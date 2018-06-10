This books ( Healing Colon, Liver Pancreatic Cancer - The Gerson Way [DOWNLOAD] ) Made by Charlotte Gerson

This booklet introduces Dr. Max Gerson and the foundation of the Gerson Therapy, that cancer and most chronic diseases are able to manifest in the body because of toxicity and nutritional deficiency. Charlotte Gerson gives an overview of the Gerson Therapy and reviews some of the methods used in the program. Also included are factual case histories of individuals confronted with colon, liver and pancreatic cancer and how they overcame them using the Gerson Therapy.

