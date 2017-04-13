The Building Blocks of a good promotional Offer Part 1: Planning For Holiday season
Do your homework • Review your sales from last year. • Try to find out what were the big sellers?
• Don’t know? Make it a priority to install tracking code and capture those metrics this year.
Beef Up Inventory • Talk to your suppliers ahead of time and try to negotiate discounts for early purchases.
• Make sure to record the new inventory in your accounting system, and build alerts in case it runs short before your holi...
Empower your sales team • Fulfill your staffing needs well in advance
• Make sure they’re knowledgeable about the holiday campaign you will be running • Take care that they’re ready to go when...
Optimize for search (SEO) • Update your keywords for better search engine optimization
• Add product or category keywords that directly address the items in any promotions you're planning.
Create “quick navigation” paths • Even before you launch an offer, consider modifying your website to add navigational “qu...
Add option of “PayPal express checkout” in your Page and also the PayPal tech support number as people may need that too
