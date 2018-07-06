SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

Aiming to provide inspiration and practical reference in equal measure, this book draws on Nikki Tinklers search for textured and exotic threads and stitches to embroider and otherwise embellish quilts. There are over 200 stitches described, with easy-to-follow diagrams and sewing instructions and a photograph of the finished work; plus guides to quilting essentials and some special techniques - all presented in a sturdy, ring-bound book.



-Author : Nikki Tinkler

