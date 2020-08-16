Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Why Aren't There More CBD Strains and is That About to Change?
8/16/2020
8/16/2020
CBD DOMINANT STRAINS
Why Aren't There More CBD Dominant
Strains and is That About to Change?
Why is there not more CBD strains of hemp and cannabis and is that changing with CBD
legalization?
Posted by:
Lemon Knowles, today at 12:00am
Why there aren’t more CBD strains and is that about to
change?
8/16/2020
Cannabis has for long been appreciated predominantly for its ability to produce a euphoric and intense high, but with
the growing emergence and investigation into medicinal cannabis, more research has gone into the medical bene ts of
cannabis. The two useful e ects that are being given o by the cannabis plant is thanks to the composition of important
compounds that are embedded in the plant matrix. These bene cial compounds in the cannabis plant include
cannabinoids, terpenes, avonoids, and a host of other important phytochemical compounds.
A trip down memory lane
THC and CBD are the two prominent cannabinoids present in cannabis despite the fact that the cannabis plant contains
over 100 di erent cannabinoids. THC has such prominence because the recreational euphoric high appreciated by
many cannabis users in cannabis is thanks to its composition in the plant. The percentage of THC in a cannabis plant
gives an indication as to what e ects should be expected from such a cannabis plant as the higher the THC
concentration, the stronger the euphoric e ect. This gives an indication as to why when the emergence of cannabis
came to the forefront of the world, all that cannabis growers and researchers seem to care about was THC and how it
determines potency but is all of that about to change?
Despite the obvious attention given to THC as the prominent cannabinoid of cannabis, the knowledge of CBD, and its
isolation as a very important medicinal compound began to slowly gain emergence. In the early 1980s, the special
cannabinoid began to gain recognition, and with this recognition more research and studies went into understanding
the e ects of CBD and how it acts with the other cannabinoids embedded in the cannabis plant matrix. CBD was
discovered to be non-psychoactive and able to give a calm, serene, and relaxing e ect which was due to its entourage
e ects with THC.
The bene ts of CBD began to come to light both in reducing the adverse e ects that were associated with high levels of
THC and making the euphoric and intense feeling of THC better with a deeper, relaxing and sedating feel. This
promoted the studies that showed the importance of CBD in dealing with pain, insomnia, nausea, MS, seizures, cancer,
and a host of other conditions. With these discoveries, more attention was shown to the cannabis industry as a whole
and greater attention was shown to CBD both as a special individual compound and as an important component worthy
of being measured in cannabis strains.
Where we are presently
8/16/2020
With the stated importance and attention being placed on CBD, there has been more expectation for cannabis growers
to be able to produce cannabis strains that have a good concentration of CBD. This is clearly seen presently as most
strains are properly designated in terms of the ratio of their THC and CBD concentrations. Cannabis strains are either
sativa, indica, or a hybrid of both and with the creation of more hybrids, a lot of growers are consciously opting to grow
cannabis strains that are more dominant in CBD which is not just more useful in the medicinal world but is also in high
demand.
These CBD rich cannabis strains are the ones required to make cannabis topicals needed when dealing with pain and
in ammation, they can also used in tinctures, foods, drinks, edibles, and several other forms in order to ensure delivery
of the bene cial product to the body system.
CBD also has an e ect on the intoxicating and euphoric e ects of THC. Cannabis plants that have a very high ratio of
CBD to THC are known to have reduced intoxicating e ects and are very reliable to also give the user the bene cial
e ects of CBD.
What the future holds
Currently, the direction the industry is headed indicates that most cannabis growers will be aiming to grow more CBD
dominant strains that can guarantee good yield. Although, presently there are still more THC-dominant cannabis strains
than there are CBD cannabis strains but with the emphasis being placed on CBD, that may seize to be the case.
Alongside developing and growing primarily CBD dominant cannabis strains, cannabis growers are subscribing to the
development of clones and seedlings that will give a good product with a considerable level of CBD. These will
complement the conventional strains that have been known to have a good level of THC.
All these points to the growing possibility of change that's yearned for in the cannabis world and with more bene cial
applications of CBD being discovered, we can expect more of this forward momentum of CBD strains for many years to
come.
What do you think of a cannabis industry with more CBD dominant strains than THC dominant ones? Are you on board
for this or will you prefer things remain the way they are. Drop your opinion in the comment section below.
8/16/2020
8/16/2020
8/16/2020
8/16/2020
FEATURED
