Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[POPULAR]How Children Succeed: Grit, Curiosity, and the Hidden Power of Character DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! The story we usu...
DETAIL Author : Paul Toughq Pages : pagesq Publisher : Tantor Mediaq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1452658145q ISBN-13 : 978145265...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [POPULAR]How Children Succeed: Grit, Curiosity, and the Hidden Power of Character
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[POPULAR]How Children Succeed: Grit, Curiosity, and the Hidden Power of Character

7 views

Published on

The story we usually tell about childhood and success is the one about intelligence: Success comes to those who score highest on tests, from preschool admissions to SATs.But in How Children Succeed, Paul Tough argues for a very different understanding of what makes a successful child. Drawing on groundbreaking research in neuroscience, economics, and psychology, Tough shows that the qualities that matter most have less to do with IQ and more to do with character: skills like grit, curiosity, conscientiousness, and optimism.How Children Succeed introduces us to a new generation of scientists and educators who are radically changing our understanding of how children develop character, how they learn to think, and how they overcome adversity. It tells the personal stories of young people struggling to say on the right side of the line between success and failure. And it argues for a new way of thinking about how best to steer an individual child—or a whole generation of children—toward a successful future.This provocative and profoundly hopeful book will not only inspire and engage listeners; it will also change our understanding of childhood itself.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[POPULAR]How Children Succeed: Grit, Curiosity, and the Hidden Power of Character

  1. 1. [POPULAR]How Children Succeed: Grit, Curiosity, and the Hidden Power of Character DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! The story we usually tell about childhood and success is the one about intelligence: Success comes to those who score highest on tests, from preschool admissions to SATs.But in How Children Succeed, Paul Tough argues for a very different understanding of what makes a successful child. Drawing on groundbreaking research in neuroscience, economics, and psychology, Tough shows that the qualities that matter most have less to do with IQ and more to do with character: skills like grit, curiosity, conscientiousness, and optimism.How Children Succeed introduces us to a new generation of scientists and educators who are radically changing our understanding of how children develop character, how they learn to think, and how they overcome adversity. It tells the personal stories of young people struggling to say on the right side of the line between success and failure. And it argues for a new way of thinking about how best to steer an individual child—or a whole generation of children—toward a successful future.This provocative and profoundly hopeful book will not only inspire and engage listeners; it will also change our understanding of childhood itself.
  2. 2. DETAIL Author : Paul Toughq Pages : pagesq Publisher : Tantor Mediaq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1452658145q ISBN-13 : 9781452658148q Description The story we usually tell about childhood and success is the one about intelligence: Success comes to those who score highest on tests, from preschool admissions to SATs.But in How Children Succeed, Paul Tough argues for a very different understanding of what makes a successful child. Drawing on groundbreaking research in neuroscience, economics, and psychology, Tough shows that the qualities that matter most have less to do with IQ and more to do with character: skills like grit, curiosity, conscientiousness, and optimism.How Children Succeed introduces us to a new generation of scientists and educators who are radically changing our understanding of how children develop character, how they learn to think, and how they overcome adversity. It tells the personal stories of young people struggling to say on the right side of the line between success and failure. And it argues for a new way of thinking about how best to steer an individual child—or a whole generation of children—toward a successful future.This provocative and profoundly hopeful book will not only inspire and engage listeners; it will also change our understanding of childhood itself. [POPULAR]How Children Succeed: Grit, Curiosity, and the Hidden Power of Character
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [POPULAR]How Children Succeed: Grit, Curiosity, and the Hidden Power of Character
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!

×