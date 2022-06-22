Successfully reported this slideshow.

What are the Best Medical Studies on CBD?

Jun. 22, 2022
What are the Best Medical Studies on CBD?

Jun. 22, 2022
Business

Is CBD good medicine, read this https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/what-the-most-important-medical-studies-done-on-cbd-are-telling-us-right-now

Is CBD good medicine, read this https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/what-the-most-important-medical-studies-done-on-cbd-are-telling-us-right-now

What are the Best Medical Studies on CBD?

  1. 1. 6/21/22, 9:12 PM What the Most Important Medical Studies Done on CBD are Telling Us Right Now https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/what-the-most-important-medical-studies-done-on-cbd-are-telling-us-right-now 2/8 CBD BENEFITS ACCORDING TO MEDICAL STUDIES What the Most Important Medical Studies Done on CBD are Telling Us Right Now CBD is helping millions of people, but what problems does it help the most? Posted by: Laurel Leaf on Tuesday Jun 21, 2022 The Most Important Studies of CBD Medicine In the media, cannabidiol (CBD) is often discussed as a post-workout drink or morning coffee enhancer. There are even CBD-infused creams, lotions, and clothing articles on the market. Then, what is CBD medicine, exactly? What’s so appealing about it?  Edit Article (https://cannabis.net/mycannabis/c-blog-entry/update/what-the-most-important-medical-studies-done-on-cbd-are-telling-us-right-now)  Article List (https://cannabis.net/mycannabis/c-blog)
  2. 2. 6/21/22, 9:12 PM What the Most Important Medical Studies Done on CBD are Telling Us Right Now https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/what-the-most-important-medical-studies-done-on-cbd-are-telling-us-right-now 3/8 CBD either comes from the hemp plant or is manufactured in a laboratory as a component of therapeutic marijuana. As one of marijuana’s many compounds, CBD isn’t psychoactive in itself. In humans, CBD shows no severe signs of misuse or dependency, according to a World Health Organization study. Pure CBD has not yet resulted in any serious public health risks. The FDA loosened regulations in December 2015 so that researchers may undertake CBD clinical studies. Although studies are only in their early years, there is a promising indication that CBD medicine would treat various conditions. CBD to Reduce Anxiety and Depression  One of CBD’s most well-known and often used effects is its ability to reduce anxiety (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30328956/). Researchers in Brazil conducted a simulated public speaking test in 2017 to assess the levels of anxiety of 57 participants. They published the results in the Brazilian Journal of Psychiatry. Before their presentations, some participants received a placebo, while others got 150, 300, or 600 mg of CBD. Compared to those who received a placebo, those who consumed 300 mg of CBD were less anxious during the test.  According to a recent study (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7277553/#:~:text=The%20differences%20observed%20between%20the,animals%20in%20 in rats, CBD has equivalent effects to the antidepressant imipramine. Nevertheless, we need further research to make conclusive claims. It’s still unclear whether CBD can have the same antidepressant effect on human bodies as in the lab. CBD and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) According to a study in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, people with post-traumatic stress disorder received CBD in tandem with standard psychiatric treatment for eight weeks in an outpatient psychiatric clinic. PTSD symptoms lessened in 10 of eleven subjects. According to the scientists, CBD (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30543451/) was generally well accepted. An expert in medical marijuana and CBD therapy, Margaret Rajnic, stresses the significance of incorporating therapy into any treatment plan for patients with post-traumatic stress disorder. In contrast, CBD will assist relieve some of your tension. Four further human investigations conducted between 2012 and 2016 indicated a good link between the cannabinoid CBD and the reduction of post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms; however, many of these studies also contained the psychoactive cannabinoid THC. The “entourage effect” occurs when THC and CBD operate in tandem to enhance one another’s effects and strength. CBD and THC taken together, for example, reduces the “high” from THC, but CBD alone with less of the psychoactive compound increases the benefits of CBD medicine. CBC for Diabetics CBD has been shown in human cell studies to prevent elevated glucose levels’ impact on other cells. This is a precursor to diabetes and its associated consequences. CBD medicine might substantially impact people with diabetes, diabetes complications, and plaque accumulation in the arterial walls. However, researchers will need to demonstrate stronger evidence.  The use of CBD (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01217112) with placebo was tested on a small group of individuals with type 2 diabetes who weren’t taking insulin (instead of insulin). Researchers discovered that CBD increased levels of glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide hormone that guarantees a sufficient insulin release from digested food) and decreased levels of resistin (a protein that causes sensitivity to insulin, the protein that regulates sugar levels) compared to their baselines before they began the test. According to these results, CBD may help the body regulate insulin-related hormone levels, indicating that it may be a useful treatment for diabetes. CBD for Neurological Disease According to preclinical and clinical research studies, CBD has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. According to researchers, these features may protect against several pathological illnesses. Preclinical studies demonstrated that CBD medicine has beneficial effects on Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. We need more clinical studies to verify the usefulness of CBD as a medicine for different illnesses. Arthritis and CBD Arthritis is a condition that mostly affects the tissues around your joints, causing pain and suffering. Pain, stiffness, and a lack of motion are all symptoms of arthritis. Arthritis comes in a variety of types. CBD and Arthritis 
  3. 3. 6/21/22, 9:12 PM What the Most Important Medical Studies Done on CBD are Telling Us Right Now https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/what-the-most-important-medical-studies-done-on-cbd-are-telling-us-right-now 4/8 Arthritis is a disease that causes discomfort and pain in the joints and around them. Arthritis causes stiffness, pain, and inability to move. There are numerous forms of arthritis. Treatment for arthritis often focuses on relieving pain and improving joint function. In 2006 (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16282192/), an FDA-approved CBD-based botanical medication in the UK significantly improved sleep quality, pain during movement, and pain at rest in rheumatoid arthritis patients. For the first time, researchers tested CBD medicine on 58 people with rheumatoid arthritis in a blinded, controlled trial. CBD has had pain-relieving and disease-suppressing qualities. In a trial of more targeted therapy, scientists gave a synthetic CBD gel (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32345916/) in 250-milligram or 500-milligram dosages to individuals with osteoarthritis-related knee pain in 2018. Before and throughout the research, patients abstained from using any additional anti-inflammatory or analgesic drugs except acetaminophen. The results were fascinating, but they were far from conclusive. The experiment group did not display significant improvement in symptoms after using CBD medicine. However, compared to the placebo group, the participants who received the 250-milligram dose demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in their pain intensity and physical function rating over a week. In this study (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16282192/), CBD seemed to have a greater effect on males than on women. Conclusion Due to their outrageous and unsubstantiated claims, certain CBD producers have come under federal investigation. CBD may be a useful, non-toxic choice for controlling anxiety, sleeplessness, and chronic pain, but researchers must present further scientific evidence. We can’t identify effective doses because there is a lack of high-quality data from human studies. CBD is currently available as an unregulated supplement, so it’s impossible to know what you’re getting. When buying hemp-derived cannabidiol CBD, be cautious. Consult your doctor to ensure it won’t conflict with any other drugs you’re taking. Since CBD oil (https://premiumjane.com.au/hemp-oils/) may interfere with other drugs you’re taking, it’s important to consult your doctor before using it. We suggest you look at the labels carefully and choose only a high-quality product. Due to the absence of control, the quality of whatever you buy online is openly skeptical. Doctors’ advice is to check the reviews to ensure it has undergone testing, the components are authentic, and there aren’t any dangerous components in the product. Additionally, checking CBD’s quality and looking into the product itself will ensure you don’t encounter any allergens. Good luck! THE CBD MEDICAL DISCUSSION, READ THIS... (https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/why-are-people-ignoring-the-benefits-of-cbd-and- cannabis-and-looking-at-it-like-a-drug-from-the) WHY ARE PEOPLE IGNORING THESE MEDICAL BENEFITS OF CBD? (https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/why-are-people-ignoring-the- benefits-of-cbd-and-cannabis-and-looking-at-it-like-a-drug-from-the) What did you think?
  MEDICAL How Cannabis Supports Conventional Cancer Therapies This is why the use of cannabis has been growing in popularity for its effectiveness in alleviating the side effects of conventional cancer therapies. HOW TO Juicing Cannabis 101 - Weekend Brunch Edition Juicing may easily have been one of the hottest health trends of the past decade, but it's no surprise why: the process of blending your favorite fruits and vegetables into a liquid gives you all of its nutrients in a pure, vitamin-rich form because it ha

