds, 7349 images) A-100:Aircraft-100 dataset (100 aircraft models, 100 images for each model) F-102: Oxford Flower-102 dataset (8189 flower images from 102 categories) B-200: Caltech-UCSD Bird-200-2011 dataset (11788 bird images over 200 different species) [1]:A. Angelova and S. Zhu. Efficient Object Detection and Segmentation for Fine-Grained Recognition. CVPR, 2013. [15]:X. Guo and X. Cao. FIND: A Neat Flip Invariant Descriptor. ICPR, 2010 [22]:R. Ma, J. Chen, and Z. Su. MI-SIFT: Mirror and Inversion Invariant Generalization for SIFT Descriptor. CIVR, 2010. [23]:S. Maji, E. Rahtu, J. Kannala, M. Blaschko, and A. Vedaldi. Fine-Grained Visual Classification of Aircraft. Technical Report, 2013. [25]:N. Murray and F. Perronnin. Generalized Max Pooling. CVPR, 2014. [28]:M. Paulin, J. Revaud, Z. Harchaoui, F. Perronnin, and C. Schmid. Transformation Pursuit for Image Classification. CVPR, 2014. [30]:J. Pu, Y. Jiang, J. Wang, and X. Xue. Which Looks Like Which: Exploring Inter-class Relationships in Fine-Grained Visual Categorization. ECCV, 2014. [41]:Z. Wang, J. Feng, and S. Yan. Collaborative Linear Coding for Robust Image Classification. IJCV, 2014. [46]:L. Xie, Q. Tian, and B. Zhang. Max-SIFT: Flipping Invariant Descriptors for Web Logo Search. ICIP, 2014. [55]:W. Zhao and C. Ngo. Flip-Invariant SIFT for Copy and Object Detection. IEEE TIP, 2013. 結果 【22】
  24. 24. Daisuke Ochi, Akio Kameda, Kosuke Takahashi, Motohiro Makiguchi, Kouta Takeuchi, “VR Technologies for Rich Sports Experience”, in SIGGRAPH E-Tech, 2016. 【23】 Keywords: VR, Sports 新規性・差分 概要 VRを用いた，より実際のスポーツ体験に近づけようとす る試みである．右図のようにHMDやスマートフォン，鏡 を用いて構成されている．全方向カメラ (omnidirectional camera)を用いて撮影された映像をVR空間に投影する． ・スポーツ空間をよりリアルに見せるべく，VRによるス ポーツ表現方法を構成した ・スマートフォンにて3次元空間をより現実的に見せる Kirari! for Mobile! (KfM)のシステムを提案した． Links 論文 http://delivery.acm.org/10.1145/2950000/2949030/a21- ochi.pdf?ip=218.41.245.155&id=2949030&acc=OPENTOC&key=4D4702B0C3E38B35%2E4D4702 B0C3E38B35%2E4D4702B0C3E38B35%2E383ADA7593775D6F&CFID=871467668&CFTOKEN= 81958465&__acm__=1480768293_f65e846e49d013fb0f2c4133e98f4ebb YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DioO_NAMAc
  25. 25. Mose Sakashita, Keisuke Kawahara, Amy Koike, Kenta Suzuki, Ippei Suzuki, Yoichi Ochiai, “Yadori: Mask-Type User Interface for Manipulation of Puppets”, in SIGGRAPH E-Tech, 2016. 【24】 Keywords: Mask-type Interface, Kinect 新規性・差分 概要 「能」の人形劇を題材として，マスク装着型でパペットを 遠隔操作できるようなインターフェイスを開発した． KinectやHMDを統合したセンシングシステムをパペットに 同期することで自然な一体感を実現する． ・従来は人が直接操っていた能の人形も，デジタルな世界 では遠隔で操作できる．さらに，自分の表情や動作を伝達 することが可能になることが期待される． Links 論文 http://delivery.acm.org/10.1145/2930000/2929478/a23- sakashita.pdf?ip=218.41.245.155&id=2929478&acc=OPENTOC&key=4D4702B0C3E38B35%2 E4D4702B0C3E38B35%2E4D4702B0C3E38B35%2E383ADA7593775D6F&CFID=871467668& CFTOKEN=81958465&__acm__=1480768243_d92c6cf3ade75e4d0f91b395d34fb786 プロジェクト
  26. 26. Shenlong Wang, Min Bai, Gellert Mattyus, Hang Chu, Wenjie Luo, Bin Yang, Juntin Liang, Joel Cheverie, Sanja Fidler, Raquel Urtasun, “TorontoCity: Seeing the World with a Million Eyes”, in arXiv pre-print 1612.00423, 2016. 【25】 Keywords: 3D Database, TorontoCity Benchmark 新規性・差分 概要 広範に渡るトロント市を3次元で復元したというベンチマークの提案． 712.5km^2，8439kmの道路，400,000の建物を復元した．航空機，ドロー ン，自動車という異なる視点から撮影されたデータにより再構成を行った （右図）．3次元の地図を生成することが最終目標ではあるが，ベンチマー ク中には複数のタスク --Building Footprint and Road Segmentation, Building Hight Estimation, Instance Segmentation, Building Structured Contours, Road Centerline, Curb Extraction, Semantic Segmentationなど-- を提供する． 2009~2011は10cm/pixel，2012~2013は5~8cm/pixelにてデータをサンプリ ングした． ・従来のデータセットは少量のセンサーにより撮影（カメラ，LiDAR等）さ れているが，本論文のデータは多量のセンサにより撮影された．また，広 範に渡る3Dデータを含んでいるとは言えない． ・OpenStreetMapやGoogle Mapと比較するとさらに高精度かつよりリッチ な3次元データを含んでいると言える． ・セマンティックセグメンテーションの手法において，FCNやResNet-56を 用いて各種タスクの評価を行った．詳細な結果は次ページの表に示すとお りである． ・今後もさらに，Tree Detection, Road Sign Detection, Building Reconstructionなどタスクをさらに追加する予定である． Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/pdf/1612.00423.pdf 著者 http://www.cs.toronto.edu/~slwang/
  27. 27. <= TorontoCity Benchmarkと他のデータの比較 や統計情報．KITTIやRobotCarデータと比較し てもAerial CoverageやGround Coverageの面で オーダが2桁増えている．
  28. 28. Debidatta Dwibedi, Tomasz Malisiewicz, Vijay Badrinarayanan, Andrew Rabinovich, “Deep Cuboid Detection: Beyond 2D Bounding Boxes”, in arXiv pre-print 1611.10010, 2016. 【26】 Keywords: 3D Cuboid Detection 新規性・差分 概要 平面的な検出ではなく，2次元画像から3次元的に立方体を 検出 (3D Cuboid Detection)する研究を行う．右図のように 詳細な立方体の角を検出する．右下図にはVGGNet- Faster-R-CNNをベースにしたモデルを示す．RPNで通常 通り2Dの候補領域を抽出するが，後段のネットワークで は3Dのボックスを返却する． ・2Dではなく，3Dで立方体を検出するアルゴリズムを提 案した． ・VGG Faster R-CNNモデルをベースにして，2次元の候 補領域，3次元の立方体検出器を生成した． Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/pdf/1611.10010.pdf プロジェクト
  29. 29. Yao Li, Guosheng Lin, Bohan Zhuang, Lingqiao Liu, Chunhua Shen, Anton van den Hengel, “Sequential Person Recognition in Photo Albums with a Recurrent Network”, in arXiv pre-print 1611.09967, 2016. 【27】 Keywords: Photo Album, Person Recognition 新規性・差分 概要 長期に渡る写真アルバムを入力することで人物間のつなが りを推定してくれる推定器を構築してくれる．ひとつの写 真に写っているような空間方向や，写真間に現れる時間軸 方向の解析もLSTMの中で推定を行ってくれる．フォトア ルバムにおける人物認識を行うPeople In Photo Albums (PIPA) datasetにてstate-of-the-artな性能． ・CNN-LSTMを用いたフォトアルバムにおける人物認識に おいて最高精度を達成した ・右下表がPIPA datasetにおける性能．オリジナル， Album, Time, Dayにおいて精度評価． Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/pdf/1611.09967.pdf プロジェクト
  30. 30. Carlos Arteta, Victor Lempitsky, Andrew Zisserman, “Counting in the Wild”, in ECCV, 2016.【28】 Keywords: Counting, Crowd Analysis 新規性・差分 概要 クラウドソーシングにより位置づけされたペンギンのカウントを行う． 40箇所，1時間に一回記録，数年にわたりペンギンの数の変動を記録す る大規模プロジェクトの一環で行われた．マルチタスクのVGGNetの学 習により，弱教師付き学習でもペンギンのカウンティングができるよ うになった．マルチタスクではセグメンテーションs(p)，密度マップ λ(p)，不確実性マップ u(p)と3つの関数を同時に最適化することから VGGNetを学習する（右図）． ・評価はMean Counting Error (MCE)を用いた．正解値と コンピュータによる推定値の誤差により評価された． ・密度マップのみでなく，セグメンテーションがあった方 が推定地の精度がよくなることがわかった． Links 論文 https://www.robots.ox.ac.uk/~vgg/publications/2016/Arteta16/arteta16.pdf プロジェクト http://www.robots.ox.ac.uk/~vgg/publications/2016/Arteta16/ データセット http://www.robots.ox.ac.uk/~vgg/research/penguins/ ポスター http://www.eccv2016.org/files/posters/P-3B-19.pdf
  31. 31. Ziming Zhang, Venkatesh Saligrama, “Zero-Shot Recognition via Structured Prediction”, in ECCV, 2016.【29】 Keywords: Zero-Shot Learning, Zero-Shot Recognition 新規性・差分 概要 従来のZero-Short Learning & Recognitionでは学習したsourceやtarget ドメインを元に，unseenな潜在空間を推定することであるが， Projection Domain Shiftという，推定対象クラスのマッピングが中央で はない問題が生じ，誤認識を引き起こしていた．これを，(1) ラベルな しのデータに対してクラスタの中心を推定，(2) 推定したクラスタ中心 にてtargetドメインの割り当てを更新，(1)(2)をくりかえすことでクラ スタとそのインスタンスの割り当てをよくする． ・従来のTargetドメインやインスタンスの割り当てを改善 し，Zero-Shot Learningにおける精度を改善した ・右下の表では各データセットのAveraveがもっとも高い 性能を達成した Links 論文 https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Venkatesh_Saligrama/publication/308189175_Z ero- Shot_Recognition_via_Structured_Prediction/links/580794ee08ae63c48fec6df3.pdf? origin=publication_list ポスター http://www.eccv2016.org/files/posters/P-3B-22.pdf
  32. 32. Mohammad Moghimi, Mohammad Saberian, Jian Yang, Li-Jia Li, Nuno Vasconcelos, Serge Belongie, “Boosted Convolutional Neural Networks”, in BMVC, 2016. 【30】 Keywords: BoosteCNN, Convulutional Neural Networks 新規性・差分 概要 ・今までのBoostCNNのメリットとNetworkを組み合わせ た新規のBoostingアルゴリズムの提案 ・深層学習のアーキテクチャにBoostingを行うための重み を追加するためのアルゴリズムを提案 ・具体的に，Boostingのiterate時に，Boostingの重みを近 似するようなネットワークを組む ・また様々なネットワークに対応可 ・さらに追加したネットワークを最適化し，手間を省くこ とが可能 Links 論文 http://www.bmva.org/bmvc/2016/papers/paper024/paper024.p df プロジェクト 上式は，提案したアルゴリズムである． g(x)はネットワーク，w(x)はBoosting重み、Mはクラス数， Dはトレーニングセットを示す．
  33. 33. Yancheng Bai, Wenjing Ma, Yucheng Li, Liangliang Cao, Wen Guo, Luwei Yang, “Multi-Scale Fully Convolutional Network for Fast Face Detection”, in BMVC, 2016. 【31】 Keywords: Fully Convolutional Network, FCN, 新規性・差分 概要 ・高速顔検出に向けたfully convolutional networkの新規ア ーキテクチャの提案 ・異なるスケールの顔モデルをend to endで同時に学習可 能 ・様々なスケールのモデルが同じ畳込み特徴マップを共有 可能 ・VGAの画像に対し，GPA上で約100[fps]で処理が可能 ・FDDB，AFW，Pascal faces datasetでState of the art な 識別率 Links 論文 http://www.bmva.org/bmvc/2016/papers/paper051/paper051.p df プロジェクト
  34. 34. Suman Saha, Gurkirt Singh, Michael Sapienza, Philip H. S. Torr, Fabio Cuzzolin, “Deep Learning for Detecting Multiple Space-Time Action Tubes in Videos”, in BMVC, 2016. 【32】 Keywords: Detecting Action, Multiple space-time action, action localization 新規性・差分 概要 ・時間的にトリミングされていない動画内の人物の時間 的・空間的な位置の特定と複数の同時行動の分類を行うア プローチの提案 ・UCF101, J-HMDB- 21, LIRIS-HARL datasetsで精度の向 上と検出速度の向上を確認 本フレームワーク3つの段階で構成される． ・外観および動作検出ネットワークにより，カラー画像と オプティカルフローから行動をローカライズする． ・外観ネットワーク検出はカラー画像とオプティカルフロ ーを動作検出スコアと組み合わせることでBoostingする ・単体の行動例に近いシーケンスであるアクションチュー ブは，動的プログラミングによって2つのエネルギーを最 大化することで構築される． Links 論文 http://www.bmva.org/bmvc/2016/papers/paper058/paper058.p df プロジェクト
  35. 35. Won-Dong Jang, Chang-Su Kim, “Semi-Supervised Video Object Segmentation Using Multiple Random Walkers”, in BMVC, 2016. 【33】 Keywords: Video Object Segmentation, semi-supervised, Multiple Random Walkers 新規性・差分 概要 ・半教師あり学習による動画中の物体セグメンテーション アルゴリズムの提案． ・第1フレームでセグメンテーションしたい物体を指定す ることで，その後の動画内の物体をセグメーテーションす る． ・前フレームのセグメンテーションに基づいて前景と背景 の初期分布を推定する． ・その2つの初期分布に基づいてmultiple random walkers(MRW)をシミュレートする(右式)． ・SegTrack v2 datasetでパフォーマンスの向上を確認． Links 論文 プロジェクト pfは前景，pbは背景エージェントの動きを示す． rfとrbは再起分布，Acは繊維行列を示す．
  36. 36. Pierre Rolin, Marie-Odile Berger, Frédéric Sur, “Enhancing pose estimation through efficient patch synthesis”, in BMVC, 2016. 【34】 Keywords: pose estimation, patch, RANSAC, 新規性・差分 概要 ・平面部分のシーン画像から仮想視点を配置するアプロー チの提案． ・実験では，より正確に推定を行い，処理時間の短縮が確 認された． ・シーンの半局所的な平面のパッチを合成，可視性制約を 使用し，この合成パッチからシーンモデルを充実させる中 間的アプローチを導入 ・． Links 論文 http://www.bmva.org/bmvc/2016/papers/paper105/paper105.p df プロジェクト Fig.1はセグメントパッチに対する仮想視点の位置決めの方法を示 す． Fig.2はパッチ合成による姿勢推定結果の改善例を示す．
  37. 37. Peng Wang, Lingqiao Liu, Chunhua Shen, Zi Huang, Anton van den Hengel, Heng Tao Shen, “What’s Wrong with that Object? Identifying Images of Unusual Objects by Modelling the Detection Score Distribution”, CVPR, 2016. 【35】 Keywords: Gaussian Processes (GP), Global SVM, Multi-Instance Learning(MIL) 新規性・差分 概要 ・本論文では, 画像から物体を識別するとき, 画像内の物体 が不規則になることに余ってご認識しがちである．この問 題に対処するために通常の物体と不規則な状態の物体を学 習した検出器を用いて, 複数の画像領域での検出スコアの 分布を調べる．私たちが提案したアプローチは大きなデー タセットに匹敵する方法よりも性能が優れているこ都を示 す． ・ Links 論文 http://www.cv- foundation.org/openaccess/content_cvpr_2016/papers/Wan g_Whats_Wrong_With_CVPR_2016_paper.pdf ・従来のアプローチは「通常のオブジェクトの画像, 異例 のオブジェクトの画像」と「他のオブジェクトの画像」の スコア値の両方の観点および空間分布に異なるレベルのス コアを示すことある．その為, 同時に単一の場所での検出 スコアと複数の領域間のスコアの依存関係をモデル化する ために新たな共分散関数を作成する．
  38. 38. Hyun-Koo Kim, Young-Nam Shin, Sa-gong Kuk, Ju H. Park, and Ho-Youl Jung, “Night-Time Traffic Light Detection Based On SVM with Geometric Moment Features”, WASET, 2011. 【36】 Keywords: Night-time traffic light detection, multi-class classification, driving assistance system. 新規性・差分 概要 ・本論文では, 本稿では、夜間における交通信号の検出方 法について述べる.RGBカラー画像から信号光の候補領域 を抽出し, Rutaによって提案された色変換を使用して色領 域で表現し、次に赤と緑の色の優勢領域を候補として選択 し, SVMに 基づくマルチクラス分類器が候補に適用する． 本論文では, BF, BMF, GMFを用いた．提案手法を行った 結果, 平均15ms /フレームの演算時間で検出率の93％に達 した． ・ Links 論文 http://waset.org/publications/8944/night-time-traffic-light- detection-based-on-svm-with-geometric-moment-features ・昼間に信号の暗い領域や照明ランプの領域などの色や特 徴に基づいて, 信号を検出する．昼間の交通光の検出と認 識に焦点を当てた研究が殆どである． ．しかし, 夜間での信号認識はあまり行われていない．カ メラでデータセットを取り, RGB画像から, 信号校の情報 を抽出し, ノイズを削除し, SVMで多クラス分類を行い, 信 号機の発行を識別する．本論文では, BF, BMF, GMFを用 いる．
  39. 39. Xianbin Cao, Changxia Wu, Pingkun Yan, Xuelong Li, “DAVE: A Unified Framework for Fast Vehicle Detection and Annotation”, arXiv:1607.04564v3, 2016. 【37 】 Keywords: Vehicle Detection, Attributes Annotation, Latent Knowledge Guidance, Joint Learning, Deep Networks 新規性・差分 概要 ・複雑な背景, 物体などがあるビデオデータから車両認識を行うのは困 難である．本論文では, 車検出と属性注釈を効果的に組み合わせた DAVE（Detection and Annotation for Vehicles）の高速フレームワーク を紹介する．従来研究より, 提案手法の方が識別制度, 識別速度が高かっ た． ・ Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/pdf/1607.04564v3.pdf ・モーションベースのアプローチではフレーム減算, 適応的バックグラウ ンドモデリング, オプティカルフローを使用する．しかし, 視覚情報が利 用されにくいため車両以外の移動物体が誤って検出される．提案手法で は, 車両検出と、姿勢、色、種類の注釈を1つのフレームワークに統一す るDAVEを用いる．DAVEは, 車のような物体抽出のための高速車両提案 ネットワーク（FVPN）と, 各提案を検証し, 各車両の姿勢, 色およびタイ プを同時に推定することを目的とする属性学習ネットワーク（ALN）の2 つの畳み込みニューラルネットワークからなる．．
  40. 40. Xianbin Cao, Changxia Wu, Pingkun Yan, Xuelong Li, “LINEAR SVM CLASSIFICATION USING BOOSTING HOG FEATURES FOR VEHICLEDETECTION IN LOW-ALTITUDE AIRBORNE VIDEOS”, IEEE, 2011. 【38】 Keywords: Vehicle detection, boosting HOG feature, linear SVM, urban environment 新規性・差分 概要 ・移動車両の検出は照度のばらつきおよびシーンの複雑さのために非常 に困難な作業である．照度の変化に敏感ではなく, オブジェクトの形状 と外観を特徴付ける上で優れた性能を示すHOG特徴を用いて, また, 教 師あり学習を実行するための機械学習メタアルゴリズムの一種であるブ ースティングを用いて移動車両を識別する．従来手法と比較して, 提案 手法はより高い検出率、より低い誤検出率およびより速い検出速度にお いてより良い性能を達成した。 ・ Links 論文 http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?arnumber=6116132 ・従来では, 移動車や静的車を検出するための車の影を含むいくつかの外 観特徴を組み合わせて, 車を識別する．また, 基準フレームで予測された 車両の位置、向き、スケール情報を使用して車両認識を行ったが, 照度の ばらつきおよびシーンの複雑さのために非常に困難である．そのため, オ ブジェクトの形状と外観を特徴付ける上で優れた性能を示すHOG特徴を 用いる． 教師あり学習を実行するための機械学習メタアルゴリズムの一 種であるブースティングを用いる．これらを用いて， 車両分類のための 線形SVM分類器を訓練するために最終的な特徴ベクトルを確立するため に組み合わされる．
  41. 41. Liliang Zhang, Liang Lin, Xiaodan Liang, Kaiming He “Is Faster R-CNN Doing Well for PedestrianDetection”,ECCV, 2016. 【39】 Keywords: Faster R-CNN, Pedestrian detection 新規性・差分 手法 結果 概要 ・Faster R-CNNを歩行者検出用にチューニング ・歩行者検出用のベンチマーク(caltech, inria, eth, kitti)で State-of-the-artを達成 ・ Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/abs/1607.07032 ・Faster R-CNNのRPNを用いて歩行者検出(anchorは単一 のアスペクト比で9種のスケール) ・Boosted Forestをカスケードすることでhard negativeに も強い識別器 ・解像度の低い人物を検出できるようhole algorithmを適 用
  42. 42. Rupesh Kumar Srivastava, et al. "Higway Networks”, in arxiv:1505.00387, 2015. 【40】 Keywords:Highway Networks 新規性・差分 手法 結果 概要 ・CNNにtransform gateとcarry gateを持たせることで100 層を超えるモデルの学習に成功 ・100層のネットワークでもロスが減少し精度を出すこと ができた ・tansform gateとcarry gateの二つのゲートをCNNに持たせることで伝播の 度合いを調整する Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/abs/1505.00387 ・入力に対し2分岐構造をもち、一方は畳み込みH(x,W)、一方は恒等写像xで 各出力に対しTransform gate T(x,W)とCarry gate C(x, W)で出力の値を調整
  43. 43. Francois Chollet, “Deep Learning with Separable Convolutions”, in arxiv:1610.02357, 2016. 【41】 Keywords:Inception, Xception 新規性・差分 手法 結果 概要 ・Inceptionの改良としてXceptionの提案 ・Inception v3を上回る精度を達成 ・通常のCNNでは入力チャネル数×出力チャネル数のフィルタが必要となる が、Xceptionでは入力のチャネルを分割して各チャネルに対し畳み込み最終 的な出力をConcatする Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/abs/1610.02357v1
  44. 44. Alex Graves et al., “Hybrid computing using a neural network with dynamic external memory”, in nature, 2016. 【42】 Keywords:google, DNC, LSTM 新規性・差分 手法 結果 概要 ・Differential Neural Computers(DNC)の提案 ・bAbIや経路探索問題などにおいてLSTMを大幅に上回る 精度を達成 ・LSTMでは細かなメモリのやり取りが不可能だったが、メモリ行列とwrite headとread headと呼ばれる書き込みと読み込みを制御する構造を導入する ことで、必要なメモリの書き込みと読み取りを可能にした。 (数式等はスペースの都合上割愛) Links 論文 http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v538/n7626/pdf/nature20101.pdf ・bAbIにおいて、Mean Error Rate 3.8%、2 typeの質問に 答えられなかった(LSTMはMean Error Rate 7.5%、6type に答えられなかった) ・経路探索においてLSTMでは平均達成率37%に対しDNC では平均達成率98.8%を達成。さらに学習回数はLSTMの 半分(100万回)
  45. 45. Yoshua Bengio et al., “Curriculum Learning”, in ICML, 2009. 【43】 Keywords:machin learning, curriculum learning 新規性・差分 手法 結果 概要 ・Curriculum Leaningの提案 ・一般的な学習方法よりも高精度な結果を得た ・モデルの学習を行う際、データの難しさを定義して学習初期段階では簡単 なデータで学習をし、徐々に難しいデータを与えて学習する。 Links 論文 http://ronan.collobert.com/pub/matos/2009_curriculum_icml.pdf
  46. 46. Florian Schroff, “FaceNet: A Unified Embedding for Face Recognition and Clustering”, in arxiv:1503.03832, 015. 【44】 Keywords:face net, face recognition 新規性・差分 手法 結果 概要 ・Triplet Lossを用いたEmbeddingの最適化により顔認識 に適した表現の学習 ・顔認識においてState-of-the-artの達成 ・対象となる人をanchorとし、それに対しpositiveとnegativeを定義す る.anchorを基準としたpositiveとnegativeとの距離を学習することでpositive がanchorの近くに、neativeがanchorの遠くになるようなEmbeddingの学習 Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/abs/1503.03832
  47. 47. Shuochen Su, et al., “Deep Video Deblurring”, in arxiv:1611.08387, 2016. 【45】 Keywords:Deblurring 新規性・差分 手法 結果 概要 ・up-convolutionを用いたアーキテクチャでVideoベースの ボケ除去を行う ・従来手法と比較してPSNR/MSSIMの指標で最も良い結果 ・segmentationで用いられるup-convolutionを用いたDeBlurNet(DBN)でボケ 除去を実現 ・入力に通常のRGBのみを用いたDBN+singleやOptical Flow画像を追加で入 力するDBN+FLOW、SURFとRANSACを用いたDBN+HOMOGなどの複数の モデルで精度検証 Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/pdf/1611.08387.pdf
  48. 48. Alexander Kirillov, et al., “InstanceCut: from Edges to Instances with MultiCut”, in arxiv:1611.0272, 2016. 【46】 Keywords:sgmentation, instance 新規性・差分 手法 結果 概要 ・semantic segmentationとedge detectionを組み合わせる ことでinstanceレベルのsemantic segmentationを実現 ・CityScapesにおいて従来手法の中で最も高精度 ・Fully Convolutional Networksの複数の中間層からfeature mapを取り出して それらを用いてedge検出を行い、superpixelにより情報の補間をすることで edge検出を行う ・semantic segmentationは既存のモデルを用いた Links 論文 https://128.84.21.199/abs/1611.08272
  49. 49. Li Wan, David Eigen, Rob Fergus “End-to-End Integration of a Convolutional Network, Deformable Parts Model and Non-Maximum Suppression”, CVPR, 2015. 【47】 Keywords: Deformable Parts Model（DPM）, CNN, NMS 新規性・差分 概要 ・全体とパーツの形状およびパーツの位置ずれ・変形に対するコストで 評価するDeformable Parts Model（DPM）とCNNを用いた物体検出を 行う． ・ Links 論文 http://www.cv-foundation.org/openaccess/content_cvpr_2015/papers/Wan_End-to- End_Integration_of_2015_CVPR_paper.pdf ・従来研究では, 画像サイズを変更し, 著しい歪みを与え,全体を各領域ご とに再計算する必要がある．そのために計算量が多い． ・本手法では, CNNで画像ピラミッドからHOG特長を抽出し, 特長マップ に変形可能な部品モデルに適用し, NMS制御から得られた応答マップに 適用し, 物体を検出する．トレーニングには, 全ての段階で損失関数を使 用する．
  50. 50. Jonathan Huang, Vivek Rathod, Chen Sun, Menglong Zhu, Anoop Korattikara, Alireza Fathi, Ian Fischer, Zbigniew Wojna, Yang Song, Sergio Guadarrama, Kevin Murphy, “Speed/accuracy trade-offs for modern convolutional object detectors”, in arXiv, 2016. 【48】 Keywords: Object Detection, Faster R-CNN, R-FCN, SSD 概要 ・CNNによる物体検出の精度・速度のトレードオフを調査． ・メタアーキテクチャ（Faster R-CNN, R-FCN, SSD），特徴抽 出器（VGG, Inception, ResNet等），解像度，bounding box候補 数を変更し比較実験． Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/pdf/1611.10012v1.pdf 新規性・差分 ・Tensorflowでの統一された実装で，三種のメタアーキテク チャの広範な比較実験を実施． ・Faster R-CNNで候補数を減らすと，大きな精度低下無し に高速化が可能であることを示した（候補数50個で，候補数 300個の場合の96%の精度が得られる）． ・SSDは特徴抽出器のclassification精度に影響を受けにくい を示した．
  51. 51. Zhe Cao, Tomas Simon, Shih-En Wei, Yaser Sheikh, “Realtime Multi-Person 2D Pose Estimation using Part Affinity Fields”, in CVPR submission, 2017. 【49】 Keywords: 2D Pose Estimation, Part Affinity Fields 新規性・差分 概要 2次元姿勢推定の問題に対して，高精度かつリアルタイム(10fps前後)にて 処理可能なフレームワークであるPart Affinity Fields (PAFs)を提案する．2 次元の人物領域をベクトル場(vector fields)として扱い，各部位やその位置 関係に関して最適化する．時系列方向への拡張により，部位推定の信頼度 向上や複数人物などが居た際に全体の整合性を向上する． ・MSCOCO 2016 keypoints challengeにてstate-of-the-art な精度を実現した．また，MPII Multi-Person benchmarkに おいてもトップの精度や処理時間を実現した． Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/pdf/1611.08050.pdf スライド http://posefs1.perception.cs.cmu.edu/Users/ZheCao/Multi- person%20pose%20estimation-CMU.pdf 動画 http://posefs1.perception.cs.cmu.edu/Users/ZheCao/humanpose.mp4
  52. 52. Sanghoon Hong, Byungseok Roh, Kye-Hyeon Kim, Yeongjae Cheon, Minje Park, “PVANet: Lightweight Deep Neural Networks for Real-time Object Detection”, in NIPS Workshop Efficient Methods for Deep Neural Networks (EMDNN), 2016. 【50】 Keywords: Object Detection, Faster R-CNN 概要 ・CReLU, Inception, HyperNet 等を組み合わせた，軽量・ 高速な物体検出用CNNを提案． ・ResNet-101の10%以下の計算で，PASCAL VOC2007, VOC2012 で順に84.9%, 84.2% mAPを達成． Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/pdf/1611.08588v1.pdf コード https://github.com/sanghoon/pva-faster-rcnn 新規性・差分 ・現在使用されているネットワークは冗長性が高く，精度を 維持したまま軽量化が可能であることを示した．
  53. 53. Min Bai, Raquel Urtasun, “Deep Watershed Transform for Instance Segmentation”, in arXiv, 2016. 【51】 Keywords: Semantic Segmentation, Instance Level Semantic Segmentation 概要 ・watershedアルゴリズムの考えをCNNと組み合わせた Deep Watershed Tranformを提案し，Cityscapesの Instance Level Segmentationでstate-of-the-artを75%向上． Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/pdf/1611.08303v1.pdf 新規性・差分 ・watershed transformのエネルギーをCNNで学習すること で，Instance Segmentationを行った． ・シンプル，高速，高精度，end-to-endでの学習が容易， RNNや反復的な方法を使用しないため任意の数のインスタ ンスを扱いやすい，という利点がある．
  54. 54. Jingwei Huang, Huarong Chen, Bin Wang, Stephen Lin, “Automatic Thumbnail Generation Based on Visual Representativeness and Foreground Recognizability”, in ICCV2015, 2015. 【52】 Keywords: various appearance features, content-based image retrieval (CBIR), object recognition 新規性・差分 概要 ・本論文ではどの程度元写真を視覚的に表しているか，サ ムネイル作成のトリミングと縮小を行った後に前景をどの 程度認識できるかの2つを考慮した自動サムネイル生成手 法を提案する．実験より，提案手法が画像に及ぼす効果と 関連する手法と比べて優れていることを示している． ・本手法では2つの考慮すべき要因をモデル化し，従来手 法よりも優れたサムネイルを生成する．1つ目の要因であ るサムネイルの視覚的表現をモデル化する．外観フィーチ ャで画像に対するサムネイルの視覚的表現をモデル化する ことにより，効率的に画像検索が行える．2つ目の要因で あるサムネイルにおける前景認識可能性をモデル化する． トリミングやリスケーリング後は前景の被写体を認識が困 難となるため，サムネイルの有用性が失われる．そこで content-based image retrieval (CBIR) と物体認識から得ら れる共通の画像特徴を適応させる．これにより効果的 に 前景認識可能性をモデル化できる． Links 論文 http://www.cv- foundation.org/openaccess/content_iccv_2015/papers/Huang_ Automatic_Thumbnail_Generation_ICCV_2015_paper.pdf 著者 http://hjwdzh.github.io/peter/ 提案手法による 画像サムネイ例 User studyの結果 提案手法において，サムネイルが元 の写真をどの程度視覚的に表してい るか，どの程度簡単に前景を認識で きるかのバランスを取ることを目指 している． 相互検証比較 提案手法は，オフセットとリスケーリング係 数の観点より，真理値に最も近い一致度とな った． 4つの手法の中で投票を行った結果， 我々の手法が最も多くの票を集めた．
  55. 55. Lap-Fai Yu, Noah Duncan, Sai-Kit Yeung, “Fill and Transfer: A Simple Physics-based Approach for Containability Reasoning”, in ICCV2015, 2015. 【53】 Keywords: Voxel Representation, Boltzmann Method (LBM) 新規性・差分 概要 ・オブジェクトアフォーダンスの視覚的認識は強力なコン ピュータビジョンとロボットアプリケーションを構築する ために有効な材料として登場した．本論文では，液体を含 むアフォーダンスである液体収容性の推定について新しい 手法を提案する．我々のアプローチは，液体を注ぐ，移動 させるという2つの単純な物理的プロセスに基づいてコン テナオブジェクトを分析する． ・コンテナの操作に関して，Brandlらはゆがめさせたパラメ ータを使用して源物体から目標物体までの移送注ぎ動作を行 った．Kunzeらは物理的なシミュレーションを用いてオブジ ェクトの操作を推論することを提案した．提案手法ではこれ らの作業と比較し，アノテーションを必要とせず，一般的な 容器に対する注ぎ方向と移動方向の両方を自動的に推論する ことに重点を置く． Links 論文 http://www.cv- foundation.org/openaccess/content_iccv_2015/papers/Yu_Fill_and_Tran sfer_ICCV_2015_paper.pdf 著者 http://www.cs.umb.edu/~craigyu/ 流体シミュレーション(LBM)との比 較 コンテナの識別精度 転送方向および優先順位について ユーザーの選択と自動出力の比較 左：傾き軸推定における精度とリコール対角誤差許容値 右：ガウスノイズSDに対するコンテナの識別精度
  56. 56. Ching-Hui Chen, Hui Zhou, and Timo Ahonen, “Blur-aware Disparity Estimation from Defocus Stereo Images”, in ICCV2015, 2015. 【54】 Keywords: relative blur versus disparity(RBD), stereo matching 新規性・差分 概要 ・通常，デフォーカスぼかしはステレオ画像間の視覚的対 応を確立する際に性能低下を引き起こす．そこでステレオ 画像における焦点のミスマッチに対して頑強なぼけ認識視 差推定するためrelative blur versus disparity(RBD)モデルを 提案する．RBDモデルは焦点の不一致を補償するためにマ ッチングコストと集計ウェイトを更新することにより，視 差推定を改善する．合成データセットと実データセットの 両方を使用した実験より，提案アルゴリズムの有効性が実 証された． ・パラメータまたは各方向から画像より形成した焦点スタッ クを用いて較正している従来の手法とは対照的に，提案手法 では一対の焦点外れステレオ画像から視差を推定する一般的 な手段を扱う．フォーカス設定，アパーチャの直径を含むデ フォーカスボケに影響 を与えるカメラパラメータは相対的 なボケを視差の関数として特徴付けるためにRBDモデルの係 数によって簡潔に表される．RBDモデ ルと統合させるため にステレオマッチングを採用する． Links 論文 http://www.cv- foundation.org/openaccess/content_iccv_2015/papers/Chen_Blur- Aware_Disparity_Estimation_ICCV_2015_paper.pdf 合成データで評価された左側 の画像の不良ピクセルの割合 アパーチャの非対称な直径を持つ 実世界での反復テクスチャの実験 反復時のRBDモデルの加重最小二乗フィッティン グ
  57. 57. Dongqing Zou, Xiaowu Chen, Guangying Cao, Xiaogang Wang, “Video Matting via Sparse and Low- Rank Representation”, in ICCV2015, 2015. 【55】 Keywords: Video Matting, Discriminative Dictionary Learning, Temporally matting 新規性・差分 概要 ・以前のビデオマッティング手法では，アルファマットを推定 する前に局所的ではないものが導入され，一部のデータで印象 的な結果が得られた．しかし，一方で不十分なサンプルまたは 過剰なサンプルを探すことは良好なサンプルを欠く，ノイズが 出現する可能性がある．他方では，類似の特徴を有するピクセ ルに対して一貫した非局所構造を構築することは困難であり， 空間的および時間的に不一致のビデオマットを生じる．そこで 本論文では空間的，時間的に一貫性のあるマッティング結果を 得るための新しいビデオマッティング方法を提案する． ・本論文では疎と低位の表現を用いた新しいビデオマッティン グ手法を提案する．いくつかのキーフレームにいくつかの疎な 入力がある場合，最初に2つのサブディクショナリからなる辞 書を学習する．これらの2つのサブ辞書はそれぞれ既知の前景 領域および背景領域の内容をキーフレームに記述する．学習さ れた辞書を用いて係数行列を得るために低ランクおよび疎の表 現を追求し，入力ビデオ内のすべてのピクセルを表現する．最 後にアルファ値の局所的な滑らかさを高めるために使用される マルチフレームラプラシアンと組み合わせて各フレームのアル ファマットを解決する． Links 論文 http://www.cv- foundation.org/openaccess/content_iccv_2015/papers/Zou_Video_Matting_v 5つのビデオに対する異なる方法のエラー率の比 較 我々の方法とKNNマッティングの定量的評価、クローズドフ ォームマッティングと非ローカルスムース事前ガイド画像マ ティング
  58. 58. Learning Query and Image Similarities with Ranking Canonical Correlation Analysis in ICCV2015 Ting Yao, Tao Mei and Chong-Wah Ngo 概要 画像検索の際に問題となることは，クエリ(言 葉)と画像のランキング関数についてである． 様々なランキング関数が提案されているが，ほ とんどの関数には制限がある． そこで，それらの制限を低減する，クエリと画 像の類似性を学習する新しいランキング標準相 関関数(RCCA)を提案する． 新規性 クエリデータと画像データの共通部分空間を見 つけて，類似度を学習する． また，クエリデータと画像データをクリック回 数によって結び付け，嗜好関係を学習する． LINK http://www.cv-foundation.org/openaccess/content_iccv_2015/papers/Yao_Learning_Query_and_ICCV_2015_paper.pdf 画像ベースの検索結果キーワードベースの検索結 果 【56】
  59. 59. The analysis of the influence of fractal structure of stimuli on fractal dynamics in fixational eye movements and EEG signal in Nature 2016 概要 複雑な視覚刺激がもたらす眼球固定運動の可 塑性を調査する． その結果，視覚ダイナミクスのフラクタル時 間構造が視覚刺激のフラクタルダイナミクスに 移動することが分かった． 画像のフラクタル性と脳派信号，眼球固定運 動の間に関係があることを示した． 新規性 画像のフラクタル性(複雑さ)が視覚にもたらす 影響を調査した． LINK http://www.nature.com/articles/srep26639 Hamidreza Namazi, Vladimir V. Kulish and Amin Akrami 実験に用いたフラクタル画像 Dはフラクタル次元 視覚刺激の違いによる，眼球固定運動，脳波信号のフラクタル解析結果 【57】
  60. 60. Multifractal analysis of weighted networks by a modified sandbox algorithm in Nature 2015 概要 複雑な加重ネットワークの解析手法として， マルチフラクタル解析に対して，改良サンドボ ックスアルゴリズムを提案する． 加重フラクタルネットワーク(WFN)の仲間で ある，Sierpinski WFNおよび，Cantor dust WFNのマルチフラクタル特性を調査した． また，フラクタル次元と一般化フラクタル次 元がWFNのエッジの重みによって，どのように 変化するかを調査した． 新規性 加重ネットワークには，マルチフラクタル性 が含まれていることを解明し，エッジの重み にも影響を受けていることを解明した． LINK http://www.nature.com/articles/srep17628#conclusions Yu-Qin Song, Jin-Long Liu, Zu-Guo Yu and Bao-Gen Li 【58】
  61. 61. The suppression of scale-free fMRI brain dynamics across three different sources of effort: aging, task novelty and task difficulty in Nature 2016 概要 BOLD fMRI信号のフラクタルスケーリングが，様々 な認知的努力のために，抑制されることを示した．ス ケールフリー信号を定量化するハースト信号の減少は， タスクの困難さ，新しさ，そして，老化の影響による． これらの結果より，フラクタルスケーリングが様々 な認知的努力およびタスク関係の指標となることを示 した． ※認知的努力:思考のリソースを消費して，意識して認識すること 新規性 認知的努力およびタスク関係を表す新しい指標の提案 LINK http://www.nature.com/articles/srep30895 Nathan W. Churchill, Robyn Spring, Cheryl Grady, Bernadine Cimprich, Mary K. Askren, Patricia A. Reuter-Lorenz, Mi Sook Jung, Scott Peltier, Stephen C. Strother and Marc G. Berman 上段の3つの図は，ハースト信号，SDBOLDおよびGconnの被験者間 で計算された平均脳地図. 中段の2つの散発図は，run1(不慣れなタスク)とrun2(慣れたタスク)， 若年者と高齢者のハースト信号とSDBOLDの関係を表す． 下段の2つの散発図は，run1とrun2，若年者と高齢者のハースト信号 とGconnの関係を表す． 【59】
  62. 62. Ippei Suzuki, Shuntarou Yoshimitsu, Keisuke Kawahara, Nobutaka Ito, Atsushi Shinoda, Akira Ishii, Takatoshi Yoshida, Yoichi Ochiai, “Gushed Light Field: Design Method for Aerosol-based Fog Display”, in SIGGRAPH Asia E-Tech, 2016. 【60】 Keywords: Display, Light Field 新規性・差分 概要 ガスの噴出とプロジェクタの放射により空中にディスプレ イを生成する技術．ディスプレイのサイズや描画速度や重 量のトレードオフを解決した．冷却用のエアロゾルスプレ ーを用いて，噴出時のノズルについても形状を変えて施行 を行った．実装としては宙にスプレーを噴出，ウェアラブ ル，ドローンなどにて行った． ・スプレーの噴出とプロジェクタにより，宙に3次元のデ ィスプレイを生成することに成功した． ・ウェアラブルやドローンに実装してディスプレイを構築 した． Links 論文 http://delivery.acm.org/10.1145/2990000/2988244/a9- suzuki.pdf?ip=150.29.147.176&id=2988244&acc=OPEN&key=27692522F5 DD4C64%2E27692522F5DD4C64%2E4D4702B0C3E38B35%2E6D218144 511F3437&CFID=701046516&CFTOKEN=31117022&__acm__=14810731 65_d59eef7080a0f3103b6589586ef86a03 プロジェクト http://digitalnature.slis.tsukuba.ac.jp/2016/08/glf/
  63. 63. Samy Bengio, et al., “Scheduled Sampling for Sequene Prediction with Recurrent Neural Networks”, in NIPS, 2015. 【61】 Keywords: 新規性・差分 手法 結果 概要 ・Scheduled Samplingによる系列データの予測 ・RNNによる系列データの予測のための新たな学習方法の 提案 ・系列データ予測では学習の際前段のRNNの出力の真の値を次の入力にする が、その入力を確率的に予測値にして学習する Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/abs/1506.03099
  64. 64. R. F. Mansour, “A Robust Approach to Multiple Views Gait Recognition Based on Motion Contours Analysisn ”, WIAR, 2012. 【62】 Keywords: Biometric, silhouette, Motion analysis Introduction 新規性・差分 概要 ・監視カメラの角度によって, 人物認識が困難になることがある．本論 文では,コンピュータビジョン技術によって人間の歩行を分析, 分類する ための自動歩行認識のアプローチを提案する． ・ Links 論文 http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?arnumber=6210572 ・現在の歩行認識は, 視野角が変更されているために認識するのに困難と なる．これは、歩容特徴データベースが生成された視野角でのプローブ データが取得されたときの視野角と同じでない可能性がある． ・本手法では, 視差, 既知の較正パラメータと3次元シルエットをもたらす 輪郭の2次元座標を用いて輪郭の座標。抽出された人間の輪郭のインスタ ンスに示し, 移動シルエットの変化の法則を分析し、アルゴリズムの複雑 さを低減するために, ステレオシルエットベクター（SSV）を用いて, 人 の方向の変化,腕の振りや足の歩行, 3つの水平セグメントにバイナリシル エットを細分化する．
  65. 65. Roland Kwitt, Sebastian Hegenbart, Roland Kwitt, Sebastian Hegenbart, “One-Shot Learning of Scene Locations via Feature Trajectory Transfer”, CVPR, 2016. 【63】 Keywords: appearance of scenes changes, Places-CNN, feature trajectory transfer 新規性・差分 概要 ・屋外のシーン外観において, 雨, 晴れなどによって 一時的な属性の強 さによって変化する．本稿では, 属性の変動性を属性の強さの関数とし てどのように画像表現が変化するかを研究する．本手法では, 表現に基 づいてシーン画像の過渡状態を予測することができる。 第2に、そのよ うな過渡状態と特徴表現の要素との間の関数依存性を、特徴空間におけ る軌道としてモデル化することができる。 ・従来研究では, 屋外のシーン外観において, 雨, 晴れなどによって 一時 的な属性の強さによって変化する． ・提案手法では, シーンの位置の外観が一時的なシーン属性の状態に応 じてどのように変化するかを教師あり画像から得た情報を取り入れて, 一時的な属性の強さを弱める． Links 論文 http://wwwx.cs.unc.edu/~mn/sites/default/files/kwitt_cvpr_2016.pdf
  66. 66. Fengfu Li, Bo Zhang, Bin Liu, “Ternary Weight Networks”, in NIPS Workshop Efficient Methods for Deep Neural Networks (EMDNN), 2016. 【64】 Keywords: Low Precision Network, Ternary Weight Network 概要 ・三値（-1, 0, 1）の重みを使用するTernary Weight Network (TWN)の最適化方法を提案． ・TWNは，binary precision (BinaryNet, XNOR-Net等)の約 38倍の表現力（3×3フィルタの場合。33×3 / 23×3 ≒ 38）が あり，full precisionよりわずかに低い精度を，高速・省メ モリで実現可能． Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/pdf/1605.04711v2.pdf コード https://github.com/fengfu-chris/caffe-twns 新規性・差分 ・full precisionネットワークをTernary Weightで近似するため の，シンプルで高精度な閾値ベースの近似解法を提案．
  67. 67. Ganesh Venkatesh, Eriko Nurvitadhi, Debbie Marr, “Accelerating Deep Convolutional Networks using low-precision and sparsity”, in arXiv, 2016. 【65】 Keywords: Low Precision Network, Ternary Weight Network 概要 ・2-bit precisionのResnet-152で，ImageNet Top-5 accuracy 93.2%を達成． ・専用のアクセラレータである，Deep Learning Accelerator Core (DLAC)を開発． ・重みは三値（-1, 0, 1）のいずれかを取り，またReLUを使用す るため，演算の半数以上がゼロ掛けの演算となる．このような演 算を省略することで，1 TFLOPS/mm2 相当の演算性能を実現． Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/pdf/1610.00324v1.pdf 新規性・差分 ・従来手法では精度を妥協していたのに対し，提案手法では 32-bit precisionの場合とほぼ同等の精度を実現． ・従来のアクセラレータの約4倍の演算性能を実現．
  68. 68. Mitsuru Ambai, Takuya Matsumoto, Takayoshi Yamashita, Hironobu Fujiyoshi, “Ternary Weight Decomposition and Binary Activation Encoding for Fast and Compact Neural Network”, in ICLR submission, 2017. 【66】 Keywords: Low Precision Network, Ternary Weight, Integer Decomposition 概要 ・整数基底分解を用い，以下の(1),(2)により学習済みネットワー クの計算量を低減． (1)重み行列を三値の基底行列と実数値の係数行列の積で近似 (2)activation vectorをbinary vectorの重み付き和で近似 Links 論文 https://openreview.net/pdf?id=ByOK0rwlx 新規性・差分 ・XNOR-Net等と異なり学習アルゴリズムの変更が不要． ・Deep CompressionやDistillationのような再学習が不要．
  69. 69. Shunsuke Saito, Lingyu Wei, Jens Fursund, Liwen Hu, Chao Yang, Ronald Yu, Kyle Olszewski, Stephen Chen, Isabella Benavente, Yen-Chun Chen, Hao Li, “Pinscreen: 3D Avatar from a Single Image”, in SIGGRAPH Asia E-Tech, 2016. 【67】 Keywords: Avartar, Face 新規性・差分 概要 単眼画像から3次元の顔を捉えてアバターを投影する． 異なる人物間においても顔や顔パーツ認識を行い，ア バターを設定可能．CVPR2016にて行われていた企業 デモをSIGGRAPH Asiaにおいても発表した． ・単眼カメラからの3Dアバターシステムを提案した． ・単眼画像から人物の顔を認識してアバターを設定する Links 論文 http://delivery.acm.org/10.1145/3020000/3014572/a15- li.pdf?ip=150.29.147.176&id=3014572&acc=OPEN&key=27692522F5DD4C64%2 E27692522F5DD4C64%2E4D4702B0C3E38B35%2E6D218144511F3437&CFID =701046516&CFTOKEN=31117022&__acm__=1481072698_e0fde8d3c2025936 f83c10b13af93ab5 動画 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHEW4WjmI5o
  70. 70. Daniel Onoro-Rubio, Roberto J. Lopez-Sastre, “Towards perspective-free object counting with deep learning”, in ECCV, 2016. 【68】 Keywords: Counting, 新規性・差分 概要 混雑状況において人物や自動車などをカウントする問題 を取り扱う．提案のモデルはCounting CNN (右図左)， Hydra CNN (右図右)である．Counting CNNは全て畳み込 み層により構成，Hydra CNNはマルチスケールから畳み 込みを行い，全結合層にて全てのマップを統合する． ・混雑状況のカウンティング問題に対してふたつのアーキ テクチャを構築した． ・結果はデータにより良し悪しがあるが，概ねHydra CNN の方が良好な精度を出した． Links 論文 http://agamenon.tsc.uah.es/Personales/rlopez/docs/eccv2016- onoro.pdf コード https://github.com/gramuah/ccnn YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juXI2WpS4K0 ポスター http://www.eccv2016.org/files/posters/P-3B-26.pdf
  71. 71. Noah Siegel, Zachary Horvitz, Roie Levin, Santosh Divvala, Ali Farhadi, “FigureSeer: Parsing Result- Figures in Research Papers”, in ECCV, 2016. 【69】 Keywords: Research Paper Analysis 新規性・差分 概要 CNNを用いた，研究論文の解析．論文から図を切り取り図 を解析する．グラフやOCRにより文字を読み取り，グラフ 中からベストな手法や数値を出力する．また，類似してい る論文をレコメンドすることも可能である．Paper Corpus をsemanticscholar.orgから，Figureをpdffigures.allenai.org から取り出した．60Kの論文画像をCNNにより学習して各 種要素を取り出した． ・論文の画像を解析してグラフの結果や各種情報を取り出 すための手法を提案した ・定量的な評価で各種タスクの精度(上表)，AlexNet， ResNetなどによる評価（下表）が記載されている． Links 論文 http://ai2-website.s3.amazonaws.com/publications/Siegel16eccv.pdf プロジェクト http://allenai.org/plato/figureseer/ デモ https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfsqXAyWEogohaexOUzz- 8GfnymdYUnuTvMrAqfrqwbbtWWmg/viewform コード https://github.com/allenai/figureseer データセット ai2-website.s3.amazonaws.com/data/FigureSeerDataset.zip ポスター http://www.eccv2016.org/files/posters/P-3B-29.pdf
  72. 72. Jacob Walker, Carl Doersch, Abhinav Gupta, Martial Hebert, “An Uncetain Future: Forecasting from Variational Autoencoders”, in ECCV, 2016. 【70】 Keywords: Forecasting Flow, Variational Autoencoders (VAE) 新規性・差分 概要 生成的にフローを予測する研究．VAEを用いてトラジェク トリの分布や予測を行う．画像における将来のモーション を推定する． ・右図のように動画の入力からモーションを予測した．オ プティカルフローとして予測を実行している． ・表にRepresentation learningの評価について記述されて いる． Links 論文 http://www.cs.cmu.edu/~jcwalker/DTP/eccv2016.pdf プロジェクト http://www.cs.cmu.edu/~jcwalker/DTP/DTP.html ポスター http://www.eccv2016.org/files/posters/P-3B-39.pdf
  73. 73. Satoshi Iizuka, Edgar Simo-Serra and Hiroshi Ishikawa,“Let there be Color!: Joint End-to-end Learning of Global and Local Image Priors for Automatic Image Colorization with Simultaneous Classification ”, in SIGGRAPH, 2016. 【71】 Keywords: CNN, Colorization 新規性・差分 概要 白黒画像からカラー画像への自動変換手法である． 4種類のネットワークを用いる．異なるスケールから大域 的特徴と局所的特徴を抽出し，Fusion layerにて領域とそ のラベルが結合し，de concolutionより色画像を生成する． この彩度画像と輝度画像をアップサンプリングし復元画像 を生成する． Links Project:http://hi.cs.waseda.ac.jp/~iizuka/projects/colorization/ja/ Paper :http://www.bmva.org/bmvc/2015/papers/paper119/paper119.pdf 入力画像のサイズに制限がない．またモデルの学習に大規模デ ータセットを用いたことから，色とラベルをともに学習してい ることにより自然な色付けを可能にした．
  74. 74. Edgar Simo-Serra, Sanja Fidler, Francesc Moreno-Noguera and Raquel Urtasun,“Neuroaesthetics in Fashion: Modeling the Perception of Fashionability”, in CVPR, 2015. 【72】 Keywords: Fashionability,conditional random field, Linear regression 新規性・差分 概要 ファッション推奨システムの提案．SNSにアップロードされる 画像より抽出ッする特徴と，画像のタグといったメタデータを 条件付き確率場(下)によりFashionabilityを学習し，線形回帰よ り評価している．また，SNS上にアップロードされた大規模・ 長期間Fashionabilityを学習することにより背景および，アイテ ムの推奨が可能である． Links Project:http://hi.cs.waseda.ac.jp/~esimo/ja/research/fashio nability/ Paper: http://hi.cs.waseda.ac.jp/~esimo/publications/SimoSerraCV PR2015.pdf Fashionabilityという，いわゆる「お洒落度」のような感 性を数値化し，14万枚からなるFashion 144k データセッ トを公開した．さらにファション性とGDPの関連性解析 といった社会学的側面からの考察も行っている． (上) ファ ッション 推奨シス テムの概 要 (左)Fashi onability の採点要 素
  75. 75. Yedid Hoshen, Shmuel Peleg, “An Egocentric Look at Video Photographer Identity”, CVPR, 2016.【73】 Keywords: Egocentric cameras, CNN, LPC, Optical Flow 新規性・差分 概要 ・一人称視点のカメラから撮影した風景を認識し, 撮影している人を特定 する．これにより, その人のアイデンティティを特定することができる． 手法として, 物理的に動機付けされた手書きの記述子と畳み込みニューラ ルネットワークで認識する．認識制度は約90%である． ・従来研究では, 写真のスタイルと写真の場所は写真家の認 識の手がかりとして使用しているが, どちらの方法もデフォ ルト設定と同じ場所でカメラを使用する写真家を区別して いない． 提案手法では, 一人称視点のカメラ映像の撮影者を認識する 手法を用いる． Links 論文 http://www.cs.huji.ac.il/~peleg/papers/cvpr16-biometric.pdf
  76. 76. Jan Schluter, “Learning to Pinpoint Singing Voice From Weakly Labeled Examples”, in ISMIR, 2016.【74】 Keywords: Singing Voice Detector 新規性・差分 概要 楽器に関する音楽の検出は容易にできるようになってきた が，一方で歌声の検出はばらつきが大きいため困難な問題 として扱われてきた．本論文では歌声の検索を題材として その学習方法を提案する．Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN)を用いるだけでなく，Multiple Instance Learning (MIL)や顕著性マップを用いている．30秒単位のアノテー ションされた音楽のシーケンスを10,000サンプル用意し， CNNにより学習する． ・MILや顕著性マップによる精度向上がメインの貢 献である ・ピンポイントで楽曲から歌声位置を特定するこ とに成功した Links 論文 https://18798-presscdn-pagely.netdna- ssl.com/ismir2016/wp- content/uploads/sites/2294/2016/07/315_Paper.pdf 関連研究 http://www.ofai.at/~jan.schlueter/pubs/2015_ismir.pdf
  77. 77. H. Chen, A. Gallagher, and B. Girod,“Describing Clothing by Semantic Attributes”, in ECCV, 2012. 【75】 Keywords: Attributes,conditional random field 新規性・差分 概要 イベントに合わせたファッション解析，性別分類をといった アプリケーション開発を念頭に置いた，姿勢に基づいた複数の 属性およびファッション推定手法の提案である． Links Paper: http://chenlab.ece.cornell.edu/people/Andy/publications/ECCV2012_ ClothingAttributes.pdf 特徴抽出段階の間に人間の姿勢モデルを組み込み，条件付き確 率場の最適化によって属性間の共起性を評価することで制約のな い画像中においても精度の良いファッション推定を可能にした． (上)提案アプリケーション (Dressing Style Analysis)の出 力例 (左)属性の分類手法の比較結果． 赤色が提案手法(姿勢推定+特 徴連結)を用いた手法で，推定 精度が最も高かった属性の個 数が多い． 姿勢推定より推定した胴体より40種類の特徴を抽出する．属性ご とにSVMより所属確率を算出し，条件付き確率モデルの最適化に より属性間の依存性を評価し，画像中に含まれる属性のリストを
  78. 78. Eddy Ilg, Nikolaus Mayer, Tonmoy Saikia, Margret Keuper, Alexey Dosovitskiy, Thomas Brox, “FlowNet 2.0: Evolution of Optical Flow Estimation with Deep Networks”, in arXiv, 2016. 【76】 Keywords: Optical Flow, FlowNet 概要 ・オプティカルフローを推定するCNNであるFlowNetを改良し精 度・速度を向上．Sintel, KITTIでstate-of-the-artと同程度の精度を 高速（8fps）に得られる． ・元のFlowNetと同等の精度は140fpsで得られる． ・motion segmentation, action recognitionでの有効性を示す． Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/pdf/1612.01925v1.pdf プロジェクト・動画 http://lmb.informatik.uni- freiburg.de/Publications/2016/IMKDB16/ FlowNet関連まとめ資料 http://www.slideshare.net/cvpaperchallenge/20 1607cvpaperchallenge2016/51 http://www.slideshare.net/cvpaperchallenge/20 1607cvpaperchallenge2016/52 新規性・差分 ・学習データの与え方が重要であることを示した（Chairsデータセ ットで学習後，Things3Dでファインチューニングすると良い）． ・中間層のオプティカルフローでwarpingを行うスタック型アーキ テクチャを開発． ・小さな変位に特化したサブネットワークを導入し，小さな変位 に対応．小さな変位用にデータセット（ChairsSDHom）も作成．
  79. 79. Random Features for Sparse Signal Classification，Jen-Hao Rick Chang, Aswin C. Sankaranarayanan, B. V. K. Vijaya Kumar; The IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), 2016, pp. 5404-5412 【77】 Keywords: Ramdon Feature 新規性・差分 概要 本稿では、画像のように、疎な表現を楽しむ信号のランダムな特徴に対 する性能保証を導出し、カーネル類似度行列の所望の近似を達成するた めに必要とされるランダムな特徴の数が疎信号に対して著しく小さくな ることを示す。これに基づいて、データセットの低次元投影を最初に取 得し、続いて低次元投影上のランダム特徴を導出する圧縮ランダム特徴 と呼ばれる方式を提案している。 推論性能を達成するための同様の理論的保証を享受しながら， 従来のランダムな特徴よりも信号次元，計算時間，およびス トレージコストの大幅な改善があった． Links 論文 ： http://www.cv- foundation.org/openaccess/content_cvpr_2016/papers/C hang_Random_Features_for_CVPR_2016_paper.pdf
  80. 80. ”Discriminative Invariant Kernel Features: A Bells-and-Whistles-Free Approach to Unsupervised Face Recognition and Pose Estimation”，Dipan K. Pal, Felix Juefei-Xu, Marios Savvides; The IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), 2016, pp. 5590-5599 【78】 Keywords: 新規性・差分 概要 単一性としてモデル化されたnuisance transformationsへの不変性を生 成するために，明示的に区別して「単純な」アプローチを提案する．実 際には、このアプローチでは，非ユニタリ変換も同様に処理できます． 理論的結果は，不変の最近の理論が単一カーネルに基づいた差別的およ び核化された特徴にまで及ぶ範囲を拡大できる．特殊なケースとして、 単一の共通フレームワークを使用して、顔認識のための対象固有の姿勢 不変特徴を生成することができ,その逆もまた同様である 提案手法（DIKF）は，非常に難しい大規模な半合成フェースマッチン グや，ランドマークを使用しないアライメントされていない顔を用い た姿勢推定プロトコルの下でうまく機能することを示した，CMU MPIEでベンチマークを行い、オフアングル・フェース・マッチングの ほとんどすべてのケースで前の作業よりも優れています． Links 論文 ： http://www.cv- foundation.org/openaccess/content_cvpr_2016/paper s/Pal_Discriminative_Invariant_Kernel_CVPR_2016_ paper.pdf
  81. 81. “Deep Saliency with Encoded Low level Distance Map and High Level Features”，Gayoung Lee, Yu-Wing Tai, Junmo Kim， The IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), 2016 【79】 Keywords: low level feature，high level feature 新規性・差分 概要 顕著性検出の最近の進歩はシーン内の顕著な領域を検出するための高 レベルの特徴を得るために深い学習を利用してきた．これらの進歩は， 顕著性検出のために手作りの低レベルの特徴を利用する以前の研究よ り優れた結果を示している．ハンドクラフト特徴が高度な特徴のみを 使用する顕著性検出のパフォーマンスを向上させる補完的な情報を提 供できることを示します． エンコードされた低レベルの距離マップと高レベルのフィー チャを連結し、それらを完全に接続されたニューラルネット ワーク分類器に接続して、クエリ領域の顕著性を評価する。 実験より、深層学習に基づく顕著性検出方法の性能をさらに 改善できることを示した。 Links 論文 ： https://arxiv.org/pdf/1604.05495v1.pdf
  82. 82. “VLAD3: Encoding Dynamics of Deep Features for Action Recognition”，Yingwei Li, Weixin Li, Vijay Mahadevan, Nuno Vasconcelos; The IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), 2016, pp. 1951-1960 【80】 Keywords: action recognition，VLAD for Deep Dynamics 新規性・差分 概要 Deep Featureを用いた動作認識への以前のアプローチは、小さな時間 領域内でのみビデオフレームを処理する傾向があり、遠距離の動的な 情報を明示的にモデル化しない。しかし、そのような情報は、特にサ ブアクションを共有する複雑な活動の区別や、トリミングされていな いビデオを扱う場合に、アクションの正確な認識に重要です。ここで は、さまざまなレベルのビデオでの動作を考慮した、Deep Dynamics （VLAD^3）の表現を提案します。 Deep Featureとハンドクラフト特徴を組み合わせることで，従来手 法よりも高い精度で，動作認識ができている． Links 論文 ： http://www.cv- foundation.org/openaccess/content_cvpr_2016/paper s/Li_VLAD3_Encoding_Dynamics_CVPR_2016_pap er.pdf
  83. 83. “Action Recognition in Video Using Sparse Coding and Relative Features”，Anali Alfaro, Domingo Mery, Alvaro Soto The IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), 2016 【81】 Keywords: action recognition，Sparse Coding 新規性・差分 概要 この研究は、スパースコーディングを用いたビデオにおけるカテゴリ ベースの動作認識へのアプローチを提示している。提案されたアプロ ーチは主に2つの貢献がある．1つ目は代表的なアトミックアクション アクションまたはキーシーケンスを縮小されたセットに分解すること によって、クラス内変動を処理すること，2つ目は新しいビデオ記述 子（ITRA：時系列関係法記述子)を提案している． 提案手法は，いくつかの一般的なベンチマークデータセット で顕著なアクション認識性能に達し，代替技術を大幅に上回 る性能を発揮している． Links 論文 ： https://arxiv.org/pdf/1605.03222v1.pdf
  84. 84. Fabrication of Multscale Fractal-Like Structures by Controlling Fluid Interface Instability in Nature 2016 概要 細胞プレート上の流体界面の不安定性を制御する ことによって，拡張性のある規則的なフラクタル構 造を製作する． 流体は物質ごとに効率的に流れる．その流れを制 御することで，様々な規則的なフラクタル構造が製 作できる． その一例として，Caylry treeのフラクタルパター ンを製作した． こうして作成したフラクタル構造は，動物の肺内 部の血管の構造や植物の葉脈に類似する特徴がみら れる． 新規性 ・拡張性のある規則的なフラクタル構造の作成方法 ・ガス交換や血流などの用途としての 生物の構造を直接的に評価することができる． LINK http://www.nature.com/articles/srep37187 Tanveer ul Islam and Prasanna S. Gandhi Caylry treeの表現 【82】
  85. 85. Aqueous synthesis of LiFePO4 with Fractal Granularity in Nature 2016 概要 リチウムイオンバッテリーに使用されるLiFePO4の電極 はフラクタル構造を有することができる．フラクタル構造 を持つことにより，水熱法によって，有機溶剤を使わない にもかかわらず，低コストで環境に優しく不純物を持たな いように，作成することができる． 一見複雑な構造を持つが，より単純な微細構造を繰り返 すことによって，成っている． 本手法によって，生成されたLiFePO4を用いたリチウム イオンバッテリーは，従来の高性能バッテリーに匹敵する． 新規性 フラクタル構造を有するLiFePO4の開発手法を提案し た． LINK http://www.nature.com/articles/srep27024 Zahilia Cabán-Huertas, Omar Ayyad, Deepak P. Dubal and Pedro Gómez-Romero Fractal LiFePO4 【83】
  86. 86. Unique fractal evaluation and therapeutic implications of mitochondrial morphology in malignant mesothelioma in Nature2016 概要 悪性中皮腫の持つミトコンドリアが動的ネットワークを持ち， 細胞分裂に影響を与える．フラクタルの次元数や空隙性を計測 することによって，ミトコンドリアの動的ネットワークを解 析・評価する手法を提案する． これによって，見分けがつけづらい悪性中皮腫の種類を識別 することができる． *空隙性:フラクタルがどの程度，空間を満たしているかを表す 指標 新規性 悪性中皮腫の持つミトコンドリアの構造をフラクタル次元や空隙 性によって解析することで，見分けがつけにくい悪性中皮腫の変 化を迅速かつ強固で客観的に識別することができる． LINK http://www.nature.com/articles/srep24578 Frances E. Lennon, Gianguido C. Cianci, Rajani Kanteti, Jacob J. Riehm, Qudsia Arif, Valeriy A. Poroyko, Eitan Lupovitch, Wickii Vigneswaran, Aliya Husain, Phetcharat Chen, James K. Liao, Martin Sattler, Hedy L. Kindler and Ravi Salgia 【84】
  87. 87. Black carbon radiative forcing at TOA decreased during aging in Nature 2016 概要 大気エアロゾルの一種である炭素粒子の成長過程を，炭素 粒子を小さな球状の単量体からなるフラクタル凝集体として シミュレートした． 炭素粒子の放射強制力が，成長過程において，BOA(大気の 底部)で増加し，TOA(大気の上部)で低下することを示した． また，炭素粒子の放射強制の成長過程は，表面アルベド， エアロゾル光学深度，太陽天頂角にも影響されることが分か った． これらの知見が気候変動の評価に役立つと期待される． 新規性 様々な条件下の出の炭素粒子の成長過程のシミュレ ート LINK http://www.nature.com/articles/srep38592 Yu Wu, Tianhai Cheng, Lijuan Zheng and Hao Chen 【85】
  88. 88. Box-covering algorithm for fractal dimension of weighted networks in Nature 2016 概要 重み付けのない複雑なネットワークのフラクタル 次元を測定する古典的手法であるボックスカバーア ルゴリズムを，重み付けされたネットワークのフラ クタル次元を測定するために改良した． 提案手法では，重み付きネットワークのフラクタ ル特性は，ネットワークのトポロジーとエッジ重み によって決定される．また，エッジ重みに基づいて， フラクタル次元を変えることができる． 新規性 ボックスカバーアルゴリズムを重み付けされたネッ トワークに対応させた． LINK http://www.nature.com/articles/srep03049 Dai-Jun Wei, Qi Liu, Hai-Xin Zhang, Yong Hu, Yong Deng and Sankaran Mahadevan 【86】
  89. 89. Jakub Sochor, Adam Herout, Jiˇr´ı Havel, “BoxCars: 3D Boxes as CNN Input for Improved Fine-Grained Vehicle Recognition ”, CVPR, 2016. 【87】 Keywords: CNN, vehicle recognition, unpacking 新規性・差分 概要 ・車両認識において, ビデオストリームから車の画像自体を深い畳み込 みニューラルネットワークを用いて, 認識性能を大幅に向上する手法を 述べる． ・ Links 論文 http://www.cv- foundation.org/openaccess/content_cvpr_2016/papers/Sochor_BoxCars_3D_Boxes_CVPR_2 016_paper.pdf ・従来研究では, 2Dの正面から撮影した画像から3Dモデルの車両を使用 して, 検出する．提案手法では監視カメラの映像データに基づく, 3D 情報 の抽出, 利用し, 車両認識する．
  90. 90. Xuezhi Wen, Ling Shao, Wei Fang, Yu Xue “Efficient Feature Selection and Classification for Vehicle Detection”, IEEE, 2015. 【88】 新規性・差分 概要 ・Haar-like特徴での車選択, 車両検出の分類を行う．本論文でのアプロー チは理論的に効率の分析を行う．実験結果は, 提案されたアプローチが AdaBoostによる特徴選択プロセスをスピードアップするだけでなく、最 先端の方法よりも優れた検出性能を出力した． ・従来研究では, 形状の特徴を取得できるHOG, CNNより深い層 で行われているDNN, AdaBoostとコンパクトな表現を形成し, 構 造情報を符号化し、複数のスケールから情報を取り込み, 特に効 率的に計算するHaarlike特徴を用いる． 提案手法では, Haar-like特徴のプール層が大規模なため, AdaBoostを使用してサンプルの特徴値をクラスラベルと組み合 わせることで迅速かつ効果的なフィーチャ選択手法を用いる． Links 論文 http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?arnumber=6898836 Keywords: — AdaBoost, Haar-like features,SVM, vehicle detection, weak classifier
  91. 91. Michael B. Chang, Tomer Ullman, Antonio Torralba, Joshua B. Tenenbaum, “A Compositional Object- based Approach to Learning Physical Dynamics”, in ICLR submission, 2017. 【89】 Keywords: Physical Dynamics, Neural Physics Engine (NPE) 新規性・差分 概要 物体の運動を予測するニューラルネット，Neural Physics Engine (NPE)を提案する．単一の物理モデルを計算するの みならず，運動モデルと跳ね返りなどを導入することに成 功した．NPE内で物理計算を行い，2次元のアニメーショ ンの生成を行った． ・簡易的な物理モデルの組み合わせを計算・表現できるニ ューラルネットNPEを提案した ・可視化例は右下に示す通りである． Links 論文 https://arxiv.org/pdf/1612.00341v1.pdf プロジェクト 可視化 https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B xCJLi4FnT_6QW4tcF94d1doLWs
  92. 92. Yusuf Aytar, Lluis Castrejon, Carl Vondrick, Hamed Pirsiavash, Antonio Torralba, “Cross-Modal Scene Networks”, in arXiv pre-print 1610.09003, 2016. 【90】 Keywords: Cross-Modal Scene Networks 新規性・差分 概要 クリップアートやアート，絵画などあらゆるテクスチャ表現を結びつけ る枠組みを提案した．Places Databaseに含まれるような自然画像やあ らゆるテクスチャ表現を結びつけることを本論文ではCross-Modelとよ び，この対応付けをおこなう手法をCross-Modal Scene Networksとよぶ． 自然画像とあるモダリティの共通の要素を学習して認識ができるように していると考えられる．右図はそのイメージである．分布には共通特徴 が含まれている． ・クロスモーダル学習をシーン認識の場面に適用した ・Natural Image, Sketches, Clip Art, Spatial Text, Descriptions と5つの畳み込みマップを学習により生成し，Pool5にて統合, 共有マップを経て誀

×