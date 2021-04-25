Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is Vasodilation with Cannabis?

What is vasodilation with weed, read this https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/red-puffy-eyes-bloated-face-dehydrated-skin-vasodilation-with-cannabis-explained

  VASODILATION WITH MARIJUANA
  Red Puffy Eyes, Bloated Face, Dehydrated Skin - Vasodilation with Cannabis Explained
What is vasodilation and why does it happen when you smoke weed?
Posted by: Laurel Leaf, today at 12:00am
VASODILATION IN CANNABIS EXPLAINED
At some point, you must have experienced a bloated face, red and puffy eyes, as well as dehydrated skin after smoking…
  Have you ever stopped to think and ask yourself why this happens whenever you smoke? Or do you attribute it to the smoke irritation from the cannabis being used… if you do, then you're wrong. The term for this occurrence is "VASODILATION". Read on to find out more about vasodilation due to the usage of cannabis, its effects on our body, and how to mask It.

What is Vasodilation?

The word "vasodilation" is used to describe the opening up of the body's blood vessels. It is the opposite of "vasoconstriction" where the blood vessels close up within the body. Vasodilation is a temporary situation that occurs when cannabis is ingested into the body. Although, it doesn't necessarily occur only when cannabis is consumed.

Medics define vasodilation as a body's natural response to an increase in body temperature or reduced oxygen levels. When cannabis is consumed, blood flow to some parts of the body is restricted or reduced. Oxygen transportation is also slowed down and not quickly delivered to the body organs that need it most. The easiest way to know this is happening is by the obvious reddening of the eyes, as well as the puffy/bloated face of the user. Unfortunately, many are not aware of this physiological mechanism, so they pin it on smoke irritation.

Some medical practitioners prescribe cannabis-based medications to patients suffering from glaucoma, high blood pressure, etc. This is because of the vasodilating response that would be induced by these drugs to help lower the blood pressure.

Vasodilation and Cannabis

While researchers have been able to find useful medical applications for cannabis in the human body, they have still not discovered the full extent of the effects of cannabis consumption on other organs in the body. And the risks involved are most times underestimated. The vasodilating effects of cannabis are one of the physiological responses of the body
  that has been investigated.

What Makes Cannabis a Vasodilator?

THC – Tetrahydrocannabinol – Is the main psychoactive element present in cannabis. It is the agent that causes a noticeable increase in the heart rate, as well as a lowered blood pressure. Another vasodilating effect is dizziness. This is because THC reacts with cannabinoid receptors present around the body, most especially the eyes to induce these effects.

Although THC is not the only cannabinoid responsible for all these, it is responsible for the bulk of these reactions. The amount of THC present in the cannabis strain ingested determines the extent of vasodilation in the user's body. For example, consuming a cannabis strain with less than 15% THC might result in little or no noticeable reddening of the eyes, compared to consuming over 30% THC cannabis strain. It also depends on the user's tolerance, because everyone's body anatomy is unique.

Reddening of the eyes is due to...

The main reason your eyes get red — or bloodshot and bloated when you use marijuana is due to vasodilation being set off by THC and other cannabinoids present in cannabis. When your eyes redden and get puffy, it indicates that there is an increased blood flow to your eyeball due to the dilation of blood vessels and capillaries around the eye area. After the effects of the drugs begin to wear off, the capillaries and blood vessels gradually begin to close off and constrict. Till everything is back to normal.

Can Vasodilation Be Halted?
  Vasodilation is a subconscious response, hence it cannot be prevented from occurring. Neither can it be halted when it has started. It only stops when the last effects of cannabis wear off in the body. You have zero control over the workings of vasodilation, nor vasoconstriction. However, you can put in the effort to mask/cover up the effects of using cannabis by hiding your bloated face and puffy eyes.

Masking Vasodilation

Like I mentioned above vasodilation can't be stopped, however with a few techniques you can effectively mask the signs. Here are some ways you can hide your puffy reds eyes effectively

Eye drops—Allergy and Artificial:

Allergy drops help with bloodshot eyes. It effectively reduces discomfort and redness. If it is itchy, it also helps soothe the eyes. Artificial teardrops can also help, although it is not as efficient as allergy eye drops, which is not surprising. Both drops contain Tetryzoline, which acts as a constricting agent for the blood vessels

Both drops are easy to get at the nearest pharmacy over the counter...

Using Sunglasses:

This is a perfect way to hide the use of marijuana, especially when in a public gathering with people you do not stare at your bloodshot eyes. For example, you can use it for a lecture in college. It's simple, less expensive, and fast to just pick your glasses, put them on and go about basking in your high. The only downside to this is that you cannot wear sunglasses at night, so as not to damage your eyesight.

Doing away with caffeinated drink:

Coffee is also like cannabis, they are both vasodilators. Stay hydrated. Take a very cold bath if you can or put ice bags over your eyes.
  Calmly wait for symptoms to subside:

The redness will even be reduced and everything will go back to normal. The duration may vary from 1-12 hours depending on your body's tolerance, weight, metabolism. And the strain and dose of cannabis ingested.

Choose strains of cannabis with low THC.

Bottom Line

There you have it, why the white of your eyes gets reddened after the consumption of cannabis. If you still have doubts, you can carry out practice on yourself. However, you have to ingest cannabis without smoking it —to cancel the doubt of the reaction being due to smoke irritation. You can ingest the marijuana by eating edibles infused with THC. Then watch out for the reddening of your eyes.

Have fun and enjoy your baked face… Don't forget, you can use any of the methods given above to mask the effects of vasodilation.
  VASODILATION CONTINUED, READ THESE..

CANNABIS RED EYE EXPLAINED, HOW DOES IT WORK, READ THIS!

OR..

WHY DOES MARIJUANA MAKE SOME PEOPLE FAINT? READ THIS!
