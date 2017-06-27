The Kindle 2: Good, Bad or Ugly? The Kindle 2 Review
The Good
It’s good if you travel • You can stock thousands of books in it to be read during travel
You can put anything you want on it • You can easily email DOC, TXT, and PDF files to your own Kindle email address for co...
It even works in wet conditions • Read it near a pool and you’d know it
The Bad
The Battery • If you don’t charge it, it’s dead
It’s Bottom Heavy • The internal battery makes the device want to plop face down on your chest.
Not Flight Friendly • Flight attendants will tell you to turn it off on take off and landing
Thank you For Watching it!! For more information you can visit here or call on this number +1-855-601-0005 http://www.cust...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Always call customerhelptechie, if you face any issues

36 views

Published on

Customerhelptechie is one of the trusted website for customer support service. You can call them any time 24*7.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
36
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Always call customerhelptechie, if you face any issues

  1. 1. The Kindle 2: Good, Bad or Ugly? The Kindle 2 Review
  2. 2. The Good
  3. 3. It’s good if you travel • You can stock thousands of books in it to be read during travel
  4. 4. You can put anything you want on it • You can easily email DOC, TXT, and PDF files to your own Kindle email address for conversion to the Kindle
  5. 5. It even works in wet conditions • Read it near a pool and you’d know it
  6. 6. The Bad
  7. 7. The Battery • If you don’t charge it, it’s dead
  8. 8. It’s Bottom Heavy • The internal battery makes the device want to plop face down on your chest.
  9. 9. Not Flight Friendly • Flight attendants will tell you to turn it off on take off and landing
  10. 10. Thank you For Watching it!! For more information you can visit here or call on this number +1-855-601-0005 http://www.customerhelptechie.com/services/kindle-technical-help/

×