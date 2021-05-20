Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 2/...
5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 3/...
5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 4/...
5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 5/...
5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 6/...
5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 7/...
5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 8/...
5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 9/...
5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 10...
5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 11...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Lifestyle
35 views
May. 20, 2021

How Do You Harvest Magic Mushrooms?

How do you harvest mushrooms, read this https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(0/5)
Free
Do the Work: The Official Unrepentant, Ass-Kicking, No-Kidding, Change-Your-Life Sidekick to Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop
(3.5/5)
Free
Becoming Bulletproof: Protect Yourself, Read People, Influence Situations, and Live Fearlessly Evy Poumpouras
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(0/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(3.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How Do You Harvest Magic Mushrooms?

  1. 1. 5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 2/11 HARVEST MUSHROOMS How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? When and how do you know when to harvest mushrooms? Posted by: Pace LaVia, today at 12:00am  Edit Article (https://cannabis.net/mycannabis/c-blog-entry/update/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms)  Article List (https://cannabis.net/mycannabis/c-blog)
  2. 2. 5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 3/11 How to Harvest Mushrooms Mushrooms have a production cycle of 3 months and 3 weeks. It starts with composting and ends with steaming o after harvest. Mushroom cultivation with the best techniques yields up to 4lbs per square foot. With the average being 3.12lbs per square foot. A food mushroom grower will ensure all factors are monitored and controlled for maximum yield to be realized. Experience matters a lot in the commercial production of this fungus. Sure, the basics of growing mushrooms are important, the knowledge behind harvesting them is also important and must be well understood to prevent loss of yield. In this write-up, I'd explain when and how to harvest this delicate crop, as well as the best way to store your harvested yield. Sit tight and prepare to be enlightened. When To Harvest Mushrooms Growing mushrooms is a time-sensitive process. Knowing the exact times to pick them is more delicate than knowing how to pick them up. If they're harvested at the wrong time, it could reduce the quality and quantity of your yield. The window between picking too early and picking too late is very narrow, which is why knowing the right time is very delicate. Timing is everything in mushroom production.
  3. 3. 5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 4/11 Like I mentioned earlier, there's very little time before the pining process and the harvesting period. An expert explained the harvest of Psilocybe cubensis. This magic mushroom is one of the most popular, but easy-to-cultivate mushrooms. With this mushroom, there are a few days after the pining phase for harvest to occur. Waiting too long after pinning may cause the pin of the shroom to develop into a fruiting body. Generally, this window is around one to three days. How To Identify The Best Time To Harvest The best time to harvest these magic mushrooms is when the membrane at the bottom of the mushroom's cap is closed and about to be severed. This is done to prevent the propagation of these shrooms. When a membrane breaks o itself, it opens up the cap of the mushroom Which will then allow spores to gain entry into the mycelium substrate of these mushrooms. Using this physical occurrence to judge can be easy to miss, but it is the most perfect way of determining the right time to pull out these magic fungi. Simply out; when your shrooms are no longer intact and when they're looking like they're about to come o , harvest them. It is better to harvest too early, than to harvest too late.
  4. 4. 5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 5/11 Spores have black coloration, and their release will cause some mushroom cap to be stained with its black and inky oil appearance. Most importantly, harvesting just before the release of these spores will greatly increase the quality of your yield. Harvesting Your Mushrooms You now know the right time to harvest your mushrooms. Now, you need to know how to perfectly execute the process of harvesting these shrooms. As with most consumables, when picking or harvesting your magic mushrooms, all hygienic conditions must be met. To avoid the products being contaminated with bacteria and other harmful compounds. Materials needed include latex gloves, tweezers, a container for the harvested shrooms, a mushroom knife, and a brush. The next steps are the most e ective and prudent ways of harvesting these shrooms in a homegrown setting. In most homegrown settings, the farmer has to harvest by hand in the absence of a mushroom knife. Step 1: Cleaning Use sterile latex gloves or in case of using bare hands. make sure you wash and scrub your hand with soap and water before commencing the harvest. Furthermore, all tools to be used must be cleaned/ sterilized before they're used for freshly produced mushrooms. Step 2: Pulling Out Just two ngers can be used. Positing both ngers at the base of the mushroom, close to the soil. With very little pressure applied, gently twist the stem in an anti-clockwise direction. This will pull out the bottom of the stem gently. You can now bend the stem a little for the strands still holding the stump to break o without causing any harm to the mycelium network. This network is below the stem. Step 3: Picking This step is for shorter and more delicate mushrooms that cannot be pulled from the soil. They are most times hard to reach. With a tweezer, you can gently pick them. Step 4: Cleaning First, you use a brush to dust o peat moss or other substrates that are holding on to the stem. Do not rinse mushrooms under a running tap!
  5. 5. 5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 6/11 After which, you proceed to clean all the materials used. Some home growers prefer to cut the stump o , to do away with the stress of cleaning the substrate clinging to the base. For Commercial Growers Must possess a mushroom knife. In the commercial cultivation of mushrooms, there is very limited time available to harvest the many mushrooms that can be found per square meters of the large- scale growing area. With the mushroom knife, the farmer makes a quiet cut at the stem base. The stump is left behind. Harvesting Too Late Harvesting after the spores has been released and mushroom veils stained reduces the worth of your mushroom. It mostly ruins the aesthetic e ect of the batch of shrooms. For example, Psilocybe cubensis have golden caps and white stems. When you harvest late, its perfect coloration gets ruined by the dark and oil color of the released spores. Bottom Line: Storage of Harvested Mushrooms The state of your harvested mushrooms depends on how they're stored. If your mushrooms are cultivated on a small scale, the yield is quite low. But most times more than the farmer can consume in one sitting. It can be kept in the refrigerator if it is consumed in less than 10 days. If not, then a drying process must take place. On a commercial scale, the farmer realizes a more than average yield, drying process. The process of drying involves spreading out the mushroom pins evenly on a surface, with enough space between each shroom. At room temperature, drying completes within 10 days. For a faster and quicker drying process, a dehydrator can be used. While there's still plenty to learn, this overview would come in handy for mushroom harvesting. MORE ON MUSHROOMS, READ THIS...
  6. 6. 5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 7/11 (https://cannabis.net/blog/news/wait-are- mushrooms-the-new-weed) ARE MUSHROOMS THE NEW WEED, WE ASKED THE PROS! (https://cannabis.net/blog/news/wait- are-mushrooms-the-new-weed) OR.. (https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/things-you- should-know-before-trying-magic-mushrooms-for-the- rst-time) WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW BEFORE YOU TRY MAGIC MUSHROOMS! (https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/things-you-should-know-before-trying-magic-mushrooms-for- the- rst-time) What did you think?   Keep reading... click here   (https://cannabis.net/blog) 0 0 0 0 0 0
  7. 7. 5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 8/11 Leave a Comment: Submit What are your thoughts? FUNNY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/FUNNY) MEDICAL (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/MEDICAL) INTERVIEW (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/INTERVIEW) OPINION (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/OPINION) EVENTS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/EVENTS) HOW TO (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/HOW-TO) VOTE (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/VOTE) PERSONAL STORY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/PERSONAL-STORY) VIDEOS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/VIDEOS) VAPING (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/VAPING) RECIPES (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/RECIPES) SEXY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/SEXY) STRAINS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/STRAINS) SMOKE (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/SMOKE) CATEGORIES
  8. 8. 5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 9/11 TECHNOLOGY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/TECHNOLOGY) LOCATIONS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/LOCATIONS) NEWS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/NEWS) DABS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/DABS) HISTORY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/HISTORY) B2B (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/B2B) SPORTS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/SPORTS) (https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/can-you-hallucinate-with-cannabis-and-whats-greening-out) FEATURED OPINION Can You Hallucinate with Cannabis and What’s Greening Out? Greening Out is something that happens when you mix alcohol and cannabis. When one ‘Greens out”, they are sent into a pseudo- hallucinogenic state mixed with a heavy drunk. De nitely not a pleasant experience.
  9. 9. 5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 10/11 (https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/weed-tips-for-getting-over-your-game-of-thrones-depression) OPINION Weed Tips for Getting Over Your Game of Thrones Depression While there is no known cure for post-GOT Depression, it has been rumored that cannabis can help with many of the symptoms. Even though you can’t legally get a recommendation for this condition, that doesn’t mean that cannabis won’t help you through the ‘dark times’. VIDEOS Homeless Looking Guy Just Raised $150,000,000 – Bruce Linton Prepares for his 2nd Act
  10. 10. 5/20/2021 How and When Do You Harvest Mushrooms? https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/how-and-when-do-you-harvest-mushrooms 11/11 (https://cannabis.net/blog/videos/homeless-looking-guy-just-raised-150000000-bruce-linton-prepares-for-his-2nd-act) For those that don’t know, Bruce was a pretty successful guy before the whole “Canopy Growth, $5 billion from Constellation brands” thing, and as a serial entrepreneur, he never stops asking “Why?” and “Can we do it better?”.  While riding a rocket ship to public stardom in the cannabis world, with many appearances on TV and nancial news shows, he has also ridden the public roller… Home (https://cannabis.net/) Blog & News (https://cannabis.net/blog) Strains (https://cannabis.net/strains) Jobs (http://jobs.cannabis.net) Shop (https://cannabis.net/shop) Events (https://cannabis.net/events) About Us (https://cannabis.net/about-us) Advertising (https://cannabis.net/advertising) Af liates (http://cannabisnet.refersion.com/) Contact Us (https://cannabis.net/contact-us) Terms of Use (https://cannabis.net/terms-of-use) Privacy Policy (https://cannabis.net/privacy-policy)  (https://www.facebook.com/Canabisnet/)  (https://twitter.com/Cannabis_Net)  (https://www.instagram.com/cannabis_net/)  (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLzl871FnXGen223pNcpL2Q)  (https://vimeo.com/user84347733)  (https://cannabisdotnet.tumblr.com/)  (https://cannabis.net/rss/blog)

×