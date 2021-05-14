Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business
May. 14, 2021

CBD Supplements are a Booming Business, But Why?

CBD is a big deal now

CBD Supplements are a Booming Business, But Why?

  CBD SUPPLEMENTS
  2. 2. 5/14/2021 Why Are CBD Supplements So Popular, Now? https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/why-are-cbd-supplements-so-popular-now 3/14 Why Are CBD Supplements So Popular, Now? CBD is becoming the new new multi-vitamin for many adults Posted by: DanaSmith, today at 12:00am Why Are CBD Supplements So Popular? Since the Farm Bill (https://cannabis.net/blog/news/the-2018-farm-bill-5-key-things-to-know) was legalized in the United States back in 2018, the surge in popularity of CBD products, especially supplements (https://cannabis.net/shop), made it clear that it’s the vitamin du jour to take these days.
  3. 3. 5/14/2021 Why Are CBD Supplements So Popular, Now? https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/why-are-cbd-supplements-so-popular-now 4/14 CBD (https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/10-surprising-ways-that-cbd-e ects-the-body) has become so much more accessible these days. From infused waters and beverages to beauty products and so much more, CBD can almost be put into anything. After all, it’s non-psychoactive and has a multitude of health bene ts that everyone can enjoy even if you aren’t sick. A recent poll (https://www.singlecare.com/blog/news/cbd-statistics/) conducted by SingleCare revealed that 33% of adults in America have already tried CBD at least once, while 64% of them are familiar with CBD products. Additionally, some 64 million Americans have already tried CBD within the last 24 months that the poll was conducted. The Question Is: Why Aren’t You Taking CBD Supplements Yet? More and more research continues to pop up about the vital signi cance of cannabidiol in keeping our endocannabinoid system healthy. The endocannabinoid system, after all, plays an important role in ensuring our bodies are in a state of homeostasis, critical to preventing disease and keeping ourselves healthy from the inside out. Not only
  4. 4. 5/14/2021 Why Are CBD Supplements So Popular, Now? https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/why-are-cbd-supplements-so-popular-now 5/14 does CBD bene t us physically, but mentally too. Antioxidant Support Our exposure to free radicals causes our bodies oxidative stress, which causes damage to our DNA, tissues, and living cells. CBD is rich in antioxidants (https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/why-cannabis-is-the-only-antioxidant-you-will-ever- need), and when we consume CBD supplements, they do an e cient job at pulling out the free radicals before they a ect our healthy cells. However, even the healthiest people still have some form of free radicals in their body, which is made worse by habits such as cigarette smoking, eating deep fried food, pollution, stress, and much more. Exposure to free radicals is proven to increase the risk for several types of cancers. They also increase your risk for developing heart disease, stroke, and other chronic illnesses because they damage the interior lining of blood vessels. Consuming CBD supplements daily is an a ordable and easy way to ensure that your body has the antioxidant support it needs. In fact, some https://www.projectcbd.org/about/book-excerpt/cannabinoids-and-oxidation that CBD (https://www.projectcbd.org/medicine/cannabinoids-oxidation-book-excerpt) is an even more potent antioxidant compared to vitamins C and E. If you don’t believe that, then here’s a truth bomb: the American government is well- aware of the antioxidant bene ts that CBD possesses; they went as far as ling a patent (https://patents.google.com/patent/US6630507B1/en), describing THC and CBD as cannabinoids “that act as free radical scavengers for use in prophylaxis and treatment of disease.” Relaxation and Stress Relief Literally everyone these days is stressed from something. Whether it’s parenthood, running a household, juggling jobs and a family, or just a regular workday, our world is plagued with stressors that often make relaxation more di cult than it should be. Add to that the presence of an ongoing global pandemic and increasing political tensions around the globe, anxiety is a ecting everyone. For these reasons, more people than ever are looking for natural ways of managing stress and anxiety. CBD has been shown to be the best natural reliever out there, and taking CBD daily will help you manage stress more e ectively without resorting to unhealthy habits such as drinking alcohol or smoking cigarettes.
  5. 5. 5/14/2021 Why Are CBD Supplements So Popular, Now? https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/why-are-cbd-supplements-so-popular-now 6/14 CBD provides gentle yet e ective relief from these stressors while also reducing the chances of the side e ects of stress occurring. For example, it’s common for many people to stress eat or stress binge especially with junk foods, which are known to temporarily alleviate stress when the foods trigger the release of endorphins and happiness. The best thing about using CBD supplements for stress relief? Well, it’s hard to choose just one: it’s discreet, it’s subtle, and you won’t get stoned. This means you can easily take it before an important meeting or when you get home from work. Prevention Of Neurological Disorders CBD’s e ects on the brain are among its most well-known bene ts, especially when it comes to epilepsy and anxiety. However, it doesn’t stop there: CBD has been shown to be tremendously successful at mitigating a number of neurological disorders especially Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s, schizophrenia, multiple sclerosis, and so much more. Many of these conditions just occur with age, so supplementing with CBD is a terri c way to reduce the chances of acquiring these diseases, or at least delay them. It is also widely used as adjunctive treatment, in combination with other therapies to treat these neurological disorders. CBD is e ective because it works directly with the endocannabinoid system and helps stimulate the growth of new nerve and brain cells. This process is necessary for people who have su ered from strokes and brain injuries. Heart Health Consuming CBD supplements can also keep your heart in top shape. Having high blood pressure contributes to numerous other disorders including heart attacks, strokes, and metabolic conditions. CBD is e ective in naturally reducing high blood pressure (https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/cbd-oil-bene ts) while improving overall cardiovascular health. Conclusion Because CBD’s health bene ts are so famous, there’s no need to look far and wide for supporting claims and evidence that CBD supplements work. It already has a loyal following, one that only continues to grow by the day, so why not give it a go yourself?
  6. 6. 5/14/2021 Why Are CBD Supplements So Popular, Now? https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/why-are-cbd-supplements-so-popular-now 7/14 Besides, CBD is completely legal and it’s safe to take. So it isn’t surprising to see the CBD industry growing leaps and bounds each year, and sales are only forecast to continue growing even more. There’s no better time than now to try the most highly coveted supplement out there. If you aren’t sure, you can talk to a physician to address any questions you may have beforehand – especially if you are already medicating with other prescription drugs. MARIJUANA AS A SUPPLEMENT, READ MORE.. (https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/the-marijuana-workout-why- everyone-is-smoking-weed-and-exercising-now) THE MARIJUANA WORKOUT - WHY THC AND CBD SUPPLEMENTS ARE IN! (https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/the- marijuana-workout-why-everyone-is-smoking-weed-and-exercising-now) OR..
  7. 7. 5/14/2021 Why Are CBD Supplements So Popular, Now? https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/why-are-cbd-supplements-so-popular-now 8/14 (https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/can-cannabis-be-used-as-a- preventative-medicine-to-keep-you-healthy) IS CANNABIS A PREVENTITIVE MEDICINE, NOW? WHAT THE STUDIES SAY! (https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/can- cannabis-be-used-as-a-preventative-medicine-to-keep-you-healthy) What did you think?   Keep reading... click here   (https://cannabis.net/blog) 0 0 0 0 0 0
×