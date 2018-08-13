Ebook Dowload [Doc] Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan Risk Management: For the Construction Industry For Free TXT



Professionals working in the construction industry know the extent of permits and mountains of requirements that have to be followed for every project, so it s not surprising that environmental practices inevitably slip through the cracks. Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plans (SWPPPs) were initially developed during the 1990s to minimize the impact and consequences of soil disturbance and construction activity on the environment. SWPPPs are mainly formed around five best management practices (BMPs): Soil stabilization Sediment control Tracking control Non-storm water management Waste management and material storage and use. But these BMPs only work if they are implemented properly. In 2007 independent assurance auditor Mike L. Peters, QSD, CPESC, was consulting for a client in the mountains of West Virginia when he became aware that the nearby streams and rivers were still "dead" due to the effects of coal mining and other industrial activity of the past. Seeing firsthand the importance of environmental stewardship, he set out to create a reference guide for developers and construction engineers that would ensure adhering to sustainable environmental practices would not only be the right thing to do, but also an easy and profitable path to follow. Water Pollution Control Plans (WPCPs) are used when there is less than an acre of disturbed soil on a project. Many of these WPCP projects may have major deficiencies stemming from not implementing 401 Water Quality Certification monitoring correctly when applicable. Additionally, the Non Storm Water (NS) and Waste Management (WM) BMPs are quite often not implemented properly, resulting in deleterious and egregious deficiencies due to hazardous waste and materials not being properly controlled, stored or implemented. While there may be little or no chance for failure of soil stabilization or sediment control BMPs due to minimal disturbed soil area, there are quite often multiple Non Storm Water and Waste Management BMP d

