Apr. 10, 2022
Do UV Lights Boost the THC Levels in Weed Plants?

Apr. 10, 2022
Can UV lights boost THC levels in cannabis plants, read this https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/do-uv-lights-boost-the-thc-levels-in-your-cannabis-plants

Can UV lights boost THC levels in cannabis plants, read this https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/do-uv-lights-boost-the-thc-levels-in-your-cannabis-plants

Education

Do UV Lights Boost the THC Levels in Weed Plants?

  1. 1. 4/10/22, 2:33 PM Do UV Lights Boost the THC Levels in Your Cannabis Plants? https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/do-uv-lights-boost-the-thc-levels-in-your-cannabis-plants 2/15  Article List (https://cannabis.net/mycannabis/c-blog)
  2. 2. 4/10/22, 2:33 PM Do UV Lights Boost the THC Levels in Your Cannabis Plants? https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/do-uv-lights-boost-the-thc-levels-in-your-cannabis-plants 3/15 UV LIGHTS FOR MARIJUANA PLANTS Do UV Lights Boost the THC Levels in Your Cannabis Plants? Does UV lighting boost THC levels in young cannabis plants? Posted by: Joseph Billions , today at 12:00am
  3. 3. 4/10/22, 2:33 PM Do UV Lights Boost the THC Levels in Your Cannabis Plants? https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/do-uv-lights-boost-the-thc-levels-in-your-cannabis-plants 4/15 The majority of cannabis planters want to increase the strength of their harvest in terms of THC levels. That is why they go into it, after all, to benefit from the outcome of the final, cured batch. Luckily, understanding the various parts of the light spectrum and how they function can help to upgrade the content of THC in your buds by 28% (https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/5-easy-ways-to-increase-thc-in-your-cannabis-grow). Please continue reading to see how including a bit of UV-B light in your plant can significantly increase its strength. Are dedicated UV Lights Needed for Cannabis? It can be argued. There are some companies that claim to produce full-spectrum LED grow lights specially made with the requirements of the cannabis plant in mind. This has not been confirmed. What is certain is that many lights that claim to be full-spectrum just give off the full spectrum of visible light. Though it may look incredibly bright, there are no added benefits to your garden. What the plants need is intense light, not bright light. Unlike humans, who comprehend the brightness of light (lumens), plants comprehend PAR (the strength of light). A lot of full-spectrum lights are created based on brightness, in preference to PAR. It can also be beneficial to store your lights separately because, as your plants get to maturity, you will want to move to a longer-wavelength red-light setup. It is an imitation of the sun setting and the change from summer to autumn. This change is what prompts your plant to begin flowering. The transition will be easier to control if you have several lights. The final advantage of keeping a different UV-B light is that it is possible to manipulate the distance separately from your other lights, giving you fine-tuned control over the amount of exposure to light your plants get. You can decide to go all the way, as a UV-specific lighting setup is all about optimization. Having said all that, if you can obtain an all-in-one LED grow light (https://cannabis.net/blog/technology/the-ultimate-guide-to-selecting-the-best-led-lights) that can perform the task, it'll make things easier and won't require much power. Can Cannabis Be Grown Under Black Light? The answer is no. Cannabis doesn't have the strength or the correct wavelength. There is a possibility of it having an effect if the light is very strong, though it will likely be very minimal.
  4. 4. 4/10/22, 2:33 PM Do UV Lights Boost the THC Levels in Your Cannabis Plants? https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/do-uv-lights-boost-the-thc-levels-in-your-cannabis-plants 5/15 How to Get Ultraviolet light ot your cannabis buds? You'll want to modify the intensity of UV light you're exposing your plants to depending on their growth phase. Basically, you are using artificial lighting to mimic the sun at various positions throughout the year. The level of UV light varies in relation to the height of the sun. Seedling This is the most difficult thing to tell. So when unsure, turn it off entirely for your seedings. Though in seedlings, while growing in natural light, levels may be bright, indoor lights can be very fierce, and the seedlings fragile. During this growth phase, it is crucial to ensure they get a healthy and promising start, rather than worrying over maximum return. During the vegetative state, you can supercharge it, but for now, treat it softly. Vegetative Phase
  5. 5. 4/10/22, 2:33 PM Do UV Lights Boost the THC Levels in Your Cannabis Plants? https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/do-uv-lights-boost-the-thc-levels-in-your-cannabis-plants 6/15 This is when you can turn it up. In nature, when the sun is at its strongest, all through the height of summer, is when the plants will be in this phase. By providing them with a healthy dose of UV light, you're making them aware that they don't have to stretch to compete and can use their energy to grow leafy and dense. In doing so, the extra leaves will allow for more photosynthesis, thus providing more energy. You won't want them to get burnt, but at this point, you will enjoy the strongest, fullest spectrum of light. Flowering Phase This is during autumn when the sun is fading in the sky. More of its rays are soaked by Earth's atmosphere as it gets lower, especially UV-B, so it should be reduced or put off during this phase. Plants would have finished most of their growth and focused on bud creation. If you're able to fine-tune it to ideal levels, you will get great results. How to Make the Most of UV Light UV light ferocity notably increases at higher altitudes. Mountains and elevated regions grow the best hash plants in the world. The National Weather Service says UV light increases by 4–5% for every 1000 feet ascended. This indicates that traveling from Phoenix to the top of the San Francisco Peaks boosts UV exposure by 50%! States like Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico collect some of the most harsh UV light with a bit of overcast cloud compared to northern states. Unique fluorescent light bulbs give off radiation close to that of natural UV light, and they were used in a study. Growers place the plants under 40W Westinghouse FS-40 sunlamps 10 inches from the canopy. Those particular light bulbs might be difficult to locate now. However, identical, low-cost items are available in bulk and would be the most favorable option for greenhouse-sized plants. To remove the UVC spectrum, potent, destructive ultraviolet radiation that is naturally filtered out by the ozone layer, the lights were filtered with cellulose acetate. Smaller grow-ops can profit from UVB supplementation but require smaller bulbs. Some reptiles, like the bearded dragon, need radiation to make vitamin D like humans do. You can buy a small UVB-emitting lamp at pet stores. Mineral lovers also use UVB lamps to fluoresce their rocks, but the small portable lights are unlikely to be powerful enough for even a single plant.
  6. 6. 4/10/22, 2:33 PM Do UV Lights Boost the THC Levels in Your Cannabis Plants? https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/do-uv-lights-boost-the-thc-levels-in-your-cannabis-plants 7/15 Bottom Line Provided that you buy well-made bulbs from a respected seller, UV lights are safe for use with cannabis (https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/setting-up-your-cannabis-grow-lights-an-expert-guide), and there should be no problems that regular lights wouldn't cause. Damage to skin and eyes poses the greatest threat, so ensure necessary precautions are taken. Repeated and prolonged exposure to these lights can destroy your eyes in the long run, though it may not seem painful at the time. Apart from that, the only other danger it can pose is from you being too playful and burning your pants. Just monitor the leaves and ensure they don't appear burnt. LIGHTS AND CANNABIS, READ MORE... (https://cannabis.net/blog/technology/the-ultimate-guide-to-selecting- the-best-led-lights) THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO SELECTING LED GROW LIGHTS! (https://cannabis.net/blog/technology/the-ultimate-guide-to- selecting-the-best-led-lights) OR..
  7. 7. 4/10/22, 2:33 PM Do UV Lights Boost the THC Levels in Your Cannabis Plants? https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/do-uv-lights-boost-the-thc-levels-in-your-cannabis-plants 8/15 (https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/setting-up-your-cannabis-grow-lights- an-expert-guide) THE BEST CANANBIS LIGHT SET UP, HERE IS THE BEST TIPS! (https://cannabis.net/blog/how-to/setting-up-your- cannabis-grow-lights-an-expert-guide) What did you think? 0 0 0 0 0 0
  8. 8. 4/10/22, 2:33 PM Do UV Lights Boost the THC Levels in Your Cannabis Plants? https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/do-uv-lights-boost-the-thc-levels-in-your-cannabis-plants 9/15   Keep reading... click here   (https://cannabis.net/blog) Leave a Comment: What are your thoughts? Submit
  LOCATIONS Spokane Dispensaries Have Premium Bud Our map makes it easy to find the most convenient Spokane dispensaries that are close to you.
  OPINION Cannabis Has a Social Media Problem Like it or not, we're all being influenced by the little windows that rests in the palms of our hands. Social Media provides plenty of benefits, but also has a very real impact on reality itself. We are being influenced by the information we consume. The problem with Social Media is that it creates curated content based on your behavior, creating information feedback loops and reinforcing ideas. That's why it's vital that we take control over the content we consume.
  12. 12. 4/10/22, 2:33 PM Do UV Lights Boost the THC Levels in Your Cannabis Plants? https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/do-uv-lights-boost-the-thc-levels-in-your-cannabis-plants 13/15 (https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/cannabis-has-a-social-media-problem)

