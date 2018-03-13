Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Better�Vocabulary�in�30�Minutes�a�Day�Audiobook�Free�|�Audiobook�For�Self�Development Better�Vocabulary�in�30�Minutes�a�Da...
Better�Vocabulary�in�30�Minutes�a�Day Would�you�like�to�find�new,�exciting�words�to�use�in�your�speech�and�writing?�Would�...
Better�Vocabulary�in�30�Minutes�a�Day
Better�Vocabulary�in�30�Minutes�a�Day
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Better Vocabulary in 30 Minutes a Day Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development

7 views

Published on

Better Vocabulary in 30 Minutes a Day Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Better Vocabulary in 30 Minutes a Day Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development

  1. 1. Better�Vocabulary�in�30�Minutes�a�Day�Audiobook�Free�|�Audiobook�For�Self�Development Better�Vocabulary�in�30�Minutes�a�Day�Audiobook�Free�|�Audiobook�For�Self�Development LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Better�Vocabulary�in�30�Minutes�a�Day Would�you�like�to�find�new,�exciting�words�to�use�in�your�speech�and�writing?�Would�you�like�to�be�a�fascinating conversationalist?�Would�you�like�to�be�a�Scrabble�expert? Better�Vocabulary�in�30�Minutes�a�Day�offers�a�lively�and�entertaining�method�for�adding�a�more�impressive�list�of words�to�your�everyday�speech,�and�for�learning�how�to�use�them�effortlessly�and�accurately.�Besides�giving definitions,�this�invaluable�guide�also�provides�root�meanings�and�elements�of�words�so�you�can�increase�your vocabulary�base�by�thousands�of�exciting�new�words�and�use�them�with�aplomb�in�sentences. Sprinkled�throughout�the�book�are�fascinating�stories�about�words�and�their�origins.�Even�if�you�can't�spare�30 minutes�a�day�to�learn�to�speak�and�write�eloquently,�Better�Vocabulary�in�30�Minutes�a�Day�allows�you�to�customize your�learning�to�take�as�little�as�five�minutes�a�day.�That's�a�small�commitment�for�the�lifelong�benefit�of�speaking and�writing�better! Like�its�companion�guides�in�the�Better�English�Series,�this�book�is�just�what�you�need�for�confident,�clear�writing�and speaking! �2002�Ceil�Cleveland�(P)2016�Gildan�Media�LLC
  3. 3. Better�Vocabulary�in�30�Minutes�a�Day
  4. 4. Better�Vocabulary�in�30�Minutes�a�Day

×